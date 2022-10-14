ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Atlanta Braves to blame for disappointing NLDS defeat

The Atlanta Braves fell to the Philadelphia Phillies in four games, thanks in part to a number of faults at key positions. It’s tough to blame an entire organizational failure on three positions, but we’ll try. Atlanta fell to the Phillies in four games, thus officially eliminating them from the 2022 MLB Postseason. With that, the Phillies will move on to the NLCS, and are just four wins away from the World Series.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Kemba Walker saga with Pistons headed to sad ending

What was suppose to be a quick parting and turned into a long drama, will finally be over, as the Detroit Pistons are reportedly going to give Kemba Walker his unconditional release. The Pistons have 16 guaranteed NBA contracts but must get down to 15 before the start of the...
DETROIT, MI
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: 3 Goals for Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2022-23

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a pretty good year in 2021-22, 29.9 points, 11.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. He also became the first player to be unanimous First Team All-NBA four consecutive times. In a recent ESPN survey he was named as the best player in the NBA currently. In the same survey he was named as the player that will be the best in the NBA five years from now. Not that he would care but Giannis also has the highest NBA 2K rating.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Denver Gazette

What's Next: Early scouting report for New York Jets (4-2) at Broncos (2-4)

What’s Next Week 7: New York Jets (4-2) at Broncos (2-4), 2:05 p.m. Sunday (CBS), Empower Field at Mile High SCOUTING THE JETS: When the schedule was released, the Jets game looked like a win for the Broncos. Not so fast, say the Jets. The reawakening of New York football — the Jets and Giants are a combined 9-3 — has the Jets in a brash, confident state of mind....
DENVER, CO
