Fayetteville, AR

Nonprofit family shelter expanding to pets

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A local nonprofit that helps about 1,000 people every year is expanding its services to pets.

The Peace At Home Family Shelter provides emergency shelter, counseling services, housing assistance, and legal representation to domestic violence survivors and their children.

The shelter recognized the late Candy Clark at the Courage Awards on October 13 who advocated for the shelter to open a pet sanctuary so victims can protect their pets as well.

Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge raising awareness after liger dies of breast cancer

“We are very excited about this lunch,” said Eva Terry, development director at Peace at Home Family Shelter. “All the dollars raised will go back to that Candy Clark Pet Sanctuary project, and we are hopeful that soon we will be able to break ground on that project. And, by next year, be able to actually serve more animals in-shelter when they come in with their families.”

One anonymous donor is matching every donation given to the pet sanctuary up to $300,000.

Donations can be made on Peace At Home’s website

