aiexpress.io
Vertuoza Raises €4M in Funding
Vertuoza, a Nivelles, Belgium-based SaaS building tech platform supplier, raised €4m in funding. The spherical was led by XAnge and Fortino Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to increase operations and its enterprise attain. Vertuoza supplies a SaaS powered building software program platform to handle websites and groups. The system permits companies to edit quotes, work planning, […]
aiexpress.io
Mobility Work Raises €2M in Series A Funding
Mobility Work, a Paris, France-based supplier of a CMMS (Computerized Upkeep Administration System), raised €2M in Sequence A funding. Backers included Farinia and Saint-Gobain. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to to strengthen its industrial and technical groups by recruiting about fifteen senior profiles over the...
aiexpress.io
Eyenuk Raises $26M in Series A Funding
Eyenuk, a Los Angeles, CA-based synthetic intelligence (AI) digital well being firm, raised $26M in Collection A funding. The spherical, which brings whole funding to over $43m, was led by AXA IM Alts with participation from T&W Medical A/S, A&C Foelsgaard Alternativer ApS, Kendall Capital Companions, and KOFA Healthcare. As a part of the capital elevate, Rob Binney has joined the Eyenuk Board of Administrators because the Board’s Chair. Binney is a veteran govt with 25 years of mixed senior management expertise within the medical machine and pharmaceutical industries. Additionally becoming a member of the board are Zina Affas Besse, and Marie-Louise Little, Director of Technique and Enterprise Growth at T&W Medical A/S.
ChainSafe Raises US$18.75 Million in Series A Funding to Accelerate Web3 Adoption
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- ChainSafe Systems, one of the world’s top blockchain infrastructure firms, announced today that it has secured US$18.75 million in an oversubscribed Series A funding round. The investment was led by Round13 with participation from new investors NGC Ventures, HashKey Capital, Sfermion, Jsquare, and returning investors Digital Finance Group, and Fenbushi Capital. Concurrent with the funding round, Khaled Verjee, Managing Partner of Round13’s Digital Asset Fund, is joining ChainSafe’s board of directors alongside founding members and current board member Joseph Lubin, co-founder of Ethereum and founder of ConsenSys Mesh – a long time investor and supporter of ChainSafe. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005566/en/ Headquartered in Toronto with offices in Berlin and Zagreb, ChainSafe operates globally and has more than 120 employees across 33 countries. The company was launched in 2017 after its founding team came together at an Ethereum meetup in Toronto. Together, they turned a passion for open-source and decentralized technology into a sustainable web3 business. Five years later, ChainSafe has evolved to become the leading multi-chain research and development company with a focus on infrastructure development and web3 gaming. (Photo: Business Wire)
fintechfutures.com
NorthOne bags $67m in Series B funding round
New York-based challenger NorthOne has raised $67 million in a Series B funding round. The round featured participation from a number of new and existing investors including Battery Ventures, Ferst Capital Partners, FinTLV, Next Play Capital, Operator Stack, Redpoint Ventures and Tencent. The new capital takes NorthOne’s total funding raised...
aiexpress.io
Parity Raises CA$8M in Funding
Parity, a Toronto, Canada-based city buildings sustainability firm, raised CA$8M in funding. Backers included Wyse, RET Ventures, and ArcTern Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to scale its Canadian operations and increase the attain of its SaaS HVAC management expertise all through the US. Led by...
aiexpress.io
Vuz Raises $20M in Series B Funding
Vuz, a Dubai, UAE-based immersive social app supplier, raised $20M in Collection B funding. Backers included Caruso Ventures, e& capital, Dubai Future District Fund, Imaginative and prescient Ventures VC Fund, SRMG, WIN, Elbert Capital, Yasta Companions, Religion Capital, and Panthera Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds...
aiexpress.io
Active Design Advisors Raises $3.5M in Funding
Energetic Design Advisors Inc., a NY-based affiliate of the Heart for Energetic Design (CfAD), the only real operator of Fitwel, a constructing certification system optimizing buildings to help well being, raised $3.5m in funding. The spherical was led by RET Ventures with participation from Kilroy Realty. The corporate intends to...
aiexpress.io
Orbex Raises £40.4M in Series C Funding
Orbex, a Forres, Scotland, UK-based spaceflight firm, raised £40.4M in Collection C funding. Backers included Scottish Nationwide Funding Financial institution, Jacobs, The Danish Inexperienced Future Fund, Verve Ventures, Phillip and James Chambers, BGF, Heartcore Capital, Excessive-Tech Gründerfonds and Octopus Ventures. The corporate intends to make use of the...
aiexpress.io
Exponential Raises $14M in Funding
Exponential, a San Francisco, CA-based DeFi funding platform, raised $14M in funding. The spherical was led by Paradigm with participation from Haun Ventures, FTX Ventures, Solana Ventures, Polygon, Circle Ventures, Robotic Ventures, A* Capital, International Founders Capital, Launchpad Capital, Norwest Enterprise Companions, and 80+ angel traders together with Henrique Dubugras (Brex), Zach Perret (Plaid/Mischief), Adam Nash (Wealthfront), Othman Laraki (Coloration), Anthony Pompliano, Gokul Rajaram, Elad Gil and Balaji Srinivasan (former Coinbase CTO).
electrek.co
US offshore wind sets a record with 58% growth in long-term targets in Q3
The US offshore wind industry has hit the ground running: Coastal states increased their long-term offshore wind targets by 58% in the third quarter of 2022. That sets a record for quarterly growth, according to the Business Network for Offshore Wind’s inaugural “US Offshore Wind Quarterly Market Report.”
equalocean.com
Decision Solution Provider YOUHUALIN Bags Hundreds of Mns of CNY from Series C
YOUHUALIN(Chinese:悠桦林信息科技（上海）有限公司), the leading business intelligence decision solution provider in China, bagged hundreds of millions of CNY from Series C funding round, led by V Fund, with participation by BoRun Capital, HNDY Capital, and Hainan Rongya. Existing shareholders Shanghai SAIC Hengxu Investment Management Co., Ltd. and 5Y Capital also participated.
ffnews.com
Singapore-based Insurtech bolttech Secures Series B Funding
Bolttech, one of the world’s fastest-growing international insurtech companies, today announced Tokio Marine, alongside other shareholders, will lead bolttech’s Series B funding round. The investment values bolttech, Singapore’s only homegrown insurtech unicorn, at an up-round valuation of approximately US$1.5 billion, one year after it closed the largest ever Series A funding round for an insurtech.
technode.global
Indonesian farming startup Beleaf raises $2M seed funding led by Alpha JWC Ventures
Indonesian smart farming startup Beleaf announced Monday its recently closed Seed funding of $2 million led by Alpha JWC Ventures, with participation from BRI Ventures’ Sembrani Nusantara, MDI-Finch Capital’s Arise, and several prominent angel. investors. Beleaf said in a statement with this fresh Seed funding, the firm will...
aiexpress.io
Surge Therapeutics Raises $26M in Series A Funding
Surge Therapeutics, a Cambridge, MA-based biotechnology firm, raised $26M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Camford Capital, with participation from Khosla Ventures, Intuitive Ventures, Pitango HealthTech, 8VC, Alumni Ventures, and the Most cancers Analysis Institute. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to speed up...
aiexpress.io
Ossio Closes $38.5M Series C Financing
Ossio, a Caesarea, Israel- and Woburn, MA-based orthopedic fixation know-how firm, raised $38.5M in Sequence C funding. The spherical was led by MVM Companions. Dr. Reeders and his MVM colleague Dr. Kevin Cheng be part of OSSIO’s board of administrators as a part of this financing. MVM’s Dr. Stephen Reeders and his MVM colleague Dr. Kevin Cheng be part of OSSIO’s board of administrators as a part of this financing.
aiexpress.io
OpenAP Receives Investment from Snowflake Ventures
OpenAP, a New York-based promoting firm, obtained an funding from Snowflake Ventures. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. Led by CEO David Levy, OpenAP is an promoting firm bringing scale to audience-based campaigns in tv. Its expertise is open and interoperable, delivering workflow automation and efficiencies on superior viewers campaigns for businesses, manufacturers and publishers.
aiexpress.io
Inoapps Acquires Tier1
Inoapps, an Aberdeen, Scotland, UK- and Houston, TX-based Oracle Companion with deep cloud and on-premises experience, acquired Tier1, a US-based supplier of a help within the types of managed companies and mission companies. The quantity of the deal was not disclosed. The acquisition is the newest stage in Inoapps’ progress...
Complex
GOAT Group Announces Deal to Acquire Grailed
Grailed is being acquired by GOAT Group, the company which previously invested in the popular resale marketplace brand last year. “With its uncompromising brand identity, GOAT Group is the perfect complement to Grailed’s cutting-edge community of fashion enthusiasts,” Arun Gupta, co-founder and CEO of Grailed, said in a press release issued Monday. “GOAT Group stands out in the industry as the right partner to help make fashion more accessible to the global style community.”
Northmarq Completes Stan Johnson Company Acquisition
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- Northmarq, a leader in commercial real estate capital markets, announced today the completion of its acquisition of Stan Johnson Company (SJC), a real estate brokerage and advisory firm that focuses on investment sales across multiple asset classes. The acquisition also includes the purchase of Four Pillars Capital Markets (FPCM), a debt/equity intermediary for commercial real estate assets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005225/en/ Jeff Weidell, CEO, Northmarq (Photo: Business Wire)
