Columbia Missourian
Go COMO bus services adjusted due to MU homecoming
With homecoming events happening at MU throughout the week, there will be temporary changes to the weekend Go COMO bus service. The homecoming parade starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The parade goes through Hitt Street, East Broadway and ends on South Fifth Street. With the parade starting in the morning, the regular Saturday bus routes will start at noon, according to a news release from the city of Columbia.
Columbia Missourian
Students say MU faculty still does not include enough Black educators
Roman Leaphart decided to attend the University of Missouri because, financially, it was his best option. But Leaphart remembers watching FOX Sports’ report on MU’s football team protesting against the university in 2015 — back when Leaphart was only 14 years old and living in Kansas City — and telling his father he would “never go anywhere that treated Black people like this.”
939theeagle.com
Columbia eyeing VFW Post property near Business Loop for homeless facility
Columbia’s city council is set to vote Monday evening on a proposal to purchase VFW property near the Business Loop to provide a location for a homeless shelter and services for the homeless. The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 280 is willing to sell their building, parking lots...
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford appears live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford is predicting that Republicans will retake control of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate in November. Mr. Alford is the GOP nominee in the new fourth congressional district, which includes parts of Columbia, Centralia, Hallsville, Sedalia, Harrisonville and Lamar. Alford joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that two big issues he hears about from voters are Columbia’s I-70 and Highway 63 interchange and the southern border with Mexico. Alford is calling for the completion of the border wall:
kmmo.com
ARROW ROCK STATE HISTORIC SITE HOSTING HALLOWEEN SPOOKTACULAR EVENT
Arrow Rock State Historic Site is scheduled to host a Halloween Spooktacular event on Saturday, October 29. Visitors at Arrow Rock State Historic Site are invited to an evening filled with fall activities from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, October 29. The following events will take place in the campground:
missouribusinessalert.com
Columbia business district opens grant program for underrepresented business owners
A grant program for underrepresented business owners in downtown Columbia is accepting applications. The Minority Owned Business Grant program aims to fund historically marginalized entrepreneurs who own a business located in The District, a 50-block area in downtown Columbia with more than 600 businesses. Grants of up to $5,000 are available.
Columbia Missourian
8th annual suicide prevention walk honors lives lost, provides resources
For six years, Missy Belshe has participated in Columbia’s suicide prevention walk. But this year was different for her.
Columbia Missourian
Classic spots for dining while celebrating Homecoming in Columbia
Homecoming in Columbia is almost like Christmas for businesses. It brings parades, alumni, and most of all, customers. Among the downtown favorites — all located on Ninth Street — are Shakespeare’s Pizza, Bud’s Classic BBQ and Campus Bar and Grill. Here is a rundown:. Shakespeare’s Pizza...
Columbia Missourian
Tolton's Rischer, Rock Bridge's Baumstark chase state championships
For Tolton junior Audrey Rischer, it’s state championship or bust — just ask her. The American Junior Golf Association ranks the star Trailblazers golfer as the No. 1 girls golfer in Missouri. She’s won an AJGA event, she owns the state single-round scoring record 60 (12-under) and she’s won nine of 12 tournaments this high school season. But Rischer is still chasing that elusive state championship.
Columbia Missourian
Tough conditions highlight first day of MSHSAA state golf tournaments
Audrey Rischer knows second place at the state tournament all too well. She has finished as the runner-up in the MSHSAA Class 3 golf tournament in 2021 and Class 2 tourney in 2020, and the Tolton star finds herself back in the same spot after shooting 6-over 77 on Monday — the first of two days of the Class 3 Championships at Columbia Country Club.
Columbia Missourian
Tolton softball wins second district championship in three years
Third-seeded Tolton softball beat fifth-seeded Centralia 7-0 Saturday to win the MSHSAA Class 3 District 4 championship as fans packed into Centralia’s Bicentennial Park. It is the Trailblazers’ first district championship in Class 3 after getting bumped up from Class 2 last year.
Columbia Missourian
Lights for Love illuminates Stephens Lake Park in memory of loved ones
Caring Hearts and Hands of Columbia hosted its second Lights for Love memorial event on Saturday at Stephens Lake Park. Attendees purchased luminaries for $20, which was donated to provide hospice care for community members. Luminaries, dedicated to deceased loved ones, lined and lit the park’s walkways. Columbia Youth Choirs, Anointed Miracles Gospel Trio and the Leme Quartet performed music for attendees. According to its website, Caring Hearts and Hands of Columbia raised $11,487 of its $12 thousand goal.
Columbia Missourian
Rock Bridge sweeps CMAC cross country championships
Rock Bridge boys cross country won the Central Missouri Activities Conference Championships on Saturday at Binder Park in Jefferson City. The Bruins had just 18 points, well ahead of host Capital City (68) and third-place Hickman (71). Helias (86), Jefferson City (148) and Battle (171) rounded out the team scores.
Statement: West Columbia standoff began with shooting threat
A seven-hour standoff that ended peacefully Friday at a west Columbia apartment complex started when the suspect allegedly threatened to shoot a woman. The post Statement: West Columbia standoff began with shooting threat appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri men's golf competes in Florida
Missouri men's golf competed in Day 1 of the Quail Valley Invitational on Sunday in Vero Beach, Florida. The Tigers shot a combined score of -11, which earned them a third-place finish. Through the first 18 holes, Alfons Bondesson leads Missouri shooting five-under 7.
Columbia Missourian
MU XC wraps up regular season at Weis-Crockett Invitational
A 16th-place finish in a 26-team field was all Missouri men’s cross country could muster in the 8,000-meter race at the Weis-Crockett Invitational on Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Tigers struggled to overcome the continued absences of Martin Prodanov, Mitchell Small and Will Sinclair, who are all out with injuries.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri-South Carolina on Oct. 29 scheduled for 3 p.m. kickoff
For consecutive weeks, Missouri football will kick off at 3 p.m., as its Week 8 game at South Carolina follows this upcoming Saturday’s Homecoming contest against Vanderbilt in the same time slot. The showdown with the Gamecocks marks the Tigers’ second-to-last road game of the 2022 season. Missouri...
Columbia Missourian
Recruiting roundup: Catching up with Missouri football targets
Missouri's bye week fell this weekend. And while it offers a reset to a program dwindling in close-loss limbo, it also offers time for the staff to focus on looking at an improved future. Coach Eli Drinkwitz noted on the SEC Coaches Media Teleconference, the Friday of the bye week...
Columbia Missourian
MU volleyball overcomes Auburn for first SEC victory
In a season of uncertainty, it was almost fitting that Missouri volleyball would have a more than an uncertain ending to its first win in SEC play. After Riley Buckley’s dump kill for the match’s final point brought the team out to the court in celebration, the call was soon overturned and put the set into extras. In a back-and-forth series of hustle plays, Missouri ended up on top 29-27 after a game-sealing ace from Skylar Buckley.
Columbia Missourian
MU men's basketball to play exhibition against Wash U
Missouri men’s basketball added another matchup to its schedule ahead of its opening game against Southern Indiana. The Tigers play an exhibition game against Washington University at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at Mizzou Arena. Fans can watch the game on SEC Network+.
