Peters Rd. Undergoing Construction In Cranberry Twp.
A traffic alert for drivers in Cranberry Township. Peters Road will be undergoing waterline construction at various times this week. The work will be happening in between Lee Drive and Burke Road. Township officials say to expect delays.
Fetterman Stopping In Butler
The Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate will be making a stop in Butler County later today. John Fetterman will be stopping in Harmony at the Steamfitters Technology Center on Wise Road. Doors open for the event at 5:30 p.m. More information on the event can be found here. Polls show...
DOJ Charges Seven Men In Western PA Drug Ring
Department of Justice officials say they’ve indicted seven men who are accused of trafficking a significant amount of narcotics in Western Pennsylvania. Charging documents allege the seven men were responsible for distributing over 100 grams flurofentanyl, 40 grams of fentanyl, along with cocaine and methamphetamines. Three of the men...
AHN Holding Free Cancer Screening
Free cancer screenings will be coming to area hospitals in the upcoming weeks. Allegheny Health Network will be offering free cancer screenings at Grove City Hospital next month on November 12th. The screenings will be available for many types of cancer according to AHN officials. The screenings include breast cancer...
BASD Will See Energy Cost Increase
Butler Area School District will see increased energy costs after agreeing to a new contract with a supplier but it could have been worse. The school board approved a new agreement with Direct Energy at a cost of 7.779 cents per kilowatt hour for a term of 48 months beginning next month.
