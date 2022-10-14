Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mariano's Jewel merger: What will happen to your local supermarket and will prices go up?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Received 3,313 Migrants From Texas But This is the Real ProblemTom HandyChicago, IL
Here's the tastiest Mexican food in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Governor DeSantis is Planning to Fly 100 Migrants to Chicago and DelawareTom HandyFlorida State
Elios Pizza on Fire - Addison, IL - Restaurant/Food ReviewChicago Food KingAddison, IL
This former Blackhawks draft pick has his first goal of the year
A lot of big moves were made by the Chicago Blackhawks during the off-season. One of them included their former third-overall pick (2019 NHL draft) Kirby Dach. He is a kid that had ups and downs to start his career but the team did him no favors in his development.
Chicago Bears land Christian McCaffrey in one of these 3 trades
The Chicago Bears aren’t in desperate need of a running back right now but they are in desperate need of more help on offense in any way that they can get it. If they could grab a superstar at that position at any point, they really shouldn’t hesitate.
3 Atlanta Braves to blame for disappointing NLDS defeat
The Atlanta Braves fell to the Philadelphia Phillies in four games, thanks in part to a number of faults at key positions. It’s tough to blame an entire organizational failure on three positions, but we’ll try. Atlanta fell to the Phillies in four games, thus officially eliminating them from the 2022 MLB Postseason. With that, the Phillies will move on to the NLCS, and are just four wins away from the World Series.
Kemba Walker saga with Pistons headed to sad ending
What was suppose to be a quick parting and turned into a long drama, will finally be over, as the Detroit Pistons are reportedly going to give Kemba Walker his unconditional release. The Pistons have 16 guaranteed NBA contracts but must get down to 15 before the start of the...
Detroit Pistons: Restricted free agent targets after extension deadline
The deadline for the 2019 NBA Draft class to sign rookie scale extensions has now come and gone. Of those who did not agree on an extension, their names will enter the pool as a restricted free agent next summer. There are a few names that may make sense for the Detroit Pistons to pursue.
Milwaukee Bucks: 3 Goals for Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2022-23
Giannis Antetokounmpo had a pretty good year in 2021-22, 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. He also became the first player to be unanimous First Team All-NBA four consecutive times. In a recent ESPN survey he was named as the best player in the NBA currently. In the same survey he was named as the player that will be the best in the NBA five years from now. Not that he would care but Giannis also has the highest NBA 2K rating.
What's Next: Early scouting report for New York Jets (4-2) at Broncos (2-4)
What’s Next Week 7: New York Jets (4-2) at Broncos (2-4), 2:05 p.m. Sunday (CBS), Empower Field at Mile High SCOUTING THE JETS: When the schedule was released, the Jets game looked like a win for the Broncos. Not so fast, say the Jets. The reawakening of New York football — the Jets and Giants are a combined 9-3 — has the Jets in a brash, confident state of mind....
