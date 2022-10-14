Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Looking for the Best Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market? Here's Warren Buffett's Advice
Since buying his first stock at age 11, Warren Buffett has amassed $90 billion in wealth and become one of the best-known figures in finance. Buffett's ability to pick winning investments is nothing short of extraordinary, and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) has achieved immense success under his leadership. In fact, Berkshire stock skyrocketed more than 3,600,000% between 1964 and 2021, and Buffett had racked up more than $177 billion in unrealized gains through Berkshire's portfolio as of June 30, 2022.
NASDAQ
3 Tips From Warren Buffett to Get You Through Any Bear Market
The stock market has been on a steady decline since January, and investors are feeling the pinch. The S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are all in bear market territory after falling more than 20% from their peaks earlier this year. That can be unnerving for even the most seasoned investors, especially when nobody knows for certain how long this downturn will last.
NASDAQ
Daily Markets: Market Tries to Sustain Rally
Asia-Pacific equity indexes ended today’s session up across the board except for China’s Shanghai Composite, which declined 0.13%. India’s Sensex rose 0.94%, Taiwan’s TAIEX gained 1.22% South Korea’s KOSPI advanced 1.36%, Japan’s Nikkei closed 1.42% higher, and Australia’s ASX All Ordinaries was up 1.78%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng set the pace, up 1.82% on a broad rally led by Technology names.
NASDAQ
Stocks To Buy During A Recession? 3 Top Defense Stocks To Watch
A recession is defined as two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth, and it is typically accompanied by a decline in the stock market. While a recession can be a difficult time for businesses and investors, it can also present opportunities to buy stocks at a discount. As such, defensive stocks are those that tend to perform relatively well during an economic downturn.
NASDAQ
Got $300? 3 Genius Stocks to Buy on the Dip
This has not been a pretty year for Wall Street. Since hitting their respective all-time highs within the past year, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite have plunged by as much as 22%, 28%, and 38%. This means all three major U.S. stock indexes are now in a bear market.
NASDAQ
The Market Crashed My Portfolio. 3 Things That Taught Me
When the stock market crashed, it took my portfolio down faster than a heavyweight wrestler. This brutal experience taught me three unforgettable lessons in stock market investing: invest consistently, limit investing on margin, and invest for the long term. 1. Invest consistently. The post-pandemic market plunge took many investors by...
NASDAQ
Why CTI BioPharma Stock Crushed the Market Today
The stock market as a whole had a fine Monday, but CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ: CTIC) had a particularly good time of it. The China-based biotech's shares leaped nearly 5% on the back of not one but two positive analyst initiations. So what. The two institutions launching their coverage of CTI...
NASDAQ
Bear Market 2022: Is Altria Stock a Buy?
Down 25% year to date, the S&P 500 is in a tailspin, and the problem could worsen because of persistently high inflation and Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes, which could pressure economic growth. Defensive stocks like Altria Group (NYSE: MO) could help investors hedge their portfolios against these challenges. Let's explore...
NASDAQ
Why Airbnb Stock Climbed Today
Growth stocks including Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) charged higher Monday after a fiscal policy about-face in the U.K. jolted global markets. In addition, Bank of America delivered a solid earnings report, the latest data point to show that the U.S. economy remains stable despite rising interest rates and high inflation. There...
NASDAQ
If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position
In this crazy market environment, it's easy to make a rushed investment decision or hold a stock too long without realizing things have changed. All of us are busy, and the past couple of years have been incredibly distracting. That's why it's possible you're sitting on some stock positions right now that could end up burning you in the very near future.
NASDAQ
3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 62.6% to 66.3%, According to Wall Street
If you're looking for stocks that could make big moves to the upside in a relatively short amount of time, there are more than a few options available. Record-breaking inflation levels, rising interest rates, and fear of a recession on the horizon are all weighing down stock prices right now.
NASDAQ
Why Fox Corporation Stock Plummeted on Monday
Blockbuster mergers between major companies can often get investors excited. But that certainly wasn't the case Monday with the potential tie-up of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOX) (NASDAQ: FOXA) and its close corporate relative, News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS). Although the latter's share price bumped up modestly on the scuttlebutt, market participants traded both classes of Fox's stock down at rates approaching 10%.
NASDAQ
SolarWinds (SWI) Moves 9.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
SolarWinds SWI shares rallied 9.4% in the last trading session to close at $8.74. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 4.8% loss over the past four weeks. The increase in...
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Futures firmly up as J&J results boost earnings optimism
U.S. stock index futures jumped on Tuesday, with strong quarterly sales from Johnson & Johnson lifting hopes that upbeat corporate reports could soothe markets worries of a potential recession due to rising inflation and interest rates. Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures jumped on Tuesday, with strong quarterly...
NASDAQ
China Stock Market Poised To Add To Its Winnings
(RTTNews) - The China stock market has moved higher in two straight sessions, collecting almost 70 points or 2.3 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just above the 3,080-point plateau and it's looking at another green light for Tuesday's trade. The global forecast for the Asian...
NASDAQ
Why Wheels Up Experience Stock Soared Higher Today
True to its name, Wheels Up Experience (NYSE: UP) had quite the up session on the stock market Monday. The private jet charter operator saw its share price climb nearly 13% skyward on news of a fresh round of capital raising. So what. Before market open, Wheels Up said that...
NASDAQ
Why Silvergate Capital Stock Was as Good as Gold Today
As the days grow shorter and we head into winter, could the crypto winter be thawing? Judging by the latest price moves for many cryptocurrencies, at least some investors have such a hope. On Monday, optimism about this and an upcoming quarterly-earnings release boosted the share price of crypto-leaning bank...
NASDAQ
Strength Seen in LG Display (LPL): Can Its 9.6% Jump Turn into More Strength?
LG Display LPL shares soared 9.6% in the last trading session to close at $5.03. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 12.4% loss over the past four weeks. The stock is benefiting from...
NASDAQ
US STOCKS-Futures extend rally on earnings optimism
U.S. stock index futures were firmly in positive territory on Tuesday on rising hopes that upbeat corporate earnings would help eclipse the current economic gloom, with a fiscal policy reversal in Britain also boosting risk appetite. Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures were firmly in positive territory on...
NASDAQ
Adobe Stock (NASDAQ:ADBE): Why Concerns Over Figma are Overblown
Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares plunged last month after reporting mixed third-quarter results. Moreover, investors were rattled after the software giant offered light sales guidance and an unexpected acquisition. Nevertheless, its long-term prospects are incredibly bright. It still faces macro headwinds that could slow down its sales growth and margins in the near term, but it's expected to bounce back from these challenges over time with its robust business model. Hence, we are bullish on ADBE stock.
