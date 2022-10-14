ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Raiders Rookie Guard Dylan Parham Surging as a Draft Steal

By Jairo Alvarado
 4 days ago

The Las Vegas Raiders rookie offensive lineman has already played three different positions, and that may not be a bad thing.

The Las Vegas Raiders season didn’t start the way they wanted to.

Sitting with an 1-4 record, the Silver and Black now get a much deserving bye week during week six of the 2022 NFL season to recuperate from injuries and figure out a game plan of getting this team back on track.

During the first five weeks on the season, the Raiders have utilized nearly every rookie drafted in this year’s draft.

But one rookie has stood out a bit more than the rest.

Back in April, many said the Raiders played it safe by drafting players that could potentially compete for a starting job.

One of those safe picks was Memphis offensive lineman Dylan Parham , who was selected in the third round (90th overall) and is looking more as a draft steal as the weeks go by.

“Parham is an incredibly versatile player. He logged tackle and guard reps in college with the Tigers and also took center reps at the Senior Bowl. In Las Vegas, he’ll likely file in at guard alongside Andre James and Kolton Miller. He’s an extremely dense, compact blocker with great core strength and leverage. His easy short-area athleticism allows him to suffocate defenders in a phone booth,” said Ian Cummings of the Pro Football Network on Parham back in April.

Let’s keep in mind that the Raiders traded their first two selections (first and second rounder) to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams.

Parham should have been taken earlier for his versatility, which has shown throughout the first five games of the season.

While Parham may have started the season lining up at left guard, he’s taken snaps at center and is now settling at right guard, between tackle Kolton Miller and center Andre James .

After debuting in the NFL, Parham was graded as the highest offensive rookie of week one and continued to play well at every position.

If he continues to play at this rate, he may very well be selected into the NFL’s All-Rookie Team.

The last players to make the list were slot cornerback Nate Hobbs and safety Trevon Moehrig, who did it last year .

Whether or not the Raiders were looking to add a player to compete for a starting job, Parham has come in, stepped up and started in any position the coaches have asked him to play.

Looking at the value he brings to the offensive line and the overall selection he was taken at, Parham may have been the Raiders steal of the draft.

