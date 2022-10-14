ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — New Jersey’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both types of gambling outlets won nearly $485 million from gamblers, in September, up nearly 7%, from a year earlier. And the nine casinos edged past the amount they won from in-person gamblers, in September 2019, before the Coronavirus pandemic hit. They won nearly $252 million, up 1.3% compared with three years ago. But much of that came from the performance of just two casinos: Hard Rock and Ocean; the other seven casinos are still trailing the revenue levels they had before the pandemic hit.

NEW JERSEY STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO