Missouri-South Carolina on Oct. 29 scheduled for 3 p.m. kickoff
For consecutive weeks, Missouri football will kick off at 3 p.m., as its Week 8 game at South Carolina follows this upcoming Saturday’s Homecoming contest against Vanderbilt in the same time slot. The showdown with the Gamecocks marks the Tigers’ second-to-last road game of the 2022 season. Missouri...
What to watch for as Missouri prepares for Vanderbilt
Missouri exits its bye week with a chance to move one game closer to .500. Vanderbilt comes to town for Homecoming, and the Commodores, while improved from the past couple years, still haven’t won a Southeastern Conference game since they beat Missouri in 2019. Coming out of the bye...
MU volleyball overcomes Auburn for first SEC victory
In a season of uncertainty, it was almost fitting that Missouri volleyball would have a more than an uncertain ending to its first win in SEC play. After Riley Buckley’s dump kill for the match’s final point brought the team out to the court in celebration, the call was soon overturned and put the set into extras. In a back-and-forth series of hustle plays, Missouri ended up on top 29-27 after a game-sealing ace from Skylar Buckley.
MU men's basketball to play exhibition against Wash U
Missouri men’s basketball added another matchup to its schedule ahead of its opening game against Southern Indiana. The Tigers play an exhibition game against Washington University at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 at Mizzou Arena. Fans can watch the game on SEC Network+.
Turnovers and mistakes hurt MU rugby as Jayhawks top Tigers
As a brisk morning turned into a warm Saturday, a crowd gathered to see the Tigers men’s rugby team fall to the Jayhawks 41-12. The game, which was Missouri’s alumni day, was a tighter contest than the score reflected.Despite the score line, Missouri and Kansas shared the ball fairly evenly, with the Tigers dominating play for large sections of the game. However, the Tigers could do little by way of scoring despite getting painfully close to the try line on multiple occasions.
Assessing storylines from the first half of Missouri’s 2022 season
Just like that, Missouri football is through the first half of its 2022 schedule. The Tigers sit at 2-4 (0-3 Southeastern Conference) heading into their bye, with a Homecoming game against Vanderbilt on the docket this upcoming Saturday. Missouri’s past three losses are by a combined margin of 14 points,...
Auburn spoils potential Missouri victory with big comeback
After a promising start for Missouri volleyball, the unwavering calm of Auburn came through at just the right moment, helping to turn the tables and give the visiting Tigers a 3-2 victory (25-21, 25-21, 17-25, 17-25, 12-15) on Saturday in the first of a two-match series. As a look of...
Recruiting roundup: Catching up with Missouri football targets
Missouri's bye week fell this weekend. And while it offers a reset to a program dwindling in close-loss limbo, it also offers time for the staff to focus on looking at an improved future. Coach Eli Drinkwitz noted on the SEC Coaches Media Teleconference, the Friday of the bye week...
Missouri men's golf competes in Florida
Missouri men's golf competed in Day 1 of the Quail Valley Invitational on Sunday in Vero Beach, Florida. The Tigers shot a combined score of -11, which earned them a third-place finish. Through the first 18 holes, Alfons Bondesson leads Missouri shooting five-under 7.
MU XC wraps up regular season at Weis-Crockett Invitational
A 16th-place finish in a 26-team field was all Missouri men’s cross country could muster in the 8,000-meter race at the Weis-Crockett Invitational on Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma. The Tigers struggled to overcome the continued absences of Martin Prodanov, Mitchell Small and Will Sinclair, who are all out with injuries.
MU swim and dive sweeps in home opener
Missouri men’s and women’s swim and dive teams both beat Purdue on Saturday on the second and final day of competition. The women’s team won by a score of 206.5 to 139.5, while the men’s side won 233 to 115. Both teams will travel to Bloomington, Indiana, on Oct. 29 for their next meet, versus Indiana.
Tough conditions highlight first day of MSHSAA state golf tournaments
Audrey Rischer knows second place at the state tournament all too well. She has finished as the runner-up in the MSHSAA Class 3 golf tournament in 2021 and Class 2 tourney in 2020, and the Tolton star finds herself back in the same spot after shooting 6-over 77 on Monday — the first of two days of the Class 3 Championships at Columbia Country Club.
Battle volleyball collects road sweep
Battle volleyball defeated Montgomery County 3-0 on Monday on the road. Battle bounced back from its loss to Rock Bridge on Tuesday. After six days of rest, the team handily defeated Montgomery County.
lakeexpo.com
Christopher Thomas Trout (June 17, 1996 - October 7, 2022)
Christopher Thomas Trout, age 26, of Lake Ozark, Missouri passed away Friday, October 7, 2022 along with his fiancé Jasmine Chaplain. Christopher was born June 17, 1996 in Galesburg, Illinois, the son of Christopher L. Trout and Candy (Gowler) Trout. Christopher attended Camdenton schools from 5th to 10th grade....
Students say MU faculty still does not include enough Black educators
Roman Leaphart decided to attend the University of Missouri because, financially, it was his best option. But Leaphart remembers watching FOX Sports’ report on MU’s football team protesting against the university in 2015 — back when Leaphart was only 14 years old and living in Kansas City — and telling his father he would “never go anywhere that treated Black people like this.”
Best Hidden Gems In Missouri Are Found On This Road Trip. Want To Go?
It is no secret that many of the towns in Missouri fall into the rural category. A rural town is basically defined as an open countryside with populations of less than 500 people per square mile and places with fewer than 2500 people. We can fudge a little bit, but you get the idea.
Go COMO bus services adjusted due to MU homecoming
With homecoming events happening at MU throughout the week, there will be temporary changes to the weekend Go COMO bus service. The homecoming parade starts at 9 a.m. on Saturday. The parade goes through Hitt Street, East Broadway and ends on South Fifth Street. With the parade starting in the morning, the regular Saturday bus routes will start at noon, according to a news release from the city of Columbia.
Bomgaars acquires 73 Orscheln Farm and Home stores
The recent acquisition of some 73 stores from a Missouri-based company has made Bomgaars the nation’s second-largest farm and ranch retailer.
A Popular Missouri Store Get New Owners. Will Name Be Changing?
How many of you have ever shopped at our local Orscheln Farm and Home? I became familiar with this company when I moved to Missouri. Mexico Missouri has one, Centralia has one, and we have one in Sedalia as well. In the not too distant future, it will be getting a brand new name, and new owners.
Judge Tosses Missouri Voter ID Lawsuit
Plaintiffs call the ruling a 'procedural pit stop' on the way to the Missouri Supreme Court
