The NLCS has been set since Saturday night, but the same still can't be said for the ALCS. Mother Nature had plans of her own on Monday in New York, and as a result, the Astros will have to wait yet another day to see if they'll face the Yankees or the Guardians in the ALCS. But that doesn't mean we can't parlay the final game of the ALDS between New York and Cleveland, and Game 1 of the NLCS between Philadelphia and San Diego.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 25 MINUTES AGO