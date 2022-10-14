Read full article on original website
U.S. inflation up 8.2% ensuring another big interest rate hike
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively. Consumer prices rose 8.2% in September compared with a year...
🎥 Biden designates his 1st new national monument
LEADVILLE, Colo. (AP) — President Joe Biden designated the first national monument of his administration at Camp Hale, a World War II-era training site in this state, as he called for protecting “treasured lands” that tell the story of America. (Click below to watch the President's comments)
US set to announce huge jump in Social Security payments
NEW YORK (AP) — Tens of millions of older Americans are about to get what may be the biggest raise of their lifetimes. On Thursday, the U.S. government is set to announce how big a percentage increase Social Security beneficiaries will see in monthly payments this upcoming year. It’s virtually certain to be the largest in four decades. It’s all part of an annual ritual where Washington adjusts Social Security benefits to keep up with inflation, or at least with one narrow measure of it.
Goss: Fed will continue to apply the brakes, may change target
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Creighton University economist Ernie Goss saw the latest inflation numbers as further evidence that the Federal Reserve will continue to try to apply the brakes to the American economy. "The inflation rate is declining, but not as fast as we expected," Goss said. "With the Federal...
Biden's pot pardons could boost states' legalization drives
KANSAS CITY (AP) — There are few surprises expected on Election Day in solidly Republican Arkansas, where Donald Trump's former press secretary is heavily favored in the race for governor and other GOP candidates are considered locks. But one big exception is the campaign to make Arkansas the first...
EPA to ban flea, tick collars linked to brain damage in children
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will ban the sale of flea and tick collars containing a chemical linked to neurological damage in children, the agency announced last week. The collars, which contain the chemical tetrachlorvinphos, make up more than half of flea and tick collars sold in the U.S., according...
Social Security benefits to jump by 8.7%, largest in 40 years
WASHINGTON (AP) — Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by record high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living.
Lower-cost, over-the-counter hearing aids now available
To lower the price of hearing aids and expand access, President Biden’s Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy called on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to make hearing aids available over the counter, without a prescription, according to a statement from the White House. That is now reality. Starting Monday, hearings aids are now on store shelves across the country—for thousands of dollars less than they previously cost.
I think the judge got it wrong on Frank Bogert statue in Palm Springs
Have you ever felt that a judge, any judge, any court — divorce, traffic, bankruptcy, Judge Judy, even the Supreme Court, whatever — “got it wrong?”. If so, please relate to my feelings about Superior Court Judge Carol Greene siding with the Palm Springs City Council on the legality of removing the Frank Bogert statue.
Riley County highway sign project begins Wednesday
A signing project in Riley County will begin on Wednesday, weather permitting. According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, contractors will replace signs located along U.S. 24, U.S. 77, K-18, K-82, K-113, K-114 and K-177. Advanced signing and cones will mark the active work zone. Impacts to motorists should be...
