'The heart of everything we do': Here's a preview of Jefferson County Public Schools' Showcase of Schools

Read full article on original website
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Here's how JCPS ranked in the latest Kentucky School Report Card
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to the Kentucky Department of Education’s School Report Card, elementary, middle and high schools overall rated orange, the midpoint of KDE’s color-coded ranking system. But how did schools in Louisville fare?. What You Need To Know. Within JCPS, just 26% of economically disadvantaged...
spectrumnews1.com
Officer memorial vandalized and stolen
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — The Nelson County sheriff’s office is seeking information about the theft and vandalism of a memorial for Officer Jason Ellis. Ellis was killed on Bluegrass Parkway in 2013. His murder is still unsolved. Thieves took the memorial between Sunday, Oct. 13 and Thursday, Oct. 17....
Comments / 0