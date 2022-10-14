Read full article on original website
Kewaunee soccer looks to extend season
The Kewaunee soccer team hopes their season has not met its end on Tuesday when it travels to face St. Lawrence Seminary. The Storm picked up its only win of the season on October 3rd when they beat Washington Island 3-0. They have otherwise gone 0-13, averaging less than a goal a game and have been shut out seven times.
Local teams find out seeds and matches for WIAA playoffs Saturday morning
Players, Coaches, and Fans from around the state of Wisconsin were up early with their eyes glued to the television as the WIAA playoff brackets were revealed at 10:00 this morning on Bally Sports Wisconsin. 5 local teams made it into their respective division’s playoff bracket. 3 teams found themselves...
Blizzard announce season schedule
Sunday's disappointment at Lambeau Field may get you thinking about the football played at the Resch Center. The Green Bay Blizzard announced the schedule for the 2023 season as it celebrates 20 years of being an organization. The season will open on March 19th with a home game against the...
Gamblers earn weekend sweep
The Green Bay Gamblers gave the home fans something to cheer about with a pair of wins over the weekend, including a 6-3 victory over the Muskegon Lumberjacks. The Gamblers found themselves in a 2-1 hole early, but Barrett Hall, Eli Sebastian, Michael DeAngelo, and Jayden Davis helped flip the script in the second period to give them a lead they would not give up. Artyom Levshunov and Jimmy Clark put more salt in the Lumberjacks' wound with goals in the third period. Goaltender Kristoffer Eberly stopped 15 of the 18 shots he faced in the victory.
Hundreds without power as wind advisory continues
Many of your neighbors in Door County could be without power Tuesday morning as the area continues to get hit by high winds. Approximately 350 Wisconsin Public Service customers found themselves without power as of 6:15 a.m., including 232 near Jacksonport. Power is expected to come back between 8:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m., according to the WPS Power Outage map.
Pop culture hits high school stages
No matter where you see a high school musical or play this fall, there is a good chance you might know the source material. Sevastopol, Southern Door, and Kewaunee High School students are all hard at work for their fall productions, and they all feature slices of pop culture. From November 4th through the 6th, Sevastopol students will perform “Puffs,” a parody play based on the successful Harry Potter Series. At Kewaunee High School, students will try their hand at the stage adaptation of Disney’s The Little Mermaid from November 10th through the 13th. Southern Door is getting ready to perform “The Addams Family,” which started as a cartoon strip in the 1930s, a TV show in the 1960s, and a series of films in the 1990s. Gary Barta is preparing for his role in the musical as Uncle Fester. While he enjoys some of the more typical Broadway productions Southern Door has put on in past years, Barta says it was great for him to see Uncle Fester evolve in the different Addams Family iterations.
Fall Fest draws crowds despite weather
The rain and chill in the air this weekend could not stop the weekend revelry in downtown Sister Bay for its annual Fall Fest. Rain came to the area late in the evening on Friday, which only affected the closing acts at area bars. Thousands lined the streets on Saturday...
Wind advisory issued for Door County
Your view of Door County’s fall colors could be short-lived as the area enters a wind advisory for the next two days. The National Weather Service predicts wind gusts as high as 40 miles per hour on Monday and 47 miles per hour on Tuesday before dipping below 30 miles per hour in the early morning hours on Wednesday.
Three Kewaunee County meat processors earn cut of state grant
Three local businesses with ties to the meat processing industry are getting assistance from a state grant. Salmon’s Meats, Otto’s Meats, and Paulie’s Chop Shop, all in Luxemburg, are among the 91 meat processors receiving up to $150,000 in matching funds from the Wisconsin Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant Program. The American Rescue Plan Act partly funded the $10 million program. This is the second state grant Paulie’s Chop Shop has received ahead of the opening of its new building this fall. It also received a $50,000 grant earlier this year to help fund its new butcher shop's development and construction and outfit it with new equipment.
David J Gregorich Sr.
David J Gregorich Sr, 89, of New Franken, passed away suddenly early Thursday morning October 13, 2022, at his home with his wife by his side. He was born November 18, 1932, in Illinois the son of the late Emil and Lillian Gregorich. David was raised In Corbin Kentucky where...
Door Shakespeare names new Producing Artistic Director
A Door County theatre community has a new artistic director in place. After filling in temporarily for Michael Stebbins earlier this year, Amy Ensign has been named the permanent Producing Artistic Director for Door Shakespeare. Ensign has over 30 years of experience in a variety of theatre responsibilities. She started with Door Shakespeare in 2007 as its acting company choreographer, company manager, and education director. Since 2018, Ensign has been the company’s Managing Director.
