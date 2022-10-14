Halloween Ends spoilers follow. The title of Halloween Ends teases that this is either the end of Michael Myers, Laurie Strode, the both of them, and/or the franchise itself. Now the film is out (full ending breakdown here), Myers is the one who meets a grisly end, while Laurie looks like she may finally get to enjoy her life, and there's room for the franchise to potentially continue without either of them.

22 HOURS AGO