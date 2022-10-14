Read full article on original website
Related
KRMG In Depth: Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister on energy, education, abortion, and more
TULSA — Switching parties makes for a risky political strategy, especially when one leaves the party that dominates state politics to run for governor. Oklahoma’s sitting State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Joy Hofmeister, took that risk late in 2021, announcing she would leave the GOP to seek the Democratic nomination for governor.
KOCO
New poll shows a lead change in the race for Oklahoma's governor
OKLAHOMA CITY — There has been a change in the race for Oklahoma's governor. A poll by Amber Integrated says that among 500 likely voters, 46% support Joy Hofmeister while 45% support incumbent, Kevin Stitt. There is a 4.4% margin of error. This newest polling was released Monday at...
kswo.com
Oklahoma Poor People’s Campaign marches for Voter Turnout
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma chapter of the Poor People’s Campaign marched through downtown Lawton on Saturday. “When you lift from the bottom, everyone rises,” Oklahoma Poor People’s Campaign Tri-Chair Marianne Smith said. One day after the end of voter registration, the Oklahoma group continue to...
KOCO
Truth Test: Attack ad saying Gov. Kevin Stitt won't sign anti-corruption pledge needs context
OKLAHOMA CITY — Election Day is less than a month away, meaning Oklahomans have arrived to political attack ad season. As KOCO 5 has done in previous election cycles, we are putting a spotlight on specific ads to determine if they're true, false or misleading. A new political attack...
kiowacountypress.net
Oklahoma: Native Americans must pay income taxes
(The Center Square) - The Oklahoma Tax Commission said Wednesday in a decision that the McGirt decision does not exempt members of Oklahoma's tribes from paying state income taxes. The decision is based on an appeal filed by a Muscogee (Creek) Nation member. Alicia Stroble, a member of the tribe,...
news9.com
Gov. Stitt, Tribes Respond To Tax Commission's Order On Tribal Exemptions
The state of Oklahoma said between August 2020 and September of this year, more than 9,000 taxpayers claimed they were exempt from state taxes because of tribal income exclusion. More than 600 of those people took their argument a step further, and filed what's called a "protest." The Oklahoma Tax...
5newsonline.com
Voting in Oklahoma: What to know before the November 2022 election
Here's everything you need to know before voting in the 2022 Oklahoma general election. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and 5NEWS has everything you need to know before you vote in Arkansas and Oklahoma. There are a number of ways you can vote in the general election. For...
KHBS
Oklahoma’s largest tribes say history was made, joining together to endorse Hofmeister
Oklahoma’s largest tribes said history was made this week when they joined together to endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor. Gov. Kevin Stitt and superintendent Hofmeister both boast of their endorsements. In recent weeks, both have gotten the nod from two big groups. For Stitt, it was the state Fraternal...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma lawmakers consider 4-day school weeks to combat teacher shortage
Lawmakers Wednesday considered allowing school districts to return to 4-day school weeks, as a way to combat the teacher shortage in the state. In Wednesday's interim study meeting at the capitol the question was asked, are four-day school weeks harmful or innovative?. "There's certainly research to show that more instructional...
Is crime on the rise in Oklahoma? Expert says multiple factors to consider
The FBI recently released its annual crime report, which typically depicts crime trends in each state.
sapulpatimes.com
Changes to local tag agencies explained
The implementation of the Real ID combined with the onset of the worst pandemic in over a century has led to long lines, delays, and frustration for Oklahomans renewing driver’s licenses, obtaining a Real ID, or registering vehicles. The Oklahoma Legislature recently passed legislation that attempts to rectify the...
blackchronicle.com
New law gives hope to solving State Fair Murders
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Friday, September 23, marks 35 years since Oklahoma’s high-profile “State Fair Murders” occurred. “This is probably one of the top unsolved cases in the state of Oklahoma’s history,” said Dorian Quillen, a private investigator. Quillen was also a journalist at the time of the murders and covered the case.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma to receive $8.9 million in JUUL settlement
OKLAHOMA (KFOR) – Oklahoma is set to receive $8.9 million in a settlement with popular e-cigarette manufacturer JUUL. This comes after a multi-state investigation found that the company relentlessly marketed to underage users. The settlement is a $438.5 million agreement in principle between JUUL Labs and 34 states and...
Some Of The Lesser Known Facts About Oklahoma
When it comes to Oklahoma, most of the country considers it "flyover territory." As if there wasn't a single interesting thing about USA's most ecologically diverse state. I'm not going out on a limb to convince them otherwise, look what it's done to Texas with all the West Coasters moving out there. Instead, we're going to talk about the lesser-known, yet interesting facts about Oklahoma.
The Dreadful Haunting of This Oklahoma Forest is Truly Terrifying
It's one of Oklahoma's all-time scariest urban legends and haunted places, the dreaded Parallel Forrest in Lawton, OK. If you've lived in the Sooner State for any amount of time you've probably heard of this frightening forest, and more than likely you've heard a few ghost stories about it as well. There's certainly no shortage of paranormal experiences and creepy tales that people have told throughout the years.
KOCO
Water officials concerned as drought causes impact in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The drought is causing an impact in Oklahoma. The water levels at Lake Hefner have dropped, and water officials said they need to act immediately. It’s been dry for months, and that has caused the water levels at Lake Hefner to drop. The water is a necessity for central Oklahoma, and as a result, water is being released from Lake Canton on Monday to help out.
‘He’s a fraud’: OK homeowner claims he was conned out of $30k for unfinished pool
A summer paradise is what a man living in Bethany was promised, but instead, he says he was left empty handed and out thousands of dollars.
KXII.com
Oklahoma approves 20 million in emergency drought relief funding for farmers and ranchers
TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - The difference between the Hat Six Ranch two years ago and now is drastic. What was once a sprawling field of lush green grass is all dead. “I’m fifty-five years old, and I’ve been in agriculture my whole life,” said Mike Vandevier, a farmer and the owner of Southern Select Feeds. “I would say, especially on the water side of it. This is the worst I’ve ever seen it.”
kosu.org
'Toilet to Tap' gets a second life in southern California
California’s water woes have led the state to look for a variety of solutions. Recycled sewage water, aka “toilet to tap,” got a bad rap when it was first introduced decades ago. But experts say conservation alone can’t solve the state’s water problems. A wastewater...
KOCO
Rally held at Scissortail Park to show support after Iranian woman died in morality police custody
OKLAHOMA CITY — Iranian flags flew at Scissortail Park on Thursday as Iranian-Oklahomans organized a rally to show support for 22-year-old Mahsa Amini. Last month, women across the world cut off their hair and burned their hijabs after Amini died in custody when she was arrested by Iran's morality police for not wearing the head covering.
Comments / 0