Columbia Missourian
Marching to the beat: High school bands face off at Champion of Champions festival
The sounds of music and the occasional animal noise echoed from Faurot Field on Saturday as the Champion of Champions Marching Festival began. Most programs opted for a traditional instruments-only performance, but Rolla High School was an exception with its jungle-themed set. Making a bold entrance that involved lion roars and animal calls, the band sent attendees into fervent applause.
