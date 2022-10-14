Read full article on original website
Thomas Robinson
4d ago
Problem monies used for purchasing new vehicles. There's a number of Canton cops that ought to kicked to the curb or sent to jail. The grant doesn't address getting rid of some ROTTEN apples. You can drive down around the police station and see dozens of of police cruisers just parked collecting dirt. Or you see some cruisers parked backed in under the trees up at the Harvard tennis courts, or parked down on walnut behind the the police lodge when they should be out patrolling. I don't believe the grant money will benefit the citizens. To many cars just sitting around. sure don't see them patrolling around here where I'm surrounding by a lot of drug houses.
Cleveland RTA employee laundered brother’s drug money by gambling at West Virginia casino, feds say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Greater Cleveland Regional Transit employee is accused of laundering his brother’s drug money by placing large bets on sporting events at a West Virginia casino. Micah Atkinson, 26, of Cleveland is charged in federal court in northern West Virginia with conspiring to launder money...
cleveland19.com
U.S. Marshals offer reward for couple wanted in a string of Cleveland area robberies
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man and a woman wanted for a string of violent robberies in the Cleveland area. Jesse Matthews and Deja Granger are wanted by the U.S. Marshals and Cuyahoga County Sheriff deputies. As they...
whbc.com
Greatest Rivalry ‘Food Fight’ Enters Final Week
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Welcome to McKinley/Massillon Week. Either way, t means the 12th annual Food Fight to benefit the Stark County Hunger Task Force is in full swing. Food and monetary donations can be given at participating schools, at Levin Furniture on Promier Avenue NW...
crawfordcountynow.com
Four names added to the week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Michael McCoy—43 years old, 5-feet, 10 inches tall, 275 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. McCoy is wanted for a supervised release violation out of the federal probation office. He has ties to the Mansfield and Columbus areas.
Just how bad is life inside the Cuyahoga County Jail? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We know Cuyahoga County needs a new jail. We’ve documented the issues in the current facility, which the U.S. Marshals in 2018 called inhumane. Nine inmates died that year and the next. We’ve also written extensively about the long process to build a new jail, from extending a sales tax to the problems with the preferred, toxic site.
cleveland19.com
Man, woman shot inside Canton apartment
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man was killed and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a shooting early Monday. Canton police said officers were called out to an apartment in the 1600 block of Oakmont Ave. N.W. around 3:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they said both victims were...
Victim identified in Wallace Lake drowning
Berea police and firefighters responded to Wallace Lake on Sunday afternoon after a call about a person in the water.
whbc.com
Carrollton Schools Leader Placed on Paid Leave
CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An investigation begins in the Carrollton Exempted Village School District. This, after Superintendent Dr Dave Quattrochi was placed on paid administrative leave on Monday. The school board tells JordanMillerNews that they will meet Wednesday morning to name an interim superintendent and OK...
whbc.com
Canton Woman Accused of Using Drugs While in Jail
CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton woman faces several drug and other charges. This, after Carroll County jail corrections officers say she tried to snort heroin while behind bars on a drug possession arrest. JordanMillerNews says 45-year-old April Wagner was indicted last week by a session...
Contract worker punches coworker for dropping jumper cables at NASA Glenn Research Center in Brook Park
BROOK PARK, Ohio – A 54-year-old Cleveland man, working for an outside contractor, faces criminal charges after he attacked a coworker at about 2:30 p.m. Sept. 28 at NASA Glenn Research Center, 21000 Brookpark Road. The coworker called police and said the Cleveland man had assaulted him at about...
Former inmates, staff share stories of life inside the Cuyahoga County jail
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Life inside the Cuyahoga County jail is so bad, with reports of inedible food, unsanitary conditions and overuse of solitary confinement, that some inmates would rather go to prison – even for longer stretches of time. That’s what multiple former inmates told cleveland.com after serving...
Summit Metro Parks to share Gorge Metro Park dam removal project update Oct. 31
CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio – Community members are invited to attend an update meeting about the removal of the Gorge Metro Park dam on Monday, Oct. 31 from 6-8 p.m. at the Cuyahoga Falls Natatorium 2345 4th St., Cuyahoga Falls. Summit Metro Parks, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and other...
Crowd gathers after two shot in Canton
CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Canton Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured a woman. According to police, at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Oakmont Street N.W. When police arrived, they say officers found two people had been shot in the […]
cleveland19.com
Elyria police identify victims of murder-suicide
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were found dead in an Elyria home on Saturday night, according to Elyria police, with initial investigations revealing the incident as a murder-suicide. Police responded to the 200 block of Kenny Brook Lane at around 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 15 after receiving a...
Walleye fisherman facing criminal charges
Cleveland, Ohio — A pair of fisherman who gained national notoriety when they were allegedly caught cheating at an Ohio fishing tournament last month were indicted on criminal charges. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley announced that a grand jury has returned an indictment charging Jacob Runyan, 42, and Chase Cominsky, 35, for cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools, and the unlawful ownership of wild animals during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament last month. ...
UPDATE: Missing endangered Akron man found
A missing Akron man whom police said was endangered has been found.
cleveland19.com
Police investigating threat made towards school district in Cuyahoga County, officials say
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have begun investigations on Oct. 16 into a threat made towards the Garfield Heights City Schools, according to district officials. The threat came through social media ‘over the weekend’, a district spokesperson said, saying the threat was set for this upcoming school week.
whbc.com
Young Man Dead in Canton Shooting; Woman Injured
Canton Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man and injured a woman early this morning. Officers were called to an apartment in the 1600 block of Oakmont Street NW near Cleveland Avenue. When they got there they found two victims in the living room. 21-year old Javontae Conner of Canton was dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the torso. 18-year old Timnashia Wilson of Canton was shot in the stomach and was taken to the hospital.
Shooting in South Akron leaves 39-year-old man in serious condition
AKRON, Ohio — A 39-year-old man is in the hospital in serious condition after he was wounded in a shooting Saturday in the South Akron neighborhood, police say. The shooting occurred about 1:25 p.m. at a residence on the 1000 block of Wilbur Avenue. The victim was found by officers on the front lawn of the residence. Officers gave the man medical help until an ambulance took him to Summa Health Akron City Hospital. He was listed Monday in serious but stable condition, according to police.
