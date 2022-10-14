Legacy Launch Pad Publishing Releases Guidebook to Achieving Financial Security by Dan Nicholson

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Americans are embracing the holiday spirit and focused on spreading cheer to others, however widespread uncertainty and personal financial strains are prompting consumers to plan for the holidays with greater precision, according to results of the 16th Annual Holiday Shopping Survey from Accenture (NYSE: ACN). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005818/en/ Reasons why consumers are spreading holiday spend over several months (Graphic: Business Wire)

