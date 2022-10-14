ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MI

1470 WFNT

Motor City Comic Con in Novi Announces Dates for 2023 Convention

Motor City Comic Con will return in May of 2023. Over the weekend, Motor City Comic Con held the second of two conventions in 2022. The Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi was once again filled with comic book fans and more. Hundreds of celebrity guests, comic book artists, vendors, and more fill the event center and it was a great time.
NOVI, MI
1470 WFNT

Happy 66th Birthday To Flint’s Weather Ball!

The most recognizable glowing ball, apart from the sun, has been a part of the Flint skyline for 66 years this month. Originally, it was displayed with a "CB" for Citizens Bank. Then "FM" for First Merit Bank. Now, "HB" for Huntington Bank. The Saginaw Street, Downtown Flint Weather Ball...
FLINT, MI
1470 WFNT

How Much Are You Willing to Pay to See Blink-182 in Detroit?

Tickets to see Blink-182 at LCA are going to hurt your wallet. Blink-182 has reunited for a massive world tour starting in 2023. Tom DeLonge has returned to join Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus and fans have gone crazy. The question is though, just how crazy are they and how much will they pay to see the reunion tour?
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Celebrate Halloween in Ann Arbor with these four adults-only events

ANN ARBOR – Feeling too old to trick-or-treat but not too old to celebrate Halloween in style?. Don’t worry--Ann Arbor businesses and organizations have got you covered with an array of adult-only or adult-only recommended happenings. Here are four of our favorites:. ROCKY HORROR. Every year we shiver...
ANN ARBOR, MI
1470 WFNT

Last Call For Vehicle City Tacos At Tenacity Brewing In Flint

Calling all fellow taco lovers, Vehicle City Tacos will close at the end of October for the season. One of the best combos in Flint is Vehicle City Tacos and Tenacity Brewing. Can you think of anything better than a taco and a beer? If you prefer beer and pizza, no problem. Vehicle City Pizza at Tenacity Brewing has you covered too.
FLINT, MI
1470 WFNT

The Once-Abandoned, Haunted 6th Police Precinct: Detroit, Michigan

The old 6th Precinct Police Station in Detroit, Michigan: historic, deserted and haunted. After the groundbreaking ceremony on June 19, 1930, this $83,100 historic building began covering parts of southwest Detroit until they wrapped it up and moved to new quarters in 1986. The new location & building for the 6th Precinct was/is 11450 Warwick Street.
DETROIT, MI
wdet.org

Redford Theatre honors beloved local horror host

A whole generation of Metro Detroiters remembers hearing the familiar voice of Sir Graves Ghastly on their TVs every Saturday afternoon around this time of year, presenting “tales of supernatural ghost stories, monster tales and stories to chill your blood.”. This weekend at the Redford Theatre, there’s going to...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Behind the scenes at Eloise Asylum haunted attraction in Wayne County

WESTLAND, Mich. – If you’re looking for a good time and a good scare, you can head to Westland. The Eloise Asylum is open for its second Halloween season. The 30,000 acres of horror includes two haunted attractions featuring actors and moving picture technology and 3-D projection mapping, which are also found at amusement parks like Universal Studios.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

Celebrate Snow On Genesee County’s Best Sledding Hills

Soon, snow will pile up around Mid-Michigan. It's already happening in the Upper Peninsula -- Some areas received over a foot of snow in the last couple of days!. While it might be a few more weeks before Genesee County gets enough snow to blow, it's time to start preparing to enjoy winter on Michigan's best sledding hills in Genesee County.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
1470 WFNT

The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan

I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
DETROIT, MI
Maize n Brew

Kickoff time released for Michigan vs. Michigan State

Announced by the program on Monday morning, the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. under the lights of the Big House on Saturday, Oct. 29. The game will be featured as ABC’s primetime night game. This will be the Wolverines’ first night game since...
ANN ARBOR, MI
1470 WFNT

1470 WFNT

