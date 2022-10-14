Read full article on original website
Fired Riviera Beach cop wants job back
A fired Riviera Beach police captain is now headed to court to try to get his job back. According to police records, Edgar Foster was the supervisor who commanded officers to “go dead,” when they cornered a fleeing suspect. Video obtained by Contact 5 show many officers shut...
PBSO warns county residents of telephone scam
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office wants to warn residents of a continuing common telephone scam. An imposter claiming to be an employee of the sheriff's office is calling members of the community. The imposter uses different names and tells victims that their incarcerated family member has a bond of...
Palm Beach State College officials to discuss mass shooting threat
Palm Beach State College officials will be holding a news conference Monday to discuss the arrest of a student accused of making a mass shooting threat. Saul Jean, 24, was arrested Friday. He faces charges of written threats to kill or do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.
Palm Beach State College student arrested for threat of mass shooting on campus
A Palm Beach State College student from Miami was arrested Friday for threatening to conduct a mass shooting on school campus. A detective with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to the security office of Palm Beach State College's Boca Raton campus on Thursday, October 13, 2022 in reference to the threat.
Palm Beach State College students relieved after arrest of fellow student
Students at Palm Beach State College are breathing a sigh of relief after a fellow student was arrested for making an online threat of a mass shooting. “It’s horrible that it happens and it’s even scarier to know that it happens somewhere near and dear to your heart like this campus that I love so much,” said student Tyler Rickerds.
4 people shot in 2 unrelated shootings in Delray Beach Saturday night
Four people were injured in two unrelated shootings in Delray Beach Saturday night. Delray Beach police say a man was shot in a car at 8 p.m. near the 1500 block of SW 3rd Court. The victim and the shooter know each other and the shooting appears to have been the result of an argument earlier in the day.
Car windows smashed in Boynton Beach
Palm Beach County deputies are looking for suspects they say broke into several cars overnight in Boynton Beach. Inside the Cypress Park apartment complex, burglars broke into 8 cars. Residents were force to tape up their cars to cover the openings where the windows were smashed. Residents WPTV spoke with...
Friends, colleagues remember Palm Beach Gardens woman killed in train crash
Longtime friends and colleagues are remembering a well-known nonprofit advocate who died in a train crash on Wednesday. Harreen Bertisch, 76, of Palm Beach Gardens, was the development director for the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County Inc., a position she held for the past 30 years. "This is...
$200M awarded to Florida schools for 'student growth, teaching excellence'
Multiple schools in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast are receiving additional funds thanks to the state's School Recognition Program. The program provides "financial awards to schools that demonstrate sustained or significantly improved student performance." To be eligible, schools must receive a school grade of "A" or improve at...
80-year-old Lake Worth Beach man with dementia is missing
Deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing disabled man. Angelo Rivera, 80, was last seen at 2 a.m. today. He drove away from his home in Lake Worth Beach in a 2017 silver Toyota Camry with Florida tag DIMAS57 and has not been seen or heard from since.
2 dead after small plane crashes onto roof of Miramar house
Two people were killed when a small plane crashed into the backyard of a Miramar home Monday, apparently landing on its nose and partially resting on the roof. The plane crashed shortly after taking off from nearby North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines. Helicopter video from NBC affiliate WTVJ showed...
Semi-truck crash slows down I-95 southbound in West Palm Beach
Several southbound lanes of I-95 at Belvedere Rd. are closed after an early morning crash. The crash involved two semi-trucks and a car Tuesday morning. Authorities haven't provided the conditions of the drivers. The on-ramp at Okeechobee Blvd. has also been blocked as officials investigate the crash. This is a...
Volunteers help repair homes damaged by Hurricane Ian in Punta Gorda
Volunteers from Florida Disaster Relief Ministries are lending a helping hand to those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Jamie Gregory/Florida Baptist Disaster Relief from Royal Palm Beach. "I do this because it's a passion of mine,” said Jamie Gregory. “I just love serving others." Gregory is a volunteer from...
How to make Pumpkin ravioli for National Pasta Day
Prezzo, an Italian trattoria located in Boca Raton and Palm Beach Gardens offers pizza and pasta-making classes. Guests can roll up their sleeves in this hands-on pasta-making class where they’ll practice shaping, cutting, and folding dough. Once the pasta creations are complete, Prezzo will bag it up and label it with cooking instructions to take and enjoy at home. Their experience will end with a crisp salad and pasta that Prezzo’s chef made for all to enjoy following the class.
