Tickets to see Blink-182 at LCA are going to hurt your wallet. Blink-182 has reunited for a massive world tour starting in 2023. Tom DeLonge has returned to join Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus and fans have gone crazy. The question is though, just how crazy are they and how much will they pay to see the reunion tour?

DETROIT, MI ・ 21 HOURS AGO