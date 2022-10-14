Read full article on original website
Peaky Blinders star admits he thought character's ending was "rough"
Peaky Blinders actor Harry Kirton describes Finn Shelby's fate as "rough". The youngest of the powerful Shelby clan, Finn spent the majority of the sixth and final season on the sidelines after damaging his relationship with brothers Tommy and Arthur, exiled from the family. From this week's National Television Awards...
Rings of Power bosses reveal scrapped Star Trek 4 plot
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's showrunners have shared their scrapped plans for Star Trek 4 — and it sounds like it would've been an emotional ride. JD Payne and Patrick McKay, who oversee the Lord of the Rings prequel series, were previously on board to write a fourth film in the Star Trek franchise. That movie, first announced in 2016, would have marked Chris Hemsworth's return to the Trek universe as George, the father of Chris Pine's James T Kirk.
Hollyoaks return for Hunter McQueen as Theo Graham reprises role
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks star Theo Graham is making a surprise return to the show, Digital Spy can exclusively confirm. The actor is reprising his role as Hunter McQueen after four years away from the Channel 4 soap. Related: Hollyoaks' Misbah finds out Imran's big secret. Theo is celebrating his...
Doom Patrol casts Heroes star as DC villain
Sendhil Ramamurthy has joined DC's Doom Patrol as a villain in the upcoming season. The actor, best known for playing the role of genetics professor Mohinder Suresh on Heroes, will recur as Mr. 104. A biochemist who has the ability to transform his body into any element of his choosing,...
Captain America 4 confirms recasted role with Harrison Ford
Captain America: New World Order has officially confirmed that Harrison Ford will join the movie as General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt” Ross, taking over from the late William Hurt. Hurt had originally played the role in the MCU in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame,...
House of the Dragon finale trailer hints at major change for Matt Smith's Daemon
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. The trailer for the season finale of House of the Dragon has dropped, hinting at a major development for Matt Smith’s Prince Daemon. The final episode of the Game of Thrones spinoff’s first season airs next week, with HBO releasing a minute-long teaser to give a glimpse of proceedings.
Rings of Power star learned they were playing iconic Lord of the Rings villain after filming began
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power spoilers follow. With the revelation that Halbrand is in fact the Dark Lord, Sauron, actor Charlie Vickers has said he didn’t initially realise he was playing the iconic villain. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Vickers revealed that he wasn’t told he was...
Harrison Ford's Blade Runner gets new 4K boxset ahead of Prime Video spinoff
Harrison Ford's Blade Runner is getting an ultra deluxe new 4K boxset. The Indiana Jones star's science fiction classic has its 40th anniversary this year, so the timing is perfect for Warner Bros to release a new home version from its Film Vault collection. Available for pre-order for £49.99 ahead...
Captain America and Deadpool stars team up for new thriller
Captain America: New World Order's Anthony Mackie and Deadpool star Morena Baccarin will battle monsters in Elevation. Directed by George Nolfi (The Banker, which also featured Mackie in a main role), Deadline reports that his new movie takes place in the post-apocalyptic Rocky Mountains, with the narrative following a single father and two women trying to save a child.
The Exorcist reboot trilogy gets exciting update
The Exorcist reboot trilogy from Blumhouse producer Jason Blum and Halloween Kills director David Gordon Green has received an exciting update. Speaking to Variety at the Halloween Ends premiere, the director said the team are about to begin filming on the new franchise now that the Halloween reboot trilogy is wrapped up.
The Crown season 5 releases new character posters ahead of trailer launch
We're less than a month away from The Crown season 5 and Netflix has just treated fans to brand new character posters. The royal drama created by Peter Morgan will return for another instalment, introducing the older versions of some key players. Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki (Tenet) takes over from...
Man of Steel 2 could still happen with Henry Cavill
It looks like a Man of Steel sequel could still be on the cards. While it has been nearly a decade since Henry Cavill debuted as Superman, concrete details on a potential DC follow-up movie have been few and far between. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros is...
Halloween Ends' big moment was a last-minute addition to the ending
Halloween Ends spoilers follow. The title of Halloween Ends teases that this is either the end of Michael Myers, Laurie Strode, the both of them, and/or the franchise itself. Now the film is out (full ending breakdown here), Myers is the one who meets a grisly end, while Laurie looks like she may finally get to enjoy her life, and there's room for the franchise to potentially continue without either of them.
Emmerdale hints at Aaron Dingle's exit in 50th anniversary episode
Emmerdale spoilers follow. Emmerdale has set up Aaron Dingle's upcoming departure from the village. The popular character returned this month to make amends with his sister Liv, announcing to his loved ones that he was back for good. Despite this, viewers know that Aaron's comeback is only temporary. Actor Danny...
Dancing on Ice's H says programme is the "most dangerous show on television"
Dancing on Ice star Ian 'H' Watkins has described the show as the "most dangerous on television". H, who is a member of pop group Steps, competed on the show in 2020, forming the first same-sex partnership on the show’s history after being paired with Matt Evers. The singer,...
Pierce Brosnan shares heartfelt tribute to James Bond co-star Robbie Coltrane
Pierce Brosnan has posted a touching tribute to his friend and James Bond co-star Robbie Coltrane, who died last week at the age of 72. Coltrane, who was best known for his recurring role as Rubeus Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies, starred as Valentin Dmitrovich Zukovsky in two James Bond movies alongside Brosnan.
Emmerdale (Sam) - (Contains spoiler)
I have just watched tonight's episode - So that's Harriet killed off, and the ending was shocking with Sam found himself trapped on some machinery, but could Sam really be killed off? I doubt it, I think he will survive, I doubt Emmerdale bosses will kill him off, unless James Hooton has decided to leave the show?
Drag Race UK star Ella Vaday explains what RuPaul is really like on set
RuPaul's Drag Race UK queen Ella Vaday has explained what it's really like to work with RuPaul on set. Speaking to Digital Spy at the National Television Awards, the Drag Race UK star said that meeting RuPaul in real life was daunting at first. Having watched RuPaul on TV for...
Home and Away's Xander Delaney surprises Rose after sad death
Home and Away spoilers follow for UK viewers. Xander Delaney will surprise Rose following news of a sad death in Home and Away. Upcoming scenes on Channel 5 will feature paramedic Xander once again having to cope with the loss of a patient, though this time he has a very different reaction.
Why The Watcher's finale had to end the way that it did
The Watcher on Netflix spoilers follow – including its ending. Ryan Murphy has knocked himself off the top spot on Netflix with his new release The Watcher, and viewers have been desperate to find out about the true story and the real family on which it is based. But...
