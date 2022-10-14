Read full article on original website
myleaderpaper.com
Money stolen from pickup at Eureka construction site
Eureka Police are investigating the theft of $1,000 from a pickup that was left unlocked at the construction site for the St. Andrew’s at Francis Place senior community. The victim did not report the theft until three days after he believed it occurred, Eureka Police reported. A 38-year-old De...
Police find man dead Sunday in his St. Louis County residence
JENNINGS, Mo. — St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons detectives launched a homicide investigation after a man was found dead Sunday evening in Jennings. Police responded to a call regarding an assault at about 6:44 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 9400 block of Bagley...
mymoinfo.com
Crystal City man arrested and charged
(Crystal City) A Crystal City man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened police with firearms and drove his vehicle at officers at a high rate of speed. 44-year-old Charles J. Staley has been charged with Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Armed Criminal Action and 3rd Degree Assault.
KMOV
Man killed in accident involving semi in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed when his car hit a semi head-on in Franklin County Saturday night. Police say the accident happened on US Highway 50 near Route AT just after 8:00 p.m. William McMillian, 60, was driving westbound Highway 50 when police say he crossed the center line and hit a semi that was going eastbound.
Officers investigating Saturday morning robbery in St. Louis City
Police are investigating a robbery that took place early Saturday morning.
KMOV
Man killed in accident in Ste. Genevieve County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 39-year-old man died in a car accident that occurred in Ste. Genevieve County Sunday evening. Police say Christopher Boland, 39, of Perryville, was driving northbound on Route N south of Kramer Road when he failed to negotiate a curve to the right. His 2004 Ford F250 went off the side of the road and overturned; Boland was ejected. The accident happened just before 7:30 p.m.
Police: Man tries to burn down home after heavy night of drinking￼
A St. Louis man is facing charges for allegedly threatening to kill his girlfriend and others, and then attempting to set their home ablaze.
Wentzville Police place notes on residents’ doors
WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Wentzville Police Officers have been posting notes on residents’ doors. The department is calling the hang-tags “Night Eyes.” As officers patrol area subdivisions overnight, they put it on doors they walk by. The officer fills out the hang tag with their name, badge...
KMOV
Victim, responding firefighter injured in accident in Midtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A victim and a responding firefighter were injured after an accident that happened in Midtown St. Louis Sunday afternoon. The accident happened around 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of Olive and Lindell. Firefighters tell News 4 one adult victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
St. Louis Catalytic Converter Thieves Charged with Conspiracy Against US
Federal prosecutors in St. Louis have charged four men with stealing converters from Post Office vehicles
46-year-old killed after altercation in Jennings
Officers are investigating a Sunday murder in Jennings.
Man shot while leaving apartment in St. Louis City
Officers are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded outside an apartment early Sunday morning.
mymoinfo.com
Suspect gets away with an unknown amount of money after robbery at First State Community Credit Union in Twin City Walmart
(Crystal City/Festus) A robber was able to get away with an unspecified amount of money after reportedly robbing the First State Community Credit Union inside the Twin City Walmart. Crystal City Police Captain Mike Pruneau says staff at the credit union alerted police of the robbery around noon on October...
mymoinfo.com
Three Young Men Have Died Within A Week At The Prison In Bonne Terre
(Bonne Terre) Two more inmates from the Bonne Terre prison have died. That makes three inmate deaths at that correctional center in seven days. All three were young men, ranging in age from 28 to 38. The latest happened Monday. A news release from the Missouri Department of Corrections says...
Police release image of object that killed driver on I-64
Police are trying to figure out how a piece of metal on Interstate 64 smashed through a woman's windshield Tuesday, killing her.
Police arrest suspect in wire theft, resulting in mass internet outages in St. Louis
Police arrested a suspect after receiving complaints from citizens and businesses about wire theft.
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Woman Indicted For Stealing Unemployment Funds
(St. Louis) A Missouri state employee, who resides in Jefferson County, has been indicted on three federal felony charges. 63-year-old Vicky Hefner is accused of using her position to send about $140,500 in unearned unemployment benefits to friends, relatives and others. According to the indictment, Hefner began work with Missouri’s...
KMOV
3 teens shot in less than 12 hours in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teens were shot in a span of less than 12 hours in St. Louis City Friday and Saturday. The first shooting happened in the 5100 block of Northland just after 1:00 p.m. Friday. Police tell News 4 that an 18-year-old boy and his 13-year-old cousin were “play fighting” when the 18-year-old pointed a loaded gun at the 13-year-old boy and shot him in the leg. The 13-year-old was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Man shot and killed in south St. Louis
An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Saturday evening in south St. Louis.
