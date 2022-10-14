Read full article on original website
Related
You Should Not Throw Away These Items In Your Iowa Dumpster
We throw away unneeded and unused items every day. Whether you throw them in a trash can and then take the trash to the big garbage bin at the end of the driveway, or burn your garbage. We're constantly getting rid of the trash that piles up in our daily lives.
Corydon Times-Republican
Debate: Reynolds highlights tax cuts, DeJear calls for investing in schools
Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds, right, and Democrat Deidre DeJear participate in a gubernatorial candidate debate Oct. 17, 2022, at Iowa PBS. (Pool photo courtesy of Iowa PBS) In their only televised debate, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds defended her record of managing the state budget as Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear called for more investments to address Iowa’s problems.
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: A moose on the loose in an Iowa cornfield
IOWA FALLS, Iowa — He was way above the corn. Diana Winner spent the morning scanning this cornfield with her binoculars, hoping for another glimpse of the moose. He was there all night. She first spotted the moose wandering through the field as she was driving her children to school.
One Iowa Town Makes America’s Most Beautiful Small Towns List
A recent ranking put out by Architectural Digest claims to have a list of the most beautiful small towns in America. About 50 locations from all over The US made it onto this list. One small town in Iowa also found itself on this list. How They Got These Numbers.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Ag Informer – More Record Prices for Iowa Farmland
In Plymouth County, Iowa, a new record was set to the tune of $26,250 per acre. The farmland included 55 acres of high-quality farmland, according to Brock Auction Company, which managed the sale. That means the total bill was $1.44 million. The tracts included 53.8 cropland acres with a 27.11-acre...
Corydon Times-Republican
Iowa’s state revenue forecast is revised upward
(The Center Square) – Revenue estimates for fiscal year 2023 net General Fund receipts have been adjusted upward $399.6 million over March adjusted estimate. The Revenue Estimating Conference estimates net General Fund receipts, including transfers, for the fiscal year that began July 1 is $9.53 billion, down $269.3 million from actual fiscal year 2022, the Legislative Services Agency October fiscal update said.
Radio Iowa
Thousands of trout to be plunked into Iowa lakes starting this week
The Iowa DNR’s fall trout stocking gets underway this Wednesday. Northeast Iowa fisheries supervisor, Mike Steuck says they’ll stock 18 lakes and ponds across the state. “Depending upon the body of water, it’s around a thousand, between one-thousand and two-thousand fish just depends on the size. The bigger bodies of water, they’ll get more fish,” Steuck says. The stocking was started to allow everyone a chance to catch trout close to where they live so they don’t have to drive to northeast Iowa’s trout streams.
Corydon Times-Republican
Lawyer accused of filing false documents with the court faces sanctions
A central Iowa lawyer accused of providing false information to the court is facing a possible 18-month suspension of his law license. In November 2021, the Iowa Attorney Disciplinary Board alleged that Jeffrey Janssen of Des Moines had violated the Iowa Rules of Professional Conduct by pursuing frivolous claims that were not grounded in fact and by engaging in conduct prejudicial to the administration of justice.
kjan.com
Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin winner announced
(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Iowa Pork Producer’s Association this (Friday) morning, announced that a car dealership-turned-restaurant is where you’ll find Iowa’s Best Breaded Pork Tenderloin for 2022. Lid’s Bar & Grill in Waukon, in the northeast corner of the state, has won the 20th annual contest, presented by the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) and managed by its restaurant and foodservice committee. The 2022 runner-up is Ludlow’s Steakhouse in Corydon, which is south of Des Moines. The designation comes with a $250 prize and plaque from IPPA.
kiow.com
Treasurer Fitzgerald’s Invest in Iowa Auction Nets $1.7 Million for the State
State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald announces the results of the October Invest in Iowa auction. “This month’s Invest in Iowa auction was one of the most successful auctions we have seen in recent years,” said Fitzgerald. “My office will deposit more than $85 million across nineteen financial institutions in Iowa. With a 4% minimum bid rate, the highest we’ve seen since October 2007, we will net over $1.7 million in interest earned for the State.”
kscj.com
IOWA GOVERNOR CANDIDATES DEBATE MONDAY EVENING
IOWA REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS WILL DEBATE ISSUES WITH HER DEMOCRATIC OPPONENT DEIDRA DEJEAR IN JOHNSTON THIS (MONDAY) EVENING IN THE IOWA PBS STUDIOS. THE HOUR-LONG DEBATE WILL BEGIN AT 7 P.M. AND WILL BE HOSTED BY IOWA PRESS MODERATOR KAY HENDERSON OF RADIO IOWA. REYNOLDS, THE INCUMBENT, IS SEEKING...
Reynolds’ work to end student debt forgiveness is an effort to keep taxes high
In one of her TV ads, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds brags about cutting taxes. What it doesn’t say is this: Kim Reynolds is fighting to keep taxes higher on Iowans who already face significant economic challenges. You hadn’t heard this?. Here’s what’s happening:. Last month, Reynolds...
kelo.com
Iowa Governor ranked country’s best Governor
DES MOINES, IA (KELO.com) — According to a major think-tank, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is number one. The Cato Institute, a nonpartisan association, named Reynolds the top governor in the nation for fiscal responsibility in the 2022 Fiscal Policy Report Card on America’s Governors. The biennial report card...
bleedingheartland.com
Governor's action cost Iowans $141 million in food assistance
Iowans who qualify for federal food assistance received $141 million less in benefits from April through August, due to Governor Kim Reynolds' action earlier in the year, according to data the Iowa Hunger Coalition released on October 12. After Reynolds ended the state's public health emergency related to the COVID-19...
Corydon Times-Republican
Iowa has 167 districts with slow internet - here are the 10 slowest
Stacker investigated school districts with slow internet in Iowa using data from Connect K-12. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Pipeline survey injunction hearings to be delayed to next year
Navigator CO2 Ventures will not get access to several properties to conduct land surveys before the ground freezes this year, according to court records. The company — which seeks to build a carbon dioxide pipeline across the entire state — sued four sets of northern Iowa landowners in August, claiming they have prevented its agents […] The post Pipeline survey injunction hearings to be delayed to next year appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
10 Biggest Winners in the History of the Iowa Lottery [PHOTOS]
In the 37 years since the Iowa Lottery began in the summer of 1985, a lot of people have become millionaires. Many of them have become boo coo millionaires. Here are the people that have won more than any other. The top 10 money winners in the history of the lottery in Iowa.
Will This Be The Last November Iowa & Illinois Will Have To Change Our Clocks?
We're only a few weeks away from "fall back" and there are several tips that Iowans & Illinoisians can use to adapt to the time change. The good part about Daylight Saving Time ending in the fall is that we gain an hour of sleep. The stinky part is that we lose an hour of daylight so it's already dark as pitch on your drive home from work at 5:30.
Rare Invasive Weed Detected In Iowa Again
(Des Moines, IA) — A weed first spotted in an Iowa farm field years ago has been found again. The Iowa Department of Agriculture is asking farmers to report any sightings of Asian copper leaf. It was first detected in a cornfield in Cedar Falls in 2016. Before that, the only documented infestation in North America was in New York City. The most recent sighting was in a Grundy County soybean field. Officials say it appears to have been there for several years before being identified.
Radio Iowa
Mountain lion sightings up with more cameras out there
DNR Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. “The department continues to receive reports...
Comments / 3