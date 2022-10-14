Read full article on original website
Marques'Almeida Resort SS23 Takes Cues From the Memphis Design Movement
Marques’Almeida showcased its Resort Spring/Summer 2023 collection in Porto, fusing its womenswear and kidswear offering for the first time. Drawing inspiration from the Memphis design movement, the collection sees M’A move towards new silhouettes and introduce new fabrics, taking cues from ’80s design aesthetics. Fusing a vibrant color palette with bold, graphic prints, SS23 is full of oversized, exaggerated silhouettes, tactile fabrics and leather accents. Standout pieces include the leather point bras, deconstructed shirting and spiky, textured jumpers.
Stray Rats Links With New Balance for Two-Part Drop
New Balance continues its hot streak of collaborations with a recently unveiled partnership with Stray Rats. Both colorways have received official imagery as well as campaign photos revealed via Instagram. Following partnerships with Joe Freshgoods, Teddy Santis and AURALEE among others, NB now seeks to highlight the 580 silhouette. Stray...
The History Behind A.P.C.'s Signature Denim
A.P.C. just released its new Fall/Winter 2022 campaign, inspired by the brand’s rich denim heritage. To accompany the campaign images, the brand revisited its history, detailing the experiences of founder Jean Touitou. “To finance the early days of A.P.C., I worked as a ‘ghost designer’ for several brands,” Touitou began.
Levi's Taps Sami Miro Vintage for Gender-Fluid Denim Collaboration
For its latest collaboration, Levi’s has tapped Sami Miro and her label Sami Miro Vintage on a gender-fluid denim collection. The team-up focuses on sustainability, using upcycled Levi’s jeans and Truckers to create six denim styles. Garments include two new versions of Sami Miro’s Porterhouse Jeans, as well as an ultra-cropped Circle Trucker Jacket, a strappy Circle Top and a Circle Trench Coat.
JW Anderson Launches 'Carrie' Capsule Collection Just in Time for Halloween
JW Anderson and MGM have announced the release of a new womenswear capsule collection, inspired by the 1976 horror film, Carrie. An adaptation of Steven King’s novel, the film was directed by Brian De Palma and saw creative director Jonathan Anderson inspired by the protagonist, Carrie White, who takes revenge on her high-school bullies through psychic powers.
Kim Kardashian's Taped Balenciaga Hourglass Bag Is Now Available
Kim Kardashian took headlines at Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2022 when she attended Balenciaga‘s show wearing a head-to-toe taped look. The star completed her outfit with a matching version of the house’s Hourglass Bag, which is now up for grabs. As spotted on the reality star, the purse is...
Jil Sander+ FW22 Is as Icy as It Gets
For the Fall/Winter 2022 campaign of Jil Sander‘s more functional + line, the brand took to the unsettling black beaches of Iceland to explore the untouchable essence of nature. Made for “journeys into the wild,” according to the brand’s press release, the new collection comprises functional, comfortable pieces, designed...
Bella Hadid Stuns in Holiday 2022 Campaign for Swarovski
Swarovski, which appointed Bella Hadid as its brand ambassador earlier this year, has unveiled its Holiday 2022 campaign starring the model. The star — who took Fashion Month by storm this season — is captured wearing some of the jeweler’s highlight collections accompanied by colorful ensembles, serving as an extension of her debut campaign for the brand. The “Stella” collection featuring star-shaped gems is highlighted with rose gold-plated styles as well as contemporary designs with crystal pearls.
K-Pop Group aespa Drops NFT Collection With Sotheby's
Aespa, the “virtual hybrid” K-pop group created by SM Entertainment, has joined forces with Sotheby’s to launch an NFT collection dubbed “æ Girls.”. For the launch, the quartet partnered with NFT artst Blake Kathryn, marking the first-ever collaboration of its kind. The collection consists of three main parts, including “MY Pass” — an access key for any fan or collector. Those who purchase the pass can receive a free NFT from a collection of 16 different pieces created by the group’s members NINGNING, GISELLE, KARINA and WINTER.
The New Balance 550 Gets a "Pink Sand" Colorway
The New Balance 550 has enjoyed a surge in popularity thanks to its vintage-inspired aesthetic, classic styling and litany of colorways. (Showing up on the feet of Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski didn’t hurt, either.) Following a similarly colored “White/Pink” colorway, the 550 returns in “Pink Sand.” The women’s...
Every Single Item in The North Face's Second Collaboration With KAWS
Following their first team-up, KAWS and The North Face are joining forces once again on a collection of outerwear, hoodies, footwear and more. The second “The North Face XX KAWS” collection dons a monochromatic black and white palette throughout. Classic TNF Expedition System staples such as the ‘95 Denali Jacket, ‘94 Himalayan Parka, ThermoBall Traction V Mule are given a KAWS makeover, featuring the artist’s recognizable XX motifs. In addition to the branding, the designs are covered in abstract patterns designed by the American creative.
Canada Goose's Collaboration With Feng Chen Wang and Xu Zhen Is Here
Canada Goose, which unveiled its latest collaboration with Feng Chen Wang and Xu Zhen back in July, is now launching the much-anticipated range. Comprised of 12 pieces, the capsule ranges from jackets and knitwear to skirts and accessories. The outerwear brand’s classic pieces are updated with the fashion designer’s aesthetic, as well as the artist’s conceptual prints. Fusing functionality with style, the garments are made with recycled fabrics and are also customizable and deconstructable. Standouts include the Sence Blazer and Roebuck Parka, which can be transformed into a vest. Both are constructed with Recycled Dura-Force, a windproof durable fabric, as well as Recycled Organic Arctic Tech, a water-repellent material designed to withstand harsh weather conditions. The collection additionally introduces the Bedford Skirt, which marks Canada Goose’s first skirt design in a collaboration.
Giuseppe Zanotti's Halloween-Ready Cobra Sneaker Returns in New Colorways
Premiering in late 2021 via a campaign led by Young Thug, the Giuseppe Zanotti Cobra sneaker is back in time for the Halloween season. Joining fellow spooky season sneakers like the Nike Air Force 1 “Purple Skeleton” and the Reebok “Ghost Smashers,” the Giuseppe Zanotti Cobra sneaker brings Halloween vibes whether styled on their own or with a costume.
Nike Adds Ribbon Laces to a Fall-Ready Blazer Mid
Released in 1973, the Nike Blazer is one of the brand’s first sneaker silhouettes. The iconic design started as an on-court shoe, then evolved into a go-to model for skateboarders thanks to its flat sole. The Blazer has also served as a canvas for countless collaborations including notable drops from Supreme and Stussy.
EXCLUSIVE: Content Creator Tefi Pessoa on Celebrating Hispanic/Latine Culture and What Identity Means to Her
In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, we must highlight Hispanic/Latine individuals who have integrated into everyday American life, bringing their stories and culture with them to keep traditions alive. These are only some reasons why new-gen content creator Tefi Pessoa is integral to the cultural conversations. Pessoa, a Brazilian-Colombian influencer...
BLACKPINK's Jennie Confirms and Performs "Unreleased" Solo Song
BLACKPINK has started their much anticipated BORN PINK tour with a bang in Seoul, with Jennie confirming and debuting her newest solo track. Kicking off on October 15, the concert took place in the South Korean capital. BLINKs took to Twitter to share clips from the performance, which included the first-ever performance of her latest song.
LE SSERAFIM Releases Second Album, 'ANTIFRAGILE'
LE SSERAFIM — the first K-pop girl group to debut under HYBE Corporation — has returned with their first-ever comeback with an album titled ANTIFRAGLE. Led by the lead track of the same title, the record follows up on the quintet‘s debut “FEARLESS” released back in May.
Berlin's Famous Berghain Nightclub Could Be Closing Permanently by the End of 2022
Berghain, the Berlin nightclub famously known for its strict door policy and exclusivity, might be closing by the end of 2022. The legendary institute has been open since 2004, serving as a space for creatives with its pivot into the art space during the peak of the pandemic. Due to COVID-19 and related restrictions, Berghain used its venue as an art gallery open to the public.
The "Panda" Dunk Gets a Pop of Color
The Nike Dunk Low “Panda” remains a point of contention among the sneaker community. The incredibly popular colorway has seen a bevy of restocks and slightly tweaked iterations, making it incredibly popular among Dunk lovers looking to avoid the resale market. Though the colorway is incredibly versatile, to many it has become oversaturated and no longer a viable option for anyone looking to stand out in a crowd.
Casetify Reunites With 'Harry Potter' for Themed Tech Accessories
Following their inaugural team-up in March, Casetify and Warner Bros. have joined forces once again on a Harry Potter-inspired tech accessories collection. Releasing for all wizards, witches and Muggles, the range features cases for Apple‘s iPhones and Samsung Galaxy devices, in addition to covers for AirPods. The lineup features bestsellers from the previous drops, while introducing new designs such as a 3D Chocolate Frog AirPods case, and cases for each Hogwarts house — Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw and Hufflepuff. The motifs are offered in a variety of Casetify models, including the Impact and Ultra Impact Cases, Compostable Cases and Impact Crush Cases.
