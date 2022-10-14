The Kansas City Chiefs fell short on Sunday to the Buffalo Bills adding another chapter in the rivalry between the two franchises. The game ended on the second interception of the day from Patrick Mahomes, who dropped another round in his duel with friend and fellow star quarterback Josh Allen. The loss may have playoff ramifications later in the season, but it exposed several things the Chiefs need to improve. That ranges from the injuries affecting the secondary to the poor running back play and offensive line struggles.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 30 MINUTES AGO