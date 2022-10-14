New Yorkers take part in "Sober October" challenge

"Sober October" going strong 02:33

NEW YORK -- We're halfway through Sober October, the monthlong challenge that encourages people to put down the alcohol and live a healthier lifestyle.

As CBS2's John Dias reported, what Abby Ehmann is serving at her East Village elixir lounge Hekate is exactly what many New Yorkers are looking for these days. Everything there is alcohol free, all year round.

"Well, I love rhymes. So I love the idea of sober October," Ehmann told Dias.

Ehmann opened her lounge after she saw customers from her other bar, which does serve alcohol, suffer negative side effects from drinking. She wanted to create a community for those struggling with addiction or already living a sober life on their own.

"If it's time for you to stop drinking or give it a rest, could be anytime," she said.

A survey by the American Addiction Centers revealed 27%, or about one in four, New York drinkers have never had a prolonged break from alcohol since they started drinking. That compared to a national average of 19%.

Some New Yorkers we spoke with who have tried the challenge had different outcomes.

"It helped me to be more social without relying on alcohol," Crown Heights resident Elijah Sandy Peppers said.

"I have tired in the past with a group of friends in college. We made it 23 hours," East Village resident Spencer Kuhn said.

The mission of the challenge is to show drinkers the possible harm that comes from alcohol, like high blood pressure, heart and liver disease and digestive problems.

Some addiction specialists say depending on your lifestyle, you may not need a whole month to go alcohol free. Certain people could start to see the benefits and feel better within days or weeks.

But don't stop there if you want continue success.

"Go into it very slowly. Start with curbing your alcohol use a day at a time," said treatment advocate Sarah O'Brien.

O'Brien said if you do go the whole month, remember the healthier feeling that comes from not drinking and follow through.

"So on Nov. 1, it's not about this huge party of, 'let's everyone drunk as much as you can.' It's more of a lifestyle change," she said.

She added everyone can benefit from watching their alcohol intake.