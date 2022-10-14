Read full article on original website
New UK finance minister rips up Truss’ economic plan in stunning policy reversal
Britain’s new finance minister announced a comprehensive retreat on the UK government’s tax-and-spending plans on Monday in a frantic effort to calm jittery markets and restore the government’s credibility. Just four days into the job, Jeremy Hunt said he would reverse “almost all” tax measures announced three...
Europe Calls US EV Tax Credit Rules ‘Discrimination,’ Seeks Workaround
VolkswagenThe disagreement comes down to the fact that U.S.-built EVs get a domestic tax credit, but foreign-built ones do not.
Tory MPs warned of ‘15 years out of power’ if they stick with Liz Truss
Conservative MPs have been warned they could face 15 years out of power if they stick with Liz Truss as leader.Senior backbencher Sir Charles Walker – who has called on Ms Truss to quit as prime minister – says the party will be wiped out of she leads them into the next general election.“I don’t think the position is sufficiently recoverable with the current prime minister,” said the former vice-chair of the 1922 Committee said.He told Times Radio that “the right person at the helm” might persuade the electorate “that we are a serious organisation, and if discarded at...
Credit Suisse pays $495M tied to mortgage-backed securities
Credit Suisse has agreed to pay $495 million as part of a settlement with the U.S. over a yearslong dispute tied to mortgage-backed securities, an investment vehicle that played a central role in the 2008 financial crisis. The Swiss bank said that some of the transactions were prior to 2008. The New Jersey Attorney General, which announced the settlement Monday, filed a lawsuit in 2013 alleging more than $3 billion in damages citing the involvement of Credit Suisse.
Meta Must Sell Giphy, U.K. Regulator Confirms in Final Ruling
Facebook parent Meta must sell GIF-sharing platform Giphy to avoid potential harm to consumers and marketers, Britain’s competition watchdog confirmed in a final ruling on Tuesday. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) found that “Meta’s takeover of Giphy could allow Meta to limit other social media platforms’ access to GIFs, making those sites less attractive to users and less competitive.” It also found that “the deal has removed Giphy as a potential challenger in the U.K. display advertising market, preventing U.K. businesses from benefiting from innovation in this market.”More from The Hollywood ReporterMIPCOM: 'That's My Jam' Heading to Europe (and Mongolia)MIPCOM: Paramount+...
UK Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan Wishes BBC Well As Government Sets Aside Grievances On Public Broadcaster’s 100th Birthday
The BBC turns 100 today and it appears the centenary is helping to build bridges between the UK public and the Conservative government — at least in the short term. Culture Secretary Michelle Donelan struck a conciliatory tone in a statement released in the past hour noting the anniversary, pointing to several achievements from the BBC’s history and its outsized impact on the world beyond the UK. “Since the first BBC broadcast hit the airwaves 100 years ago, few could have imagined that BBC broadcasting history would become British history,” she wrote, while also pointing to shows such as Doctor Who and classic sitcom Only...
Smart meters and dynamic pricing can help consumers use electricity when it's less costly, saving money and reducing pollution
Americans want their electricity to be cheap, clean and reliable, but that trifecta is becoming more elusive, thanks to climate change. According to a 2021 report by the nonprofit research organization Climate Central, more than 80% of reported major outages across the U.S. from 2000 through 2021 were caused by weather extremes, such as heat waves, wildfires and tropical storms. We are an economist and an electrical engineer investigating how increased use of two-way smart meter technology can be used to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the electricity sector and help the economy withstand climate-driven weather extremes. As we see...
Britain summons China charge d'affaires over protest assault
Britain's foreign office on Tuesday summoned the Chinese charge d'affaires in London over footage of a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester being assaulted in the grounds of a UK consulate. "The Foreign Secretary has issued a summons to the Chinese charge d'affaires at the Chinese Embassy in London to express... deep concern" over the incident "and to demand an explanation for the actions of the consulate staff", a foreign office minister, Jesse Norman, told parliament.
Just Stop Oil protests - latest: M25 Dartford crossing and QE2 bridge closed today
Just Stop Oil has continued to cause traffic chaos as activists shut down a major crossing over the River Thames for a second day. Activists remained overnight on top of a bridge over the M25 Dartford Crossing, with police continuing to work to resolve the situation. One of the protesters said he was “pretty cold” and “didn’t sleep much” but vowed to remain on the Queen Elizabeth II bridge until the government promised to end all new oil and gas licenses. Traffic queues backed up for six miles in both directions during Tuesday rush hour as the disruption continued...
