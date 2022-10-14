Read full article on original website
Related
macaronikid.com
Upcoming Fall Festivals
There are so many wonderful upcoming fall festivals for lots of family fun! Make sure to check the calendar for listings of fun family and kid friendly events. Also, follow Macaroni Kid on Facebook for updates as well.
Colton Corner
Booster Club is getting busy and has some exciting plans to help schools in the futureThe Colton Booster Club is dedicated to improving and promoting parent and community member participation in the Colton School District programs. They provide events that bring the community together while raising funds for the Colton schools. The booster group is active throughout the year. They spent the summer updating the basketball/volleyball indoor snack shack by painting, putting in new cupboards, a new sink and faucet, and new countertops. An ice machine was added along with two new microwaves, two new hot dog rollers and...
etvnews.com
Community Enjoys Annual Pumpkin Festival
Community members were welcomed to the 5th annual Eastern Utah Community Credit Union Pumpkin Festival on Friday evening. The pumpkin festival has become an iconic fall event within the community as children are able to hunt for the perfect pumpkin in EUCCU’s pumpkin patch. Those that were attendance were also welcome to play games, win prizes and take photos with EUCCU’s mascot.
Are Maine Schools Canceling Halloween This Year?
Simple answer: no. Hell no. I was shocked to scroll through whatever social media platform I was on and come across a headline that talked about schools canceling Halloween. I still remember being in Kindergarten back in the day dressed up as The Scarecrow from The Wizard of Oz and lining up with the rest of the school for a parade for all of our parents.
'Books and Basketball' brings USC Aiken players, elementary school students together
The gym at Johnston Elementary School was filled with big and small kids on Tuesday. The small kids were part of the After School “Matters” Program through the Edgefield County Youth Empowerment Center and the big kids were members of the USC Aiken men's basketball team. The team visited the program for their “Day of Books and Basketball.”
BBC
Thame Town Music Festival will not take place again
A market town's music festival which showcased hundreds of acts will not be staged again, organisers have announced. Thame Town Music Festival was first run in 2017 and saw more than 200 acts on various stages in the town centre. A fifth festival for 2023 had been advertised but will...
guidetogreatergainesville.com
‘Tis the Season for Tablescapes
A table set and decorated is the heart of any holiday dinner. A holiday gathering is not complete without a decorative tablescape. After all, this is where friends and family come to gather, share a meal and create memories. “In a society where we are often too busy to sit...
Comments / 0