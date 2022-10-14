US, Saudis level accusations at each other in wake of OPEC+ production cuts

Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy says 30% of Ukraine’s power stations destroyed in past eight days after fresh Russian strikes
Ukraine president calls Russian strikes on power supplies ‘another kind of terrorism’ after attacks hit Kyiv, Kryvyi Ri, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Mykolaiv
Russia targets Ukraine's power infrastructure causing 'massive blackouts'
Russia's continued strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure have now destroyed about 30% of the country's electrical plants since Oct. 10, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
Trump wants to give Marjorie Taylor Greene a job in his new administration if he wins in 2024: Report
The former president is said to be keen to reward the loyalty of Greene, who has pushed baseless conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.
Europe Calls US EV Tax Credit Rules ‘Discrimination,’ Seeks Workaround
VolkswagenThe disagreement comes down to the fact that U.S.-built EVs get a domestic tax credit, but foreign-built ones do not.
Britain summons China charge d'affaires over protest assault
Britain's foreign office on Tuesday summoned the Chinese charge d'affaires in London over footage of a Hong Kong pro-democracy protester being assaulted in the grounds of a UK consulate. "The Foreign Secretary has issued a summons to the Chinese charge d'affaires at the Chinese Embassy in London to express... deep concern" over the incident "and to demand an explanation for the actions of the consulate staff", a foreign office minister, Jesse Norman, told parliament.
Ethiopia says govt forces seize three towns in Tigray
Ethiopia said on Tuesday its forces had seized three towns in war-stricken Tigray in an advance that coincides with UN warnings of a spiralling conflict and an "utterly staggering" toll on civilians. Air and artillery strikes in Tigray since August have inflicted an "utterly staggering" toll on civilians, he said in a statement issued in Geneva.
