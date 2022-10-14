ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Couple Texts Mysterious Number After Finding It On Painted Rock and What Happens Next Is So Special

By Isabell Rivera
Dengarden
Dengarden
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gVuZx_0iYlmmFC00

How cool is this!

When you and your significant other take a stroll around town, you never know what you might find. Cute messages could be hidden all around town, or at home .

However, TikToker @alliereed22 and her husband came upon something quite mysterious yet cute, as they share in their video.

WATCH THE VIDEO

View the original article to see embedded media.

This reminds me of a time in New York City when I would come across random cards all over town like someone lost a deck of cards. However, to my disappointment, they never came with any inserted messages or a phone number.

This is so cute and heartfelt. Look at that bee! But even better is the response, after they text a selfie of them holding the rock to the number, written on it.

"My mom passed away 13 years ago. On the anniversary of her death, I painted 13 rocks and hid them around town just to spread joy (and I love getting the pictures!). She used to tell me how bees could carry their body weight in nectar and still fly with their tiny wings which shouldn't be possible, so when you feel like you're carrying more than you can handle, think about bees."

Never ever have I encountered such a special meaning of a painted rock, laying in a river. But I've also never found any treasures hidden around the city. Maybe it is a Texas thing? Other TikTokers also thought fondly of this, with one replying,

"This may be the sweetest thing I've ever seen. I absolutely love this. For both of you."

Couldn't agree more!

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Terrifying moment seven women dancing for joy plummet into a pit as backyard ground collapses from right under them - the birthday party continued after they only suffered minor scrapes

These seven dancing ladies are fortunate to have only escaped with only minor scrapes after they fell into a pit in the backyard of a home in the northeastern Brazilian city of Alagoinhas. Footage of the frightening accident shows the women forming a small circle with their arms wrapped around...
themindsjournal.com

True Love vs Fake Love

I Really Hope None Of You Ever Fall In Love With Words. Words of adoration is good but actions speak louder!. Keep reminding your signifcant other, that you’re there for them!. You Have To Learn How To Love On people. If you love someone, should you set them free?
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two fed up with the clutter of her family home reveals she got rid of 3,500 items including crockery, toys and old blankets - and now takes just five MINUTES to tidy the house

A mother who wanted to streamline her family's life revealed how she threw away 50 per cent of their belongings. Casey Jones, 36, from Niagra, Canada, decided that her family-of-four didn't need everything they owned and wanted to reduce the amount of stuff in their home. Casey and her husband,...
Alisha Starr

Man’s Ex-girlfriend’s Father Dies and Leaves Him an Inheritance but His Ex Thinks He Should Give It Back

Dealing with an ex is never an ideal situation but this story told by u/Following0k1026 is a level above the rest. The author dated his girlfriend for a lengthy seven years but ended things mere months ago when he realized things just weren't working out. He felt their futures didn't align anymore, which is actually one of the top reasons couples end things.
iheart.com

MUST WATCH VIDEO… Woman Had 23 Contact Lenses Stuck in Her Eye

Have you ever had a contact lens get stuck up inside your eyelid? It's pretty obvious and uncomfortable when it happens. So how is this even possible?. A video from an eye doctor in Newport Beach, California is going viral after she removed TWENTY-THREE contact lenses from a woman's right eye.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Dengarden

Dengarden

New York, NY
590
Followers
189
Post
55K+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiration, Comfort, Upkeep, and Repair. Because Happy Home + Happy Garden = Happy You!

 https://dengarden.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy