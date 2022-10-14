Read full article on original website
kmmo.com
ARROW ROCK STATE HISTORIC SITE HOSTING HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR EVENT
Arrow Rock State Historic Site is scheduled to host a Halloween Spooktacular event on Saturday, October 29. Visitors at Arrow Rock State Historic Site are invited to an evening filled with fall activities from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, October 29. The following events will take place in the campground:
Columbia Missourian
Go COMO bus services adjusted due to MU homecoming
With homecoming events happening at MU throughout the week, there will be temporary changes to the weekend Go COMO bus service. The homecoming parade starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The parade goes through Hitt Street, East Broadway and ends on South Fifth Street. With the parade starting in the morning, the regular Saturday bus routes will start at noon, according to a news release from the city of Columbia.
Columbia Missourian
Students say MU faculty still does not include enough Black educators
Roman Leaphart decided to attend the University of Missouri because, financially, it was his best option. But Leaphart remembers watching FOX Sports’ report on MU’s football team protesting against the university in 2015 — back when Leaphart was only 14 years old and living in Kansas City — and telling his father he would “never go anywhere that treated Black people like this.”
Columbia Missourian
Lights for Love illuminates Stephens Lake Park in memory of loved ones
Caring Hearts and Hands of Columbia hosted its second Lights for Love memorial event on Saturday at Stephens Lake Park. Attendees purchased luminaries for $20, which was donated to provide hospice care for community members. Luminaries, dedicated to deceased loved ones, lined and lit the park’s walkways. Columbia Youth Choirs, Anointed Miracles Gospel Trio and the Leme Quartet performed music for attendees. According to its website, Caring Hearts and Hands of Columbia raised $11,487 of its $12 thousand goal.
Columbia Missourian
Classic spots for dining while celebrating Homecoming in Columbia
Homecoming in Columbia is almost like Christmas for businesses. It brings parades, alumni, and most of all, customers. Among the downtown favorites — all located on Ninth Street — are Shakespeare’s Pizza, Bud’s Classic BBQ and Campus Bar and Grill. Here is a rundown:. Shakespeare’s Pizza...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri-South Carolina on Oct. 29 scheduled for 3 p.m. kickoff
For consecutive weeks, Missouri football will kick off at 3 p.m., as its Week 8 game at South Carolina follows this upcoming Saturday’s Homecoming contest against Vanderbilt in the same time slot. The showdown with the Gamecocks marks the Tigers’ second-to-last road game of the 2022 season. Missouri...
Columbia Missourian
Missouri men's golf competes in Florida
Missouri men's golf competed in Day 1 of the Quail Valley Invitational on Sunday in Vero Beach, Florida. The Tigers shot a combined score of -11, which earned them a third-place finish. Through the first 18 holes, Alfons Bondesson leads Missouri shooting five-under 7.
Columbia Missourian
Battle volleyball collects road sweep
Battle volleyball defeated Montgomery County 3-0 on Monday on the road. Battle bounced back from its loss to Rock Bridge on Tuesday. After six days of rest, the team handily defeated Montgomery County.
Columbia Missourian
MU XC wraps up regular season at Weis-Crockett Invitational
A 16th-place finish in a 26-team field was all Missouri men’s cross country could muster in the 8,000-meter race at the Weis-Crockett Invitational on Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Tigers struggled to overcome the continued absences of Martin Prodanov, Mitchell Small and Will Sinclair, who are all out with injuries.
Columbia Missourian
Tolton's Rischer, Rock Bridge's Baumstark chase state championships
For Tolton junior Audrey Rischer, it’s state championship or bust — just ask her. The American Junior Golf Association ranks the star Trailblazers golfer as the No. 1 girls golfer in Missouri. She’s won an AJGA event, she owns the state single-round scoring record 60 (12-under) and she’s won nine of 12 tournaments this high school season. But Rischer is still chasing that elusive state championship.
Columbia Missourian
MU men's basketball to play exhibition against Wash U
Missouri men’s basketball added another matchup to its schedule ahead of its opening game against Southern Indiana. The Tigers play an exhibition game against Washington University at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at Mizzou Arena. Fans can watch the game on SEC Network+.
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford appears live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford is predicting that Republicans will retake control of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate in November. Mr. Alford is the GOP nominee in the new fourth congressional district, which includes parts of Columbia, Centralia, Hallsville, Sedalia, Harrisonville and Lamar. Alford joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that two big issues he hears about from voters are Columbia’s I-70 and Highway 63 interchange and the southern border with Mexico. Alford is calling for the completion of the border wall:
Columbia Missourian
Tough conditions highlight first day of MSHSAA state golf tournaments
Audrey Rischer knows second place at the state tournament all too well. She has finished as the runner-up in the MSHSAA Class 3 golf tournament in 2021 and Class 2 tourney in 2020, and the Tolton star finds herself back in the same spot after shooting 6-over 77 on Monday — the first of two days of the Class 3 Championships at Columbia Country Club.
lakeexpo.com
Christopher Thomas Trout (June 17, 1996 - October 7, 2022)
Christopher Thomas Trout, age 26, of Lake Ozark, Missouri passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 along with his fiancé Jasmine Chaplain. Christopher was born June 17, 1996 in Galesburg, Illinois, the son of Christopher L. Trout and Candy (Gowler) Trout. Christopher attended Camdenton schools from 5th to 10th grade....
lakeexpo.com
310 Austin Circle, Four Seasons, Missouri 65049
This quintessential lakefront home is perfect for weekend fun or full time living. Light and bright with an open floor plan, loads of windows and vaulted ceilings. This home offers a striking lakefront living/dining area and large deck is just right for entertaining. Great kitchen with granite countertops, stone backsplash, stainless appliances all open to the dining and living room. The spacious master suite has his and her closets, walk-in shower and a jetted tub which is a perfect place to unwind after a day or fun on the water. And speaking of fun on the water, your concrete dock is not only a place to park your boat, but a great spot to sit and sip a few drinks and enjoy the scenery. As darkness closes in, enjoy the fire pit or move back up to the deck and create wonderful lake memories. Gentle driveway with hand-laid pavers. This delightful home is located in 6 Mile Cove in the beautiful Four Seasons community and affords full access to all Four Seasons amenities.
Columbia Missourian
MU swim and dive sweeps in home opener
Missouri men’s and women’s swim and dive teams both beat Purdue on Saturday on the second and final day of competition. The women’s team won by a score of 206.5 to 139.5, while the men’s side won 233 to 115. Both teams will travel to Bloomington, Indiana, on Oct. 29 for their next meet, versus Indiana.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge sweeps CMAC cross country championships
Rock Bridge boys cross country won the Central Missouri Activities Conference Championships on Saturday at Binder Park in Jefferson City. The Bruins had just 18 points, well ahead of host Capital City (68) and third-place Hickman (71). Helias (86), Jefferson City (148) and Battle (171) rounded out the team scores.
Columbia Missourian
Auburn spoils potential Missouri victory with big comeback
After a promising start for Missouri volleyball, the unwavering calm of Auburn came through at just the right moment, helping to turn the tables and give the visiting Tigers a 3-2 victory (25-21, 25-21, 17-25, 17-25, 12-15) on Saturday in the first of a two-match series. As a look of...
Columbia Missourian
MU volleyball overcomes Auburn for first SEC victory
In a season of uncertainty, it was almost fitting that Missouri volleyball would have a more than an uncertain ending to its first win in SEC play. After Riley Buckley’s dump kill for the match’s final point brought the team out to the court in celebration, the call was soon overturned and put the set into extras. In a back-and-forth series of hustle plays, Missouri ended up on top 29-27 after a game-sealing ace from Skylar Buckley.
Columbia Missourian
What to watch for as Missouri prepares for Vanderbilt
Missouri exits its bye week with a chance to move one game closer to .500. Vanderbilt comes to town for Homecoming, and the Commodores, while improved from the past couple years, still haven’t won a Southeastern Conference game since they beat Missouri in 2019. Coming out of the bye...
