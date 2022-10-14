Read full article on original website
Today in Carthage, Fall Farmer’s Market
Vendors will be in the parking lot above City Hall for the fall season every Tuesday from 8 am – 1 pm. Visit the Carthage Farmer’s Market for all your fall produce and more.
Freeze Warning Tonight for All of MS
The entire state of Mississippi will be under a freeze warning tonight with lows dropping into the upper 20s in the northern counties and parts of central Mississippi including the local area. And there’s a freeze watch for Wednesday night. It could even drop below freezing along the coast. The freeze is occurring about three weeks earlier than normal.
Mississippi has 72 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that threshold. […]
Mississippi Forestry Commission issues statewide Wildland Fire Alert
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) issued a statewide Wildland Fire Alert. The MFC encouraged the public to postpone unnecessary outdoor burning activities until drought conditions improve. The state has experienced little to no rainfall over the last few weeks. According to officials, the MFC has responded to 227 wildfires, […]
Farmers promote agricultural industry at 163rd Mississippi State Fair
JACKSON, Miss. (KNOE) - Mississippi farmers are utilizing the 163rd Mississippi State Fair as an opportunity to strengthen the agricultural industry in the state. State Commissioner Andy Gipson of Agriculture and Commerce says agriculture is the backbone of the annual fair. Ag-related programs range from livestock shows, farmers promoting their products, rodeos, daily wild west shows and Mississippi’s residents’ well-known reputation for buying local.
Freeze Watch Posted in Mississippi
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for most of Mississippi for Tuesday night with temperatures expected to fall to between 28 and 32 degrees by Wednesday morning. Much of north Mississippi is under a frost advisory and there’s a freeze warning for counties near the Tennessee line.
Jackson business accused of denying overtime to workers
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Labor recovered $44,280 in back wages and liquidated damages for two employees of a Jackson ground delivery contractor. Officials said the business failed to compensate the employees for work they did off-the-clock from their homes. Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Douglas Inc. – operating […]
Entergy Mississippi offers electric bill assistance: Here’s how to apply
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Entergy Mississippi is offering a one-time bill assistance credit to some electric customers who meet certain criteria. The credit is part of a $3.2 million Operations Bill Assist program to help low-income customers in Mississippi lower the cost of their bills and is funded with $1.1 million, according to Entergy officials. “The economy […]
Two Mississippi men dead, one seriously injured in weekend accident
Two Mississippi men died and another suffered severe injuries in weekend two-vehicle collision. Officials from the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of U.S. 84 and Salem Church Road in Covington County Saturday morning. Preliminary investigations indicate that Eddie Tanner, 22, of Canton, was traveling...
One dead after three workers fall into grain bin in Mississippi Delta
ITTA BENA, Miss — One man died and two were injured Thursday after they all fell into a grain storage bin at a farm in the Mississippi Delta. Multiple law enforcement and rescue personnel responded to the scene near U.S. Highway 82 in Itta Bena, the Greenwood Commonwealth reported. They cut into the base of the large metal structure to reach the workers.
One dead in crash involving five vehicles on Mississippi interstate
The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving five vehicles on Interstate 20 near Bovina on Friday at about 8:26 a.m. Gary L. Bevis, 42 of Horatio, AR, was pronounced dead on the scene. The 1998 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving westbound on Interstate 20 collided with the rear of a westbound FedEx tractor-trailer driven by Angel J. Rodriguez, 59 of Ralto, CA. Neither Rodriguez nor his passenger, Alexander Carlosama of Oceanside, CA, received injuries.
Business venture expected to bring 60 new jobs
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Two companies with ties to the lumber industry are spending $8.14 million to set up operations in Mississippi. The New York Blower Company and Kiln Drying Systems & Components announced they will create a joint venture and take over the Richardson Molding facility in Philadelphia. The...
Mississippi Lottery makes September 2022 transfer to state
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) completed its September 2022 transfer to the state for $7,922,049.94. September’s transfer brings Fiscal Year 2023 total transfer to an approximate $28,289,638.94. In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of […]
Several Crashes on Sunday in Leake
2:01 a.m. – Leake Deputies, EMS, and MS Hwy Patrol responded to a call reporting a crash on Hwy 35 North near the Forestry Department. No injuries were reported. 2:01 a.m. – Leake Deputies, EMS, Barnes Volunteers, and MS Hwy Patrol were called to a crash on Hwy 25 North near Reformation Rd. One lane of traffic was blocked by the wreckage. Only minor injuries were reported.
Mississippi Insight for Oct. 16, 2022: One on one with Shad White
Mississippi State Auditor Shad White discusses the state's largest welfare fraud case and the ongoing federal investigation of misspent TANF funds. Interview recorded on October 13, 2022
Child dies in 4-wheeler crash in Leake County
A five-year-old girl from Leake County was killed in a four-wheeler wreck over the weekend. Emergency Medical Services and Leake County Deputies responded to a call at 3:31 p.m. on Sunday, October 16th reporting a four-wheeler accident involving a child. The crash happened in a field near the family’s residence...
Reeves says Jackson mayor’s ‘radical gambit’ could cost state help in fixing water system
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The battle between the governor and the mayor of Jackson again could be heating up, with the governor threatening to cut state assistance if the city fails to cooperate in hiring a third-party firm to run its water treatment facilities. In a Monday news release, Gov....
Oxford attorneys memorialized by the Mississippi Bar
On Tuesday, October 11, The Mississippi Bar held the 94th Annual Memorial Service before the Mississippi Supreme Court in the Chambers of the Supreme Court building in Jackson. Family and friends were invited to attend in person or virtually. Attorneys and judges memorialized included Ralph M. Dean, John P. Fullenwider, Gerald A. Gafford, and Jere R. Hoar, all of Oxford.
