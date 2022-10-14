ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
newschain

Jos Buttler makes impact in rain-affected T20 as England target series whitewash

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kWY4M_0iYlnLiK00

Jos Buttler’s 65 not out off 41 balls carried England to 112 for two in their final T20 against Australia, which has been reduced to 12 overs per side because of rain at Canberra.

England’s bid for a series clean sweep after back-to-back wins since arriving Down Under ahead of their T20 World Cup campaign was hampered by downpours that reduced this contest to 17 then 12 overs each.

Buttler hammered seven fours and a six, upping the ante after the second delay in an unbroken 49-run stand alongside Ben Stokes, whose unbeaten 17 off 10 balls is his highest contribution of the series.

Alex Hales was dismissed for a second-ball duck as Josh Hazlewood angled one in to induce the outside edge while Dawid Malan toe-ended a Pat Cummins off-cutter to depart for 23 off 19 deliveries.

But Buttler, watchful at first after taking four off his first 10 balls, was England’s linchpin as Australia were set 130 under the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method to claim a consolation win.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Reece Topley injury doubt for England ahead of T20 World Cup opener

Sam Curran feels England are straining at the leash to start the T20 World Cup but Reece Topley has emerged as an injury scare ahead of their first match against Afghanistan. Topley rolled his left ankle on a piece of advertisement foam on the boundary during some catching drills at Brisbane on Monday afternoon so he did not feature in their final warm-up against Pakistan.
newschain

Australia’s Test captain Pat Cummins named ODI skipper

Australia’s Test captain Pat Cummins will also take over as skipper of the ODI side, the country’s cricket board has announced. The 50-over role had become vacant following the retirement of Aaron Finch from the format last month. Fast bowler Cummins, who has 73 ODI caps, has been...
newschain

Bring on England – Scotland’s Mark Watt would welcome T20 World Cup battle

Mark Watt would relish a showdown against England at Melbourne next week as Scotland’s slow left-armer insisted his side have “unfinished business” at the T20 World Cup. Scotland are basking in the afterglow of beating two-time champions the West Indies at Hobart and a win over Ireland on Wednesday will all but guarantee their progress from their first-round group.
newschain

Pat Lam tips Kyle Sinckler for England recall after starring role for Bristol

Bristol boss Pat Lam expects an England recall for Kyle Sinckler on Monday after a “phenomenal” performance against west country rivals Gloucester. England head coach Eddie Jones is set to name his latest squad ahead of next month’s autumn internationals, which sees Twickenham appointments with Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa.
newschain

Former female prison officer sentenced after having a baby with inmate

A former prison officer has been handed a suspended prison sentence after a relationship with an inmate led to her having his child. Kathryn Trevor, 29, from Sham Farm Road in Tunbridge Wells, Kent, was in a relationship with a prisoner at HMP Maidstone between February 21 2020 and September 25 2021.
newschain

Dan Biggar left out of Wales squad for Autumn Nations Series due to knee injury

Dan Biggar has not been included in Wales’ 35-man Autumn Nations Series squad amid continued assessment on a knee injury. Biggar went off during Northampton’s Gallagher Premiership victory over Wasps nine days ago, with Saints stating that his condition would be reviewed by a specialist ahead of an autumn schedule that Wales kick off against New Zealand on November 5.
GEORGIA STATE
newschain

Djed Spence feels his tactical knowledge has improved since Tottenham move

Djed Spence believes his tactical knowledge has improved since joining Tottenham and insists he will be “ready” for when a chance presents itself. The £12.5million signing has barely featured for Spurs following a summer move from Middlesbrough, with boss Antonio Conte referring to him as a “club signing” on several occasions.
newschain

Dominic Calvert-Lewin told to deliver for Everton before thinking about England

Everton manager Frank Lampard admits Dominic Calvert-Lewin cannot begin to think about his World Cup hopes until he has started producing for his club. The striker has managed just 38 minutes of football – the same as Dele Alli who was loaned to Besiktas at the end of August – after a knee injury on the eve of the season.
newschain

Covid-19 death registrations in England and Wales rising again

The number of Covid-19 deaths registered in England and Wales is rising again, new figures suggest. Some 400 deaths registered in the seven days to October 7 mentioned coronavirus on the death certificate, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS). This is up 39% from 287 deaths in the...
newschain

Antonio Conte deciding whether to stick with 3-4-3 when Tottenham visit Man Utd

Antonio Conte is toying with the idea of sticking with Tottenham’s favoured 3-4-3 formation for the midweek trip to Manchester United despite a lack of attacking options. Spurs will be without Richarlison (calf) for the clash at Old Trafford on Wednesday and Dejan Kulusevski is not expected to be fit enough to start after struggling during the last month with a hamstring injury.
newschain

Roger Teal hoping for Magic show at Doncaster

Roger Teal feels Dancing Magic will bely his odds should rain come in time for Saturday’s Vertem Futurity Trophy at Doncaster. The son of Camelot is rated 106 after going close in all four starts, but has yet to get his head in front and is a general 25-1 shot for the final British Group One of the season.
newschain

Brendan Rodgers stands by his record as pressure grows at Leicester

Under-fire Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says he is not expecting the sack despite fans calling for his head after the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace. The Foxes remain in the bottom three after 10 games following Saturday’s lunchtime stalemate with Palace, where midfielder James Maddison missed his final chance to impress on-looking England boss Gareth Southgate ahead of next week’s World Cup squad announcement.
newschain

Ralph Hasenhuttl fears extended spell on the sidelines for Armel Bella-Kotchap

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl fears his side could be without defender Armel Bella-Kotchap for an extended spell just when they are looking to kickstart their Premier League campaign. Germany international Bella-Kotchap suffered a dislocated shoulder during the 1-1 draw against West Ham on Sunday, which ended Southampton’s run of four...
newschain

These Japanese maples will bring a world of autumnal colour to your garden

Japanese maples can boost the autumnal palette of your garden, with burnt orange, zingy yellow, scarlet red and deep burgundy colours. These spectacular deciduous trees, also known as acers – some of which can be grown in a pot, while others need a wider space to branch out – add warmth, colour and architecture to your garden, whatever the size.
newschain

Rugby authorities to face parliamentary committee over sport’s financial crisis

Rugby bosses will face a parliamentary committee next month to address the game’s financial crisis. Wasps joined Worcester in administration on Monday, making 167 members of staff including players and coaches redundant. Both clubs had already been suspended from the Gallagher Premiership, which now contains just 11 teams. Officials...
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
161K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy