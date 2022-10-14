ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US set to announce huge jump in Social Security payments

NEW YORK (AP) — Tens of millions of older Americans are about to get what may be the biggest raise of their lifetimes. On Thursday, the U.S. government is set to announce how big a percentage increase Social Security beneficiaries will see in monthly payments this upcoming year. It’s virtually certain to be the largest in four decades. It’s all part of an annual ritual where Washington adjusts Social Security benefits to keep up with inflation, or at least with one narrow measure of it.
Goss: Fed will continue to apply the brakes, may change target

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Creighton University economist Ernie Goss saw the latest inflation numbers as further evidence that the Federal Reserve will continue to try to apply the brakes to the American economy. "The inflation rate is declining, but not as fast as we expected," Goss said. "With the Federal...
EPA to ban flea, tick collars linked to brain damage in children

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will ban the sale of flea and tick collars containing a chemical linked to neurological damage in children, the agency announced last week. The collars, which contain the chemical tetrachlorvinphos, make up more than half of flea and tick collars sold in the U.S., according...
Lower-cost, over-the-counter hearing aids now available

To lower the price of hearing aids and expand access, President Biden’s Executive Order on Promoting Competition in the American Economy called on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to make hearing aids available over the counter, without a prescription, according to a statement from the White House. That is now reality. Starting Monday, hearings aids are now on store shelves across the country—for thousands of dollars less than they previously cost.
Riley County highway sign project begins Wednesday

A signing project in Riley County will begin on Wednesday, weather permitting. According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, contractors will replace signs located along U.S. 24, U.S. 77, K-18, K-82, K-113, K-114 and K-177. Advanced signing and cones will mark the active work zone. Impacts to motorists should be...
