Arnold, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

myleaderpaper.com

Money stolen from pickup at Eureka construction site

Eureka Police are investigating the theft of $1,000 from a pickup that was left unlocked at the construction site for the St. Andrew’s at Francis Place senior community. The victim did not report the theft until three days after he believed it occurred, Eureka Police reported. A 38-year-old De...
EUREKA, MO
mymoinfo.com

Crystal City man arrested and charged

(Crystal City) A Crystal City man is facing charges after he allegedly threatened police with firearms and drove his vehicle at officers at a high rate of speed. 44-year-old Charles J. Staley has been charged with Resisting Arrest, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Armed Criminal Action and 3rd Degree Assault.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
KMOV

Man killed in accident involving semi in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed when his car hit a semi head-on in Franklin County Saturday night. Police say the accident happened on US Highway 50 near Route AT just after 8:00 p.m. William McMillian, 60, was driving westbound Highway 50 when police say he crossed the center line and hit a semi that was going eastbound.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Man killed in accident in Ste. Genevieve County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 39-year-old man died in a car accident that occurred in Ste. Genevieve County Sunday evening. Police say Christopher Boland, 39, of Perryville, was driving northbound on Route N south of Kramer Road when he failed to negotiate a curve to the right. His 2004 Ford F250 went off the side of the road and overturned; Boland was ejected. The accident happened just before 7:30 p.m.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
FOX2Now

Wentzville Police place notes on residents’ doors

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – Wentzville Police Officers have been posting notes on residents’ doors. The department is calling the hang-tags “Night Eyes.” As officers patrol area subdivisions overnight, they put it on doors they walk by. The officer fills out the hang tag with their name, badge...
WENTZVILLE, MO
KMOV

Victim, responding firefighter injured in accident in Midtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A victim and a responding firefighter were injured after an accident that happened in Midtown St. Louis Sunday afternoon. The accident happened around 12:45 p.m. near the intersection of Olive and Lindell. Firefighters tell News 4 one adult victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

mymoinfo.com

Jefferson County Woman Indicted For Stealing Unemployment Funds

(St. Louis) A Missouri state employee, who resides in Jefferson County, has been indicted on three federal felony charges. 63-year-old Vicky Hefner is accused of using her position to send about $140,500 in unearned unemployment benefits to friends, relatives and others. According to the indictment, Hefner began work with Missouri’s...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

3 teens shot in less than 12 hours in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three teens were shot in a span of less than 12 hours in St. Louis City Friday and Saturday. The first shooting happened in the 5100 block of Northland just after 1:00 p.m. Friday. Police tell News 4 that an 18-year-old boy and his 13-year-old cousin were “play fighting” when the 18-year-old pointed a loaded gun at the 13-year-old boy and shot him in the leg. The 13-year-old was taken to a hospital in stable condition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

