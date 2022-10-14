Read full article on original website
Wildcats rush past Bulldogs 27-17
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for 196 yards and two second-half scores, Will Levis returned from a one-game absence to throw a go-ahead touchdown pass and No. 22 Kentucky topped No. 16 Mississippi State 27-17 on Saturday night. For more on this story, read our news edition...
OCH Regional Medical Center Athlete of the Week: Mark Pittman
Ty Murphy has been the heartbeat of the Eagles’ flight this season to a Class 2A, Region 2 championship, but everyone has pulled the rope in the right direction and done their job. To coach Brad Gray, there isn’t a much better example than two-way standout Mark Pittman.
Bulldogs drop three-set volleyball match to Gators
Instead of handing the Gators an easy third set victory, the Bulldogs showed fight and stayed within three points down the stretch. Florida eventually edged MSU 25-22 and captured a 3-0 match for the second-straight night at Newell Grissom Building. For more on this story, read our news edition from...
