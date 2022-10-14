Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KFVS12
Safety on the Mississippi River
Today, a Heartland organization recognized the rescuers who saved the life of a 12-year0old boy in Cape Girardeau earlier this year. Low water levels on the Mississippi River continue to attract people from all over. Currently the river in Cape sits at just above six feet. Be safe if you're...
KFVS12
War memorial in Sikeston
Motorcycle Mecca returned to the Benton Drag Strip today, where people got to see a motorcycle show, drag and spring car races. 1 person is dead and police are searching for a suspect after a shooting this afternoon in Cape. Swat Challenge in Sikeston. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Area...
KFVS12
Safely exploring low water river banks
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Many throughout the Heartland are flocking to the banks of rivers with low water levels. This includes along the Mississippi River in Cape Girardeau where the water level is just under 6.5 feet. While this can be an enjoyable time to explore the areas normally...
KFVS12
SIU holds education day to help draw in future students in midst of nationwide teacher shortage
The water levels of the Mississippi River are still low in Cape, just under 6 and a half ft, which one local scientist say is exciting but also a safety concern. Today, a Heartland organization recognized the rescuers who saved the life of a 12-year0old boy in Cape Girardeau earlier this year.
KFVS12
What to do if you find a suspicious item along low Heartland rivers
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With the ongoing drought across the Heartland, one area that has been affected are the rivers. The low water levels are attracting people to come explore the coasts of the rivers where they may stumble on some suspicious items. One person found a gun along...
KFVS12
Motorcycle Mecca at Benton Speedway
1 person is dead and police are searching for a suspect after a shooting this afternoon in Cape. A crowd of people came out to dedicate a monument consisting of 4 granite tablets with the names of soldiers in the Sikeston area who were killed in action. Swat Challenge in...
KFVS12
People flock to see low river levels in Heartland
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With the dry conditions lately and the river levels in the Heartland dropping, many people are making their way to see the current conditions. The Mississippi River is one of the rivers that has seen steady water decrease even with levels dropping below historic low levels in New Madrid and at Caruthersville over the weekend.
KFVS12
Court date scheduled for suspect in weekend shooting in Cape Girardeau
Some COVID-19 restrictions in Illinois have eased. Man charged in connection with Caruthersville deadly shooting remains in jail on no bond. A man charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Caruthersville after a high school football game will remain in jail on no bond, a judge said. Man charged...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man displays unique talent with balancing rocks
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One Cape Girardeau man is perfecting his art by balancing rocks on top of one another along the riverfront. Henry Kennemore first discovered this hidden talent in 2017 and has been doing it ever since. That’s when he then saw rocks stacked up from other...
KFVS12
Mock car crash educates students on the dangers of driving impaired
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Students at one Heartland school got an up-close education on the dangers of drinking and driving with a mock car crash on Monday, October 17. Scott County Central students gathered around as their classmates took part in acting out a scene of what occurs with a deadly car crash.
KFVS12
Preparing your plants for the drop in temps
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Leaves are falling and so are the temperatures. That means you need to protect some of your outdoor plants if you want to keep them. A horticulture field specialist from the University of Missouri Extension Office said we’ll see what they call a “killing freeze” on Monday night, and any plants that are left out will be damaged.
KMOV
Man killed in accident in Ste. Genevieve County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 39-year-old man died in a car accident that occurred in Ste. Genevieve County Sunday evening. Police say Christopher Boland, 39, of Perryville, was driving northbound on Route N south of Kramer Road when he failed to negotiate a curve to the right. His 2004 Ford F250 went off the side of the road and overturned; Boland was ejected. The accident happened just before 7:30 p.m.
KFVS12
Dock workers, firefighters awarded for saving 12-year-old’s life from Mississippi River
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland organization recognized those that saved the life of a 12-year-old boy in Cape Girardeau on Monday, October 17. Members with the Cape Girardeau Sons of American Revolution gave certificates and medals to multiple members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department and dock workers with Waterfront Services in Cape.
KFVS12
Drought impact on the Mississippi River in Portageville
The Arena Building hosted it's Haunted Hall of Horror in Cape Girardeau. Carbondale police searching for armed and dangerous suspect. Police in Carbondale are searching for a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous. SIH promoting Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Southern Illinois Healthcare in...
KFVS12
Riverfront Fall Festival preview
Paul Blake Smith & Cape Girardeau's UFO crash story in "MO41" | Stories of the Heartland 10/12/12. Paul Blake Smith is the author of MO41: The Bombshell Before Roswell. Organizers of VintageNOW, Jessica Hill and Jeanne Muckerman, preview Saturday's fundraising fashion show for the Safe House of Southeast Missouri. Organizers...
New Madrid, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Sikeston High School football team will have a game with Central High School - New Madrid County on October 17, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
mymoinfo.com
Perryville Man Killed In Traffic Accident
(Perryville) A Perryville man was killed last night in a traffic accident on Route N in Ste. Genevieve County. The highway patrol says 39 year old Christopher Boland was driving north when his truck ran off the road on a curve and overturned. The patrol says he wasn’t wearing a...
KFVS12
1 dead after shooting in Cape
Motorcycle Mecca returned to the Benton Drag Strip today, where people got to see a motorcycle show, drag and spring car races. A crowd of people came out to dedicate a monument consisting of 4 granite tablets with the names of soldiers in the Sikeston area who were killed in action.
KFVS12
Victim in Cape Girardeau shooting identified by coroner, suspect arrested
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A shooting in Cape Girardeau has left one person dead after police respond to shots fired. The shooting took place at the intersection of Bellevue and Fountain Streets at 5:52 p.m. on Saturday, October 15. When officers arrived, they found a person laying on the...
KFVS12
Juvenile facing charges in assault at Mayfield Youth Development Center
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A juvenile is facing charges in connection with an assault at a youth development center. According to Kentucky State Police, the juvenile was charged with one count of assault, second degree, and taken to the McCracken County Regional Juvenile Detention Center. On Saturday, October 15 around...
Comments / 0