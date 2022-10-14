ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall's It Shoe is Officially the Clog— Find Pairs Like Reese Witherspoon and Kendall Jenner Were Recently Sporting

By Beth Ann Mayer
 4 days ago
Katie Holmes Credit: MEGA/GC Images /// Kendall Jenner Credit: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images ///Reese Witherspoon Credit: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Love ‘em or hate ‘em, they’re back. We’re talking about clogs. Like Birkenstocks and Uggs, both of which are also having a moment, clogs can get tagged with the “ugly shoe” label.

That’s probably why the shoes we slipped on in the ‘90s slid to the back of our closets for decades. But you know what? They are extremely comfortable. And these days, comfort is key. (See: The rise of relaxed-fit denim and fall of skinny jeans). Celebrities have been making clogs happen for the last year or so. Reese Witherspoon was spotted filming the Netflix movie Your Place or Mine, due out in February 2023, in a pair of brown leather clogs paired perfectly with jeans tapered at the ankle.

Other celebrities, including Sara Jessica Parker, Rosamund Pike, Kendall Jenner, Katie Holmes, Rihanna and Jennifer Garner, have also been photographed in the comfy-but-controversial shoe. Like Witherspoon, they’ve opted for leather ones. If you’re ready to resurrect clogs, forget dusting off your suede ones. Here’s where to find the styles worn by the stars and some dupes.

Witherspoon looked pretty and put-together on the set of her new rom-com. She hit the streets of New York in a pair of Nature Leather Sky T-Strap Pumps, nixing all notions that clogs can’t be cute.

The sweet shoes are almost completely sold out in that color, but there's more inventory in Black. The shoe is $290 in either color.

If you have your heart set on a brown leather clog and are willing to pay extra, the Loeffler Randall Merrill Braided Leather High Heel Clogs are still available in Cognac in every size but 12 (for now). You can get the leather clogs, which boast a fun braided strap and studs around the toe, for $395.

Bargain-hunters can get a pair of MIA Women's Abba Clog-Inspired Sandals in Luggage for $125-$129 on Amazon, depending on the size. MIA's version has an ankle strap instead of a T-strap a la Witherspoon, and a chunky heel.

SJP is also a long-time fan of Swedish Hasbeens. It’s unclear from the photos which ones the actress sported underneath sweatpants and a blazer on the set of And Just Like That. But the Women’s Swedish Husband Slip-On Clogs are a good way to steal SJP’s version of “business casual.” Bloomingdales has them in Black and Cognac for $260. The low platform keeps them comfortable and works with athleisure bottoms like joggers.

For a similar look for slightly less (without sacrificing quality), consider Sam Edelman Kaye Faux Leather Clogs, available in Black and Bourbon for $120 at Saks Fifth Avenue. It has virtually the same low, flat sole and adds some interest with studs and a buckle.

Wary of splurging on the trend? Easy Spirit Women's Pine Clogs in Black will run you $59.99-$99.84 on Amazon. The price may be low, but previous buyers gave it 4.3 stars out of five and say the comfort feels luxe.

Kendall Jenner is proving leather clogs are also for the younger Millennial-Gen-Z crowd. The model-socialite-reality TV star wore Khaite's The Downing buckle-detail mules, which were part of the brand’s SS22 collection. It’s hard to find the style in Black right now (or at all).

Khaite has The Downing Mule in Absinthe Haircalf for $1,080 in some sizes (It's not leather, but it sure looks cozy and stylish if you want to splurge). And Bergdorf Goodman has the style in Cow Print in select sizes at $432, marked down from $1,080.

Saks Fifth Avenue has a different Khaite style in stock. Though the Khaite Lucca Studded Leather Clogs, currently $1,160 at Saks Fifth Avenue, don’t have the same buckle, they do have some hardware. The studs around the round toe add some interest. And Saks Fifth Avenue has them in Black, White and Dark Brown.

The Circle By Sam Edelman Evangeline Mule, currently $90 at Bloomingdale’s, has a similar flat sole and hardware as Jenner’s. Their open-heal design makes them easy to slip on and get going.

The WHITE MOUNTAIN Shoes Bari Leather Footbeds Clog, available for $51.61-$63.94 on Amazon, have a similar look and feel at a bargain price. More than 1,000 customers have given the pull-on shoes 4.3 stars out of five, praising them for being comfortable and roomy enough to let toes breathe without slipping off.

The Tory Burch Stud Platform Clog has a comparable patented finish and straps. The chunky platform heal and studs make it unique. It’s currently still in stock in most sizes at Nordstrom at $378.

The Vince Isa Leather Platform Clogs have a matte finish but offer some extra height courtesy of the 2.5-inch platform. They’re priced at $325 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

Dankso boasts the patented look-for-less with the Dansko Women's Professional Clog-Slip On, All Day Comfort, currently $123.34-$129.95 on Amazon. Nearly 15K users have given the shoes a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, saying they got tons of compliments when they rocked them in public.

For more comfort (and sweet prices), consider adding a Boston Birkenstock dupe to your cart. You can find our 10 favorites here.

