This 5-Story Antique Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitTravel MavenColumbus, OH
New downtown bar aims to end ‘FOMO’ with endless entertainment opportunitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘It’s the best feeling ever’: Etzler follows uncle’s footsteps at Ohio StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
The ‘Beautiful Garbage’ Fashion Show renews excitement in sustainable fashionThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Antique & Vintage Stores In Columbus
In a world where shopping can feel like a temporary solution, sometimes it’s nice to take a step back in time and go hunting for quality items. Whether you are working on an old restoration project or you simply enjoy reusing items for environmental benefits, antique and vintage shops can offer tons of variety.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Places For Fish And Chips In Columbus
There aren’t a ton of places in Columbus for fish and chips, but these are definitely the ones you’ll want to scope out for your next craving. Blame it on watching way too many BBC cop dramas, but every once in a while I start to get hardcore cravings of a good, greasy batch of fish and chips. A nice, crisp Atlantic cod or some soft and juicy white perch sits in my belly just right, especially with a pint of brown ale or a deep and tasty porter.
columbusnavigator.com
The New Hilton Tower Is All About Glitz And Glam
The new Hilton Columbus Downtown tower has officially opened, making it the largest hotel in Ohio. Combined with the first tower, Hilton Columbus Downtown no offers 1,000 guest rooms, over 75,000 square feet of ballroom and meeting space, and four new restaurants and bars. Situated perfectly between the Short North,...
columbusmonthly.com
Pickleball Entrepreneurs See Green as the Fast-Growing Sport Takes Off in Columbus
Dave Ganim, owner of Pickle Shack in Delaware County, says there are two types of people: Those who love pickleball, and those who’ve never played it. A mix of tennis, pingpong and badminton, pickleball originated in the 1960s but has exploded in popularity in recent years, becoming the fastest-growing sport in the country. Ganim first picked up a pickleball paddle a few years ago after playing racquetball for most of his life. He took to it right away and eventually installed four pickleball courts at his house, where he hosts some of the area’s top picklers on Monday nights.
columbusunderground.com
Bridge Park Expanding With Boutique Hotel
A third hotel at Bridge Park was announced today by representatives of Bridge Park developer Crawford Hoying and hotel partner Cameron Mitchell Restaurants. The new project is the first joint hospitality venture from the partnership, and will be located on an undeveloped site along Riverside Drive, south of Dublin-Granville Road.
New downtown bar aims to end ‘FOMO’ with endless entertainment opportunities
FOMO, a new Columbus bar, is set to open Halloween weekend. Credit: Ris Twigg | Lantern File Photo. For those who aren’t into barhopping, FOMO has you covered, with the experience of multiple venues in one location.
columbusnavigator.com
The Most Delicious Strawberry Cake In The World Is Right Here In Columbus
Every now and then, you just need something sweet. There are plenty of places around town to satisfy your sweet tooth, but there’s only one place that makes the perfect strawberry cake: Golden Delight Bakery. For over 20 years, Golden Delight has been gaining a loyal following here in...
spectrumnews1.com
HyperBowling craze arrives in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Julie Wells has worked in the bowling industry for decades and is the general manager at Columbus Square Bowling Palace. “What this is, is capturing more of the younger [crowd] and families who want a little bit different take on the game of bowling,” Wells said.
columbusmonthly.com
Sandwich Man: McGinnis’ Grill Owner Has His Sights Set on Expansion
After 16 years working at a diverse range of classic Columbus restaurants, from Plank’s Bier Garten to Rigsby’s Kitchen, John McGinnis decided it was time to do his own thing. The owner of McGinnis’ Grill, a food truck featuring craft sandwiches, launched his business in September of 2021 and has been steadily growing his customer base ever since.
columbusmonthly.com
Grandad's Pizza Opens on Bethel; Block's Sues Fox's Bagel & Deli
The company that operates Block’s Bagels, HB3 LLC, has filed a lawsuit against Fox’s Bagel & Deli and Jeremy Fox, who was previously the operator of Block’s bagel shops in Bexley and the North Market under a partnership agreement. The lawsuit, alleging breach of contract, was filed Oct. 12 in the Franklin County Court of Commons Pleas. Fox recently announced that he was rebranding the North Market and Bexley shops. You can read the complaint here.
spectrumnews1.com
Amazon opens second-ever in person shopping experience in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Amazon’s second-ever in-person shopping experience is now open in Easton Town Center. Amazon Style brings advanced technology to shopping their clothing selection in a physical setting, creating what they say is a personalized and convenient new way to shop. Inside the store, shoppers use the...
sportstravelmagazine.com
KemperSports to Manage Four Ohio Golf Courses
KemperSports has been selected to manage four Columbus, Ohio area public golf courses: The Golf Club of Dublin, New Albany Links, Bent Tree Golf Club and Royal American Links. The four facilities mark KemperSports’ expansion into Ohio and give the company a total of 18 golf and sports facilities management deals this year.
columbusunderground.com
First Look: Hilton’s New Downtown Tower
Columbus is now officially home to Ohio’s largest hotel after the 28-story Hilton Columbus Downtown tower opened to guests last month. The project has been described since it was first proposed as an expansion, since the new tower is connected via skybridge to the 532-room Hilton across High Street, which opened in 2012. Together, the two buildings contain 1,000 hotel rooms and a total of 858,000 square feet of space, including 75,000 square feet of meeting space, 22,000 square feet of pre-function space, and 40 different meeting and breakout rooms.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Newark, OH
In the junctions of Licking River sits the historic city of Newark, the county seat of Licking County in Ohio. The indigenous people first settled in the area known as Hopewell Culture, who built the historic ancient complex Newark Earthworks. After the indigenous people's settlement, the European-American settlement was in...
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Columbus Area
If you're looking for a delicious seafood boil, you should check out these places in Greater Columbus. Located in Westerville, this restaurant serves great Cajun-style seafood including seafood boils. All of their seafood boils include corn on the cob and potato. Choose from seafood like green mussels, clams, lobster tails, king crab legs, and more. Seasoning options include Cajun, garlic butter, lemon pepper, Old Bay, and Two Claws Signature Spice. Spice levels are non-spicy, mild, medium, hot, and extra hot. If you're not in the mood for seafood boils, customers also enjoy their fried shrimp and fried soft-shell crab.
columbusunderground.com
Short Order: The It’s-An-Ohio-Thing Shredded Chicken Sandwich from Today’s Menu Food Truck
Prior to moving to Ohio, the Shredded Chicken Sandwich was a dish unknown to me. Chicken salad, sure, that’s ubiquitous and it involves a good deal more than chicken. But shredded chicken as a sandwich filling all by itself seems like more of a regional thing. If you talk...
Out in Ohio: Columbus couple cultivates safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth
‘Out in Ohio’ profiles LGBTQ+ Ohioans making a difference in their community. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus couple is cultivating safe spaces for LGBTQ+ youth in unlikely places, as inclusion is under debate in Ohio’s classrooms and legislature. Amanda Erickson and her wife, Sarah, are changemakers in central Ohio. As the director of education […]
WSYX ABC6
Fire damages house near Worthington
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No injuries were reported following a house fire near Worthington early Wednesday morning. A large emergency crew responded to the fire along East Dublin Granville Road just after 1 a.m. Firefighters said it's too early to determine what started the fire. ABC 6/FOX 28 will...
