We want Joe
You’re not voting on a jail — you’re voting on a sheriff. The commissioners greenlight the jail, not the sheriff. Does the sheriff have the character and the managerial skills to swim in the choppy waters of Pitkin County?. Bob Braudis picked Joe. That’s enough for me,...
Velasco will fight for community
Redistricting has created an opportunity for Pitkin County to send an excellent representative to the Colorado statehouse. Elizabeth Velasco is our Democratic candidate for House District 57 and will fight for policies that are important to our community. As a wildland firefighter at the heart of the response to the Grizzly Creek Fire, Velasco knows intimately how important wildfire mitigation is to keeping us safe. She additionally is on the board of directors for Wilderness Workshop and understands the direct ties between climate change and the health of our forests. Velasco will work hard to not only bring the resources we need to prevent, stop and manage fires, but she will also act to aggressively reduce the climate change emissions that are causing fires in the first place.
Vote for Joe
I’m writing today in hopes of seeing one of the best people I’ve ever met, Joe DiSalvo, be reelected for sheriff. He has kept the soul of a place alive that has changed so much over the years. His mentor and best friend, Bob Braudis, taught him well, and I know he taught Bob many things, too.
Joe keeps us grounded
I am voting for Joe DiSalvo to remain our sheriff. Joe is a good man. He does the work. His soul is of Aspen, and he keeps us firmly grounded in our historical legacy during our turbulent and churning times. Our community needs that continuity now more than ever. Joe...
Marolt: Breakfast with Joe
I had a Hick House breakfast with Joe DiSalvo. It was the most local thing I’ve done in months. He asked about the chain gang and how Aspen High looks. Now, I know Joe cares about the football team and probably a little less about the chain gang, but him just being interested in how I was doing felt good. It’s a subtle way people who know about people invite you to talk. When somebody says, “How are you doing?”, maybe they want to know or maybe they don’t really care. In asking about the chain gang, Joe wanted me to start in.
Ireland: ‘Essential’ organizations can create housing
The hostile-to-housing crowd loves to attack the local public housing system on the grounds that we should focus on essential workers. Their usual solution is to create class warfare by reallocating existing resources to those they deem “essential,” setting up contentious fighting between essential and nonessential persons. Is a volunteer at the homeless shelter more essential than a journalist?
Local news in brief, Oct. 18
Retail and other types of sales in Aspen totaled $115.2 million in August, a 12.3% increase compared with the same month last year, according to the city’s monthly consumption report released last week. The report from the city of Aspen’s finance department shows that the accommodations category — revenue...
Aspen real estate snapshot, Oct. 17
Below is the highest- and lowest-priced closing on a free-market, private, whole-ownership sale from the most recent Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder’s Office report. This 8,000-square-foot home at the base of Red Mountain has a copper room, multiple fireplaces and great views. $34,150,000. Low. Aspen. This one-bedroom condo is...
Time for change
Judge Ely’s endorsement of Michael Buglione in last Wednesday’s paper was right on point. “Time for a change. Vote Buglione.” I wholeheartedly agree.
Queer VOICES Theater Project comes to TACAW this weekend
Growing up in the Roaring Fork Valley, Bryan Alvarez-Terrazas said they saw very minimal LGBTQIA+ community or visibility or stories of queerness being shared. Today, Alvarez-Terrazas is among a group of local queer artists changing that narrative. Coming to The Arts Campus At Willits this weekend is the first-ever Queer...
Yes on 2A
Vote yes on 2A to tax short-term rentals. It is time for STRs to help pay for the mess they have created, and this tax will take an important step towards mitigating some of the impacts STRs have on our community. Do not believe the argument that this tax will somehow hurt our economy. When short-term renters are paying up to $20,000 per night (in a few cases, even higher) they can afford the tax. Do not buy what the real estate interests are peddling about this tax. Vote yes on 2A.
