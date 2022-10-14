ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

wbut.com

Fetterman Stopping In Butler

The Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate will be making a stop in Butler County later today. John Fetterman will be stopping in Harmony at the Steamfitters Technology Center on Wise Road. Doors open for the event at 5:30 p.m. More information on the event can be found here. Polls show...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
wbut.com

AHN Holding Free Cancer Screening

Free cancer screenings will be coming to area hospitals in the upcoming weeks. Allegheny Health Network will be offering free cancer screenings at Grove City Hospital next month on November 12th. The screenings will be available for many types of cancer according to AHN officials. The screenings include breast cancer...
wbut.com

Mars Area Elementary Students to Participate in Literacy Theme Days

Mars Area Elementary School students in kindergarten through 6th grade will get to participate in literacy theme days this week. In recognition of the Scholastic Book Fair, Monday has been named “Reading Jogs the Mind Day” and kids can wear exercise clothes. Tuesday is “Surf’s Up for Reading”...
wbut.com

Butler Twp. Commissioners Approve BASA Deal

The last local step in the sale of the Butler Area Sewer Authority was approved last night by the Butler Township Commissioners. At their Monday meeting, the Commissioners voted in favor of a resolution supporting the $231.5 million deal for PA American Water to purchase the system and assets of the Authority.
BUTLER, PA
wbut.com

DOJ Charges Seven Men In Western PA Drug Ring

Department of Justice officials say they’ve indicted seven men who are accused of trafficking a significant amount of narcotics in Western Pennsylvania. Charging documents allege the seven men were responsible for distributing over 100 grams flurofentanyl, 40 grams of fentanyl, along with cocaine and methamphetamines. Three of the men...
NEW CASTLE, PA
wbut.com

BASD Will See Energy Cost Increase

Butler Area School District will see increased energy costs after agreeing to a new contract with a supplier but it could have been worse. The school board approved a new agreement with Direct Energy at a cost of 7.779 cents per kilowatt hour for a term of 48 months beginning next month.

