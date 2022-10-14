Legacy Launch Pad Publishing Releases Guidebook to Achieving Financial Security by Dan Nicholson

Read full article on original website
Related
She asked a stranger for directions on her first day of vacation. Two weeks later, they got engaged
'You're not too old to just travel alone by yourself, in a country that you don't know, where you don't know anybody. You're never too old to find love.'
Emerging Group of “Organized Consumers” Looking to Spread Holiday Spending Over Several Months, Accenture Survey Finds
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Americans are embracing the holiday spirit and focused on spreading cheer to others, however widespread uncertainty and personal financial strains are prompting consumers to plan for the holidays with greater precision, according to results of the 16th Annual Holiday Shopping Survey from Accenture (NYSE: ACN). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005818/en/ Reasons why consumers are spreading holiday spend over several months (Graphic: Business Wire)
Goldman Sachs reports lower profits, unveils reorganization
Goldman Sachs reported lower profits Tuesday on a big drop in revenues tied to corporate merger advising, but the firm still topped analyst expectations on strong trading revenues. The results come on the heels of similar reports from other large banks that have seen earnings drop, but still exceed expectations.
Comments / 0