Read full article on original website
Related
SC schools face 'real challenges' as state officials release report cards
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Just over 20% of South Carolina schools received an overall rating of excellent as state education officials monitor the lasting impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on students, report cards issued by the SC Department of Education said. Statewide, 20.6% percent of schools received an overall excellent...
North Carolina colleges waiving applications fees this week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Colleges across North Carolina are waiving application fees this week. Deadlines to apply to college for next year are quickly approaching. In addition to preparing essays, transcripts and letters of recommendation, a lot of times you also have to pay an application fee. You can stream...
North Carolina's GOP senate candidate slams Dems abortion bill, pushes for near-total ban
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ted Budd, who's running for North Carolina's U.S. Senate seat, sat down with WCNC Charlotte Anchor Ben Thompson for an episode of Flashpoint. Thompson asked the senate candidate what his ideal abortion law would look like in light of Budd's co-sponsorship of a bill that would ban abortions after 15 weeks. Budd hinted that he does not support abortion in cases of rape or incest.
Madison Cawthorn to face judge for having gun at Charlotte airport
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn is expected to be in a Charlotte courtroom Tuesday in connection with an incident at Charlotte Douglas International Airport in April. Cawthorn was cited for having a loaded gun in his bag while going through security. The Republican lawmaker posted a...
Early voting starts this week in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2022 Midterm Election is fast approaching, which means voters are gearing up to participate, but in-person early voting beings this Thursday for North Carolinians. “Vote for the change you want to see in your community," Mecklenburg County voter, Marcus Wilson said. “Early voting is usually...
Ted Budd on Raleigh mass shooting: 'It's just tragic'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ted Budd, who's running for North Carolina's U.S. Senate seat, sat down with WCNC Charlotte Anchor Ben Thompson for an episode of Flashpoint. In light of the recent mass shooting in Raleigh, where a 15-year-old boy killed five people and injured two more, Thompson wanted to speak with Budd about what a common sense approach to stopping gun violence could be.
Comments / 0