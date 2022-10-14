Giannis Antetokounmpo had a pretty good year in 2021-22, 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. He also became the first player to be unanimous First Team All-NBA four consecutive times. In a recent ESPN survey he was named as the best player in the NBA currently. In the same survey he was named as the player that will be the best in the NBA five years from now. Not that he would care but Giannis also has the highest NBA 2K rating.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 HOUR AGO