ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Antelope Valley Press

Ben Stevens, 63, former Alaska Senate president, dead

JUNEAU, Alaska — Ben Stevens, a former Alaska Senate president and a son of the late US Sen. Ted Stevens, has died. He was 63. The Alaska State Troopers said they responded to a report, Thursday evening, of a hiker having a medical emergency on the Lost Lake Trail near Seward. The hiker was later identified as Stevens, the troopers said. The troopers’ statement said a medical service reached the scene around 6:40 p.m., and that lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.
ALASKA STATE
Antelope Valley Press

Business briefs, Oct. 18, 2022

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — New Jersey’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both types of gambling outlets won nearly $485 million from gamblers, in September, up nearly 7%, from a year earlier. And the nine casinos edged past the amount they won from in-person gamblers, in September 2019, before the Coronavirus pandemic hit. They won nearly $252 million, up 1.3% compared with three years ago. But much of that came from the performance of just two casinos: Hard Rock and Ocean; the other seven casinos are still trailing the revenue levels they had before the pandemic hit.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Antelope Valley Press

Man arrested in serial killings has criminal history

STOCKTON — A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California has a criminal history that includes traffic violations and convictions for drug crimes, authorities said, Monday. Stockton police arrested Wesley Brownlee, 43, on Saturday, after surveilling him as...
STOCKTON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy