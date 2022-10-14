Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Men’s Soccer: No. 17 Buckeyes defeat rival Michigan 3-1 in Ann ArborThe LanternColumbus, OH
Motor City Comic Con in Novi Announces Dates for 2023 Convention
Motor City Comic Con will return in May of 2023. Over the weekend, Motor City Comic Con held the second of two conventions in 2022. The Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi was once again filled with comic book fans and more. Hundreds of celebrity guests, comic book artists, vendors, and more fill the event center and it was a great time.
Watch This Talented Artist Paint a Mural in Ypsilanti in Under a Minute
Cory Schneider is an up-and-coming Michigan artist who is becoming known for her artwork and unique murals. The Ypsilanti resident just completed her biggest project to date, a 40 by 20-foot mural on the side of a building located in her hometown. As an added bonus, Schneider documented the completion...
Alice Cooper reminisces with us on his Michigan roots as he visited back home
NOVI, MI - He’s both a rock legend and a Detroit legend. Alice Cooper returned home this weekend and was one of the celebrity guests at Motor City Comic Con which took place in Novi. Cooper’s line at Comic Con was steady all three days at the pop culture...
More than two dozen photos of celebrities we saw in Michigan this weekend
NOVI, MI - Tens of thousands of people descended upon Michigan this weekend to meet some of their favorite celebrities from many different genres of pop culture at Motor City Comic Con, Michigan’s largest comic con, which held its second event of the year. From “Doctor Who” and “Hocus...
Happy 66th Birthday To Flint’s Weather Ball!
The most recognizable glowing ball, apart from the sun, has been a part of the Flint skyline for 66 years this month. Originally, it was displayed with a "CB" for Citizens Bank. Then "FM" for First Merit Bank. Now, "HB" for Huntington Bank. The Saginaw Street, Downtown Flint Weather Ball...
How Much Are You Willing to Pay to See Blink-182 in Detroit?
Tickets to see Blink-182 at LCA are going to hurt your wallet. Blink-182 has reunited for a massive world tour starting in 2023. Tom DeLonge has returned to join Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus and fans have gone crazy. The question is though, just how crazy are they and how much will they pay to see the reunion tour?
Celebrate Halloween in Ann Arbor with these four adults-only events
ANN ARBOR – Feeling too old to trick-or-treat but not too old to celebrate Halloween in style?. Don’t worry--Ann Arbor businesses and organizations have got you covered with an array of adult-only or adult-only recommended happenings. Here are four of our favorites:. ROCKY HORROR. Every year we shiver...
Raising Cane’s to open first Michigan location Tuesday
The Louisiana chain will open its newest location in East Lansing
Last Call For Vehicle City Tacos At Tenacity Brewing In Flint
Calling all fellow taco lovers, Vehicle City Tacos will close at the end of October for the season. One of the best combos in Flint is Vehicle City Tacos and Tenacity Brewing. Can you think of anything better than a taco and a beer? If you prefer beer and pizza, no problem. Vehicle City Pizza at Tenacity Brewing has you covered too.
Snow in Flint: What is the Earliest Date It’s Ever Happened?
There's no denying it. Before you know it we'll be donning winter coats, digging out the shovels, and rediscovering our winter driving skills. Winter is on the way, but how early is too early?. Snow in October. The idea of seeing snow tomorrow morning (10/18) seems a little daunting, doesn't...
The Once-Abandoned, Haunted 6th Police Precinct: Detroit, Michigan
The old 6th Precinct Police Station in Detroit, Michigan: historic, deserted and haunted. After the groundbreaking ceremony on June 19, 1930, this $83,100 historic building began covering parts of southwest Detroit until they wrapped it up and moved to new quarters in 1986. The new location & building for the 6th Precinct was/is 11450 Warwick Street.
Redford Theatre honors beloved local horror host
A whole generation of Metro Detroiters remembers hearing the familiar voice of Sir Graves Ghastly on their TVs every Saturday afternoon around this time of year, presenting “tales of supernatural ghost stories, monster tales and stories to chill your blood.”. This weekend at the Redford Theatre, there’s going to...
New Limited Detroit Inspired Nike Shoe Also Gives Special Love to Flint
Nike collaborations aren't anything new to fans of the famous brand. From Kobe Bryant to the mega-hit Stranger Things, to the latest Jacquemus, Nike partnerships tell stories and sell shoes. Now, a unique Detroit-themed pair is set to go on sale this week. The latest from Nike Air Jordan that's...
Behind the scenes at Eloise Asylum haunted attraction in Wayne County
WESTLAND, Mich. – If you’re looking for a good time and a good scare, you can head to Westland. The Eloise Asylum is open for its second Halloween season. The 30,000 acres of horror includes two haunted attractions featuring actors and moving picture technology and 3-D projection mapping, which are also found at amusement parks like Universal Studios.
Southfield housewife believes women should stay home
Tiffany Willis wakes up every morning between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. in the Southfield home she shares with her husband of six years. There is no chatter of children getting ready for school. There is no job waiting for her to punch in. Instead, she gets up to hang...
Celebrate Snow On Genesee County’s Best Sledding Hills
Soon, snow will pile up around Mid-Michigan. It's already happening in the Upper Peninsula -- Some areas received over a foot of snow in the last couple of days!. While it might be a few more weeks before Genesee County gets enough snow to blow, it's time to start preparing to enjoy winter on Michigan's best sledding hills in Genesee County.
12-foot skeletons make this Lansing home a Halloween hot spot
Twelve-foot skeletons, werewolves, an undead carriage, and a miniature putt-putt golf course are sure to make one Lansing home really stand out
The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan
I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
Kickoff time released for Michigan vs. Michigan State
Announced by the program on Monday morning, the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. under the lights of the Big House on Saturday, Oct. 29. The game will be featured as ABC’s primetime night game. This will be the Wolverines’ first night game since...
