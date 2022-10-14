Booster Club is getting busy and has some exciting plans to help schools in the futureThe Colton Booster Club is dedicated to improving and promoting parent and community member participation in the Colton School District programs. They provide events that bring the community together while raising funds for the Colton schools. The booster group is active throughout the year. They spent the summer updating the basketball/volleyball indoor snack shack by painting, putting in new cupboards, a new sink and faucet, and new countertops. An ice machine was added along with two new microwaves, two new hot dog rollers and...

