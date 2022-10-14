ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

BC3 Volleyball wins WPCC title

The Butler County Community College women’s volleyball team won the Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Athletic Conference championship Saturday with 3-0 sweeps of Westmoreland County Community College and the Community College of Beaver County. Morgan Jack, Breanna Reisinger, Madison Raypush and Aslyn Pry of the Pioneers were named to the All-Tournament team.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Mars Area Elementary Students to Participate in Literacy Theme Days

Mars Area Elementary School students in kindergarten through 6th grade will get to participate in literacy theme days this week. In recognition of the Scholastic Book Fair, Monday has been named “Reading Jogs the Mind Day” and kids can wear exercise clothes. Tuesday is “Surf’s Up for Reading”...
Soup Fundraiser To Benefit Rock Family

A fundraiser will be held tonight for a local family who has suffered a number of tragedies over the past couple of years. The soup night fundraiser will be at the North Washington Fire Hall from 5-7 p.m. to benefit the Rock family. Late last month, 41-year-old Joshua Rock was...
NORTH WASHINGTON, PA
Fetterman Stopping In Butler

The Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate will be making a stop in Butler County later today. John Fetterman will be stopping in Harmony at the Steamfitters Technology Center on Wise Road. Doors open for the event at 5:30 p.m. More information on the event can be found here. Polls show...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Freeport High School To Undergo Renovations

The Freeport Area School District is planning renovations to their high school. According to our news partners at WPXI, Freeport is borrowing $3 million for a number of projects at the high school. That includes electrical work, replacing a boiler, and asbestos removal among other jobs. The work could begin...
FREEPORT, PA
AHN Holding Free Cancer Screening

Free cancer screenings will be coming to area hospitals in the upcoming weeks. Allegheny Health Network will be offering free cancer screenings at Grove City Hospital next month on November 12th. The screenings will be available for many types of cancer according to AHN officials. The screenings include breast cancer...
BASD Will See Energy Cost Increase

Butler Area School District will see increased energy costs after agreeing to a new contract with a supplier but it could have been worse. The school board approved a new agreement with Direct Energy at a cost of 7.779 cents per kilowatt hour for a term of 48 months beginning next month.
DOJ Charges Seven Men In Western PA Drug Ring

Department of Justice officials say they’ve indicted seven men who are accused of trafficking a significant amount of narcotics in Western Pennsylvania. Charging documents allege the seven men were responsible for distributing over 100 grams flurofentanyl, 40 grams of fentanyl, along with cocaine and methamphetamines. Three of the men...
NEW CASTLE, PA

