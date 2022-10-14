Read full article on original website
Antelope Valley Press
Ben Stevens, 63, former Alaska Senate president, dead
JUNEAU, Alaska — Ben Stevens, a former Alaska Senate president and a son of the late US Sen. Ted Stevens, has died. He was 63. The Alaska State Troopers said they responded to a report, Thursday evening, of a hiker having a medical emergency on the Lost Lake Trail near Seward. The hiker was later identified as Stevens, the troopers said. The troopers’ statement said a medical service reached the scene around 6:40 p.m., and that lifesaving measures were unsuccessful.
Antelope Valley Press
Business briefs, Oct. 18, 2022
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — New Jersey’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both types of gambling outlets won nearly $485 million from gamblers, in September, up nearly 7%, from a year earlier. And the nine casinos edged past the amount they won from in-person gamblers, in September 2019, before the Coronavirus pandemic hit. They won nearly $252 million, up 1.3% compared with three years ago. But much of that came from the performance of just two casinos: Hard Rock and Ocean; the other seven casinos are still trailing the revenue levels they had before the pandemic hit.
Antelope Valley Press
Man arrested in serial killings has criminal history
STOCKTON — A man suspected of killing six men and wounding a woman in a series of shootings in Northern California has a criminal history that includes traffic violations and convictions for drug crimes, authorities said, Monday. Stockton police arrested Wesley Brownlee, 43, on Saturday, after surveilling him as...
