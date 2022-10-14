Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Preparing your plants for the drop in temps
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Leaves are falling and so are the temperatures. That means you need to protect some of your outdoor plants if you want to keep them. A horticulture field specialist from the University of Missouri Extension Office said we’ll see what they call a “killing freeze” on Monday night, and any plants that are left out will be damaged.
KFVS12
What to do if you find a suspicious item along low Heartland rivers
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With the ongoing drought across the Heartland, one area that has been affected are the rivers. The low water levels are attracting people to come explore the coasts of the rivers where they may stumble on some suspicious items. One person found a gun along...
KFVS12
Court date scheduled for suspect in weekend shooting in Cape Girardeau
Some COVID-19 restrictions in Illinois have eased. Man charged in connection with Caruthersville deadly shooting remains in jail on no bond. A man charged in connection with a deadly shooting in Caruthersville after a high school football game will remain in jail on no bond, a judge said. Man charged...
KFVS12
Safely exploring low water river banks
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Many throughout the Heartland are flocking to the banks of rivers with low water levels. This includes along the Mississippi River in Cape Girardeau where the water level is just under 6.5 feet. While this can be an enjoyable time to explore the areas normally...
KFVS12
Mock car crash educates students on the dangers of driving impaired
SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Students at one Heartland school got an up-close education on the dangers of drinking and driving with a mock car crash on Monday, October 17. Scott County Central students gathered around as their classmates took part in acting out a scene of what occurs with a deadly car crash.
KFVS12
Safety on the Mississippi River
Today, a Heartland organization recognized the rescuers who saved the life of a 12-year0old boy in Cape Girardeau earlier this year. Low water levels on the Mississippi River continue to attract people from all over. Currently the river in Cape sits at just above six feet. Be safe if you're...
KFVS12
People flock to see low river levels in Heartland
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - With the dry conditions lately and the river levels in the Heartland dropping, many people are making their way to see the current conditions. The Mississippi River is one of the rivers that has seen steady water decrease even with levels dropping below historic low levels in New Madrid and at Caruthersville over the weekend.
KFVS12
Dock workers, firefighters awarded for saving 12-year-old’s life from Mississippi River
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland organization recognized those that saved the life of a 12-year-old boy in Cape Girardeau on Monday, October 17. Members with the Cape Girardeau Sons of American Revolution gave certificates and medals to multiple members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department and dock workers with Waterfront Services in Cape.
KFVS12
War memorial in Sikeston
Motorcycle Mecca returned to the Benton Drag Strip today, where people got to see a motorcycle show, drag and spring car races. 1 person is dead and police are searching for a suspect after a shooting this afternoon in Cape. Swat Challenge in Sikeston. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Area...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau man displays unique talent with balancing rocks
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One Cape Girardeau man is perfecting his art by balancing rocks on top of one another along the riverfront. Henry Kennemore first discovered this hidden talent in 2017 and has been doing it ever since. That’s when he then saw rocks stacked up from other...
KFVS12
Man charged with murder in deadly Cape Girardeau shooting makes first court appearance; Major Case Squad disbanded
Low water levels on the Mississippi River continue to attract people from all over. Currently the river in Cape sits at just above six feet. Low water levels on the Mississippi River continue attracting sightseers along its exposed banks. Currently the river at Cape sits at a little over 6 ft.
KFVS12
Juvenile facing charges in assault at Mayfield Youth Development Center
MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A juvenile is facing charges in connection with an assault at a youth development center. According to Kentucky State Police, the juvenile was charged with one count of assault, second degree, and taken to the McCracken County Regional Juvenile Detention Center. On Saturday, October 15 around...
KFVS12
Riverfront Fall Festival preview
Paul Blake Smith & Cape Girardeau's UFO crash story in "MO41" | Stories of the Heartland 10/12/12. Paul Blake Smith is the author of MO41: The Bombshell Before Roswell. Organizers of VintageNOW, Jessica Hill and Jeanne Muckerman, preview Saturday's fundraising fashion show for the Safe House of Southeast Missouri. Organizers...
KFVS12
Fire department urges safety when heating your home
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Heartland is about to get some weather we haven’t had in a while. We are going to be dipping down into some frigid temperatures with the next several days ranging from lows in the 20′s to highs in the 50′s. With...
wpsdlocal6.com
Cape Girardeau homicide prompts Major Case Squad response
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — The Cape Girardeau/Bollinger County Major Case Squad was activated after a homicide near Bellevue and Fountain Street in Cape Girardeau at about 5:52 pm on Saturday, Oct. 15. Contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department if you have any information. 573-335-6621 (business line) 573-339-6313 (anonymous line)
westkentuckystar.com
One dead, one injured in falls from cliffs in Shawnee Forest
One person died and another was injured in separate falls from cliffs in southern Illinois' Shawnee National Forest over the weekend. A female fell Saturday in rural Union County from the Inspiration Point Observation Area, near Grand Tower. That person later died, according to reports. No further information has been released, as the investigation is still in its early stages.
KFVS12
Drought impact on the Mississippi River in Portageville
The Arena Building hosted it's Haunted Hall of Horror in Cape Girardeau. Carbondale police searching for armed and dangerous suspect. Police in Carbondale are searching for a suspect they say is considered armed and dangerous. SIH promoting Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Southern Illinois Healthcare in...
KFVS12
Victim in Cape Girardeau shooting identified by coroner, suspect arrested
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A shooting in Cape Girardeau has left one person dead after police respond to shots fired. The shooting took place at the intersection of Bellevue and Fountain Streets at 5:52 p.m. on Saturday, October 15. When officers arrived, they found a person laying on the...
KFVS12
Military helicopter makes landing in Cape Girardeau
A look inside the Three Rivers College Rodeo in Sikeston, Mo. East Prairie School District boosting security ahead of game. Ahead of the football game this week, the East Prairie School District is boosting security measures. Court hearing for Caruthersville shooting suspect moved. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The court...
KFVS12
Smiles of Hope in Dexter, Mo
Due to the city having under 25,000 residents according to the 2020 census, that referendum is now on the upcoming ballot. Field fire investigation in Scott County, Mo. A field fire is currently under investigation in Scott County, Missouri. SEMI crash blocks KY 1214 and East Vaughn Road. Updated: 1...
