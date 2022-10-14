ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
He's Bond Behind the Scenes! 8 Things You Didn't Know About 'Magpie Murders' Author Anthony Horowitz

By Walter Scott
 4 days ago
Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images

Anthony Horowitz’s bestselling novel Magpie Murders is coming to Masterpiece (Oct. 16 on PBS) in an adaptation that stars Lesley Manville. It’s no secret that the prolific man of mystery, 67, holds top honors in the U.K.—OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) and CBE (Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire)—for services to literature. Here are more fun facts about the writer and creator of the World War II series Foyle’s War.

  • He wrote the screenplays for six episodes of the popular Midsomer Murders series (which has been renewed for a 23rd season).
  • His new series featuring Detective Hawthorne and a sidekick called Anthony Horowitz has three books so far: The Word Is Murder, The Sentence Is Death and A Line to Kill. The fourth, The Twist of a Knife, will be released on Nov. 15.
  • His mother introduced him to classic films, including Frankenstein and Dracula, and presented him with a human skull for his 13th birthday.
  • He continued the legacy of the world’s most dashing superspy with the novels James Bond: Trigger Mortis (2015), Forever and a Day (2018) and With a Mind to Kill (2022), commissioned by the estate of Bond creator Ian Fleming.
  • His bestselling teen spy series Alex Rider has sold more than 21 million copies worldwide and was adapted into a TV series for Prime Video.
  • Horowitz is currently working on a 10-part TV mystery series, Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue.
  • His other books for children include The Power of Five and eight books in the Diamond Brothers series, with the most recent adventure, Where Seagulls Dare, published in May 2022.
  • The native of Middlesex, England, was commissioned by the Conan Doyle Estate to write two new Sherlock Holmes novels: The House of Silk (2011) and Moriarty (2014).

