Series 33 of TG TV is coming soon, and here’s a little preview. There’s a new series of Top Gear TV on the horizon and as ever, it’s filled with very sensible consumer-focused features and reviews. Like taking the Ferrari 296 GTB, Porsche Cayman GT4 RS and Pagani Huayra BC Roadster on a night-time hot-ride along the German autobahn, flat out. It's a tough job, but someone's got to do it.

18 HOURS AGO