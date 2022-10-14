ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Comments / 5

Thomas Robinson
4d ago

Problem monies used for purchasing new vehicles. There's a number of Canton cops that ought to kicked to the curb or sent to jail. The grant doesn't address getting rid of some ROTTEN apples. You can drive down around the police station and see dozens of of police cruisers just parked collecting dirt. Or you see some cruisers parked backed in under the trees up at the Harvard tennis courts, or parked down on walnut behind the the police lodge when they should be out patrolling. I don't believe the grant money will benefit the citizens. To many cars just sitting around. sure don't see them patrolling around here where I'm surrounding by a lot of drug houses.

Reply(3)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whbc.com

Greatest Rivalry ‘Food Fight’ Enters Final Week

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Welcome to McKinley/Massillon Week. Either way, t means the 12th annual Food Fight to benefit the Stark County Hunger Task Force is in full swing. Food and monetary donations can be given at participating schools, at Levin Furniture on Promier Avenue NW...
CANTON, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Four names added to the week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force

MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Michael McCoy—43 years old, 5-feet, 10 inches tall, 275 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. McCoy is wanted for a supervised release violation out of the federal probation office. He has ties to the Mansfield and Columbus areas.
MANSFIELD, OH
Cleveland.com

Just how bad is life inside the Cuyahoga County Jail? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 17, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We know Cuyahoga County needs a new jail. We’ve documented the issues in the current facility, which the U.S. Marshals in 2018 called inhumane. Nine inmates died that year and the next. We’ve also written extensively about the long process to build a new jail, from extending a sales tax to the problems with the preferred, toxic site.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Man, woman shot inside Canton apartment

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 21-year-old man was killed and an 18-year-old woman was injured in a shooting early Monday. Canton police said officers were called out to an apartment in the 1600 block of Oakmont Ave. N.W. around 3:15 a.m. When officers arrived, they said both victims were...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Carrollton Schools Leader Placed on Paid Leave

CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An investigation begins in the Carrollton Exempted Village School District. This, after Superintendent Dr Dave Quattrochi was placed on paid administrative leave on Monday. The school board tells JordanMillerNews that they will meet Wednesday morning to name an interim superintendent and OK...
CARROLLTON, OH
whbc.com

Canton Woman Accused of Using Drugs While in Jail

CARROLLTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton woman faces several drug and other charges. This, after Carroll County jail corrections officers say she tried to snort heroin while behind bars on a drug possession arrest. JordanMillerNews says 45-year-old April Wagner was indicted last week by a session...
CANTON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Crowd gathers after two shot in Canton

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Canton Police are investigating a shooting that killed one man and injured a woman. According to police, at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, officers were called to a home in the 1600 block of Oakmont Street N.W. When police arrived, they say officers found two people had been shot in the […]
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Elyria police identify victims of murder-suicide

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were found dead in an Elyria home on Saturday night, according to Elyria police, with initial investigations revealing the incident as a murder-suicide. Police responded to the 200 block of Kenny Brook Lane at around 11:45 p.m. on Oct. 15 after receiving a...
ELYRIA, OH
NorthcentralPA.com

Walleye fisherman facing criminal charges

Cleveland, Ohio — A pair of fisherman who gained national notoriety when they were allegedly caught cheating at an Ohio fishing tournament last month were indicted on criminal charges. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley announced that a grand jury has returned an indictment charging Jacob Runyan, 42, and Chase Cominsky, 35, for cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools, and the unlawful ownership of wild animals during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament last month. ...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Young Man Dead in Canton Shooting; Woman Injured

Canton Police are investigating a shooting that killed a man and injured a woman early this morning. Officers were called to an apartment in the 1600 block of Oakmont Street NW near Cleveland Avenue. When they got there they found two victims in the living room. 21-year old Javontae Conner of Canton was dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the torso. 18-year old Timnashia Wilson of Canton was shot in the stomach and was taken to the hospital.
CANTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Shooting in South Akron leaves 39-year-old man in serious condition

AKRON, Ohio — A 39-year-old man is in the hospital in serious condition after he was wounded in a shooting Saturday in the South Akron neighborhood, police say. The shooting occurred about 1:25 p.m. at a residence on the 1000 block of Wilbur Avenue. The victim was found by officers on the front lawn of the residence. Officers gave the man medical help until an ambulance took him to Summa Health Akron City Hospital. He was listed Monday in serious but stable condition, according to police.
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy