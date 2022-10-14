Read full article on original website
This article has been corrected to state the correct car that was at fault. ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Seven people were injured in a crash in Ellsworth County just after noon on Sunday, Oct. 16 According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 34-year-old woman from Ellsworth was driving a 2015 Infiniti QX60 southbound […]
ELLSWORTH COUNTY—Seven people were injured in an accident just after noon Sunday in Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Infiniti QX60 driven by Kayla D. Timms, 34, Ellsworth, was southbound on Kansas Highway 141. The driver failed to stop at stop sign at the Kansas Highway...
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. No image available. NAME: Came, Kyle Allen; 23; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Driving under...
LANGLEY, Kan. (KAKE) - Nine people, including three children and four teenagers, were taken to hospitals following a crash in Ellsworth County on Sunday. The accident happened at around 12:15 p.m. at the junction of K-141 and K-4 in southeastern Ellsworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol says a southbound Infinity failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into a GMC pickup.
A man from Hutchinson has been seriously injured when the trash truck he was driving overturned.
BOOKED: Richard Fletcher, Jr., on Barton County District Court warrant for Probation Violation, no bond set. BOOKED: Phillip Ramey on Great Bend Municipal Court case, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Blake Sheets on Barton County District Court case, to serve sentence. BOOKED: Misty Bryant on Barton County District Court case, to...
A child was injured Saturday afternoon in a hit-and-run crash while riding a bicycle, according to Sedgwick County Dispatch.
WICHITA — Salina teenager, Charles "CJ" Prough Jr., 19, is in a coma and fighting for his life following a motorcycle crash at the corner of Belmont Boulevard and Mayfair Drive on Oct. 11. CJ is a graduate of Central High School and received his welding certificate from Salina Tech.
If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
CANTON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks will be holding a public auction of surplus bison. The bison come from the Maxwell Wildlife Refuge and the Sandsage Bison Range. The public is invited and encouraged to attend the auction which will be held at 11 a.m. on November 2, at the […]
The crash happened shortly after noon Saturday on eastbound K-96, according to Kansas Highway Patrol.
One person has critical injuries following an accident between a vehicle and a motorcycle.
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Sedgwick County Health Department has received its first reports on influenza (flu) cases in the county. Symptoms of the flu start suddenly and include fever that lasts 3-4 days, body aches, chills, tiredness, cough, and headache. The flu virus is spread from person-to-person by mouth droplets during talking, coughing or sneezing.
With the mercury expected to take a drastic nosedive this week, a freeze warning is in effect for most of northwest Kansas overnight Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Dodge City is expected the low in the Hays area to drop to 27 degrees early Tuesday morning, with a low of 29 predicted early Wednesday morning.
ELLIS COUNTY —An hours-long standoff in Hays Wednesday ended with a suspect identified as 33-year-old Brenon Johnson transported from the scene via ambulance. At 5:29 p.m. Wednesday, the Hays Communication Center received a 911 call regarding a domestic disturbance at 332 W. Eighth in Hays. The caller reported they were able to hear yelling and a physical disturbance in the basement apartment at that address. Officers from the Hays Police Department responded to the domestic disturbance.
A New Mexico man died in a construction site accident involving heavy equipment north of Russell. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, at 2:02 PM Tuesday, a Caterpillar 940B loader driven by 28-year-old Tyler Darren Jennings of Valley Falls, Kansas was driving north up a hill at a construction site just east of US Highway 281 north of the Saline River.
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Six candidates for Sedgwick County Commission sat down to answer questions about what the next four years should look like. The forum opened with each candidate being asked about how they would address staffing issues that are impacting departments like Comcare and EMS. "We have addressed...
SALINE COUNTY (KSNT) – Drivers had to deal with delays Tuesday morning after a semi-tractor trailer loaded with beer rolled onto its side. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, troopers were called to milepost 79 in the southbound lanes of I-135 in south Saline County just before 7 a.m. Authorities didn’t report any injuries and […]
Officer Louis Hebert was arrested and booked into the Harvey County Jail on charges of DUI and possession of a firearm while intoxicated. Hebert has been employed by Wichita Police for two years.
A woman on the new list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been caught in McPherson. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Alesha Valentina Martinez-Reavis was apprehended. She was being sought in the Sylvan Grove and Lincoln County areas before ultimately being caught in McPherson. Martinez-Reavis had been wanted on a felony Failure to Appear warrant out of Saline Co. on one count of possession of a weapon by a felon, one count of possession of an opiate, one count of no drug tax stamp, one count of possession of marijuana, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic violations.
