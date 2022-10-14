ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kitco.com

Gold price in danger as U.S. 10-year Treasury yield breaches 4%

(Kitco News) The gold market is ending the week down nearly $90 from its October highs as investors renew their expectations of a very aggressive Federal Reserve into the year-end. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields crossed above 4% on Friday, while the U.S. dollar index neared 20-year highs after this...
US News and World Report

Credit Suisse Places U.S. Asset Management Arm for Sale - Source

(Reuters) -Credit Suisse Group AG recently launched a process that could see its U.S. asset management arm sold, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday, as the troubled Swiss bank seeks to reshape its business after multiple scandals. Initial expressions of interest from potential buyers are due in...
US News and World Report

Credit Suisse Looks for Capital From Mideast, Top Banker to Leave

ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG has approached at least one Middle Eastern sovereign wealth fund for a capital injection, a source said, while some funds are looking at the scandal-hit Swiss bank's businesses as potential investment opportunities. Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia were weighing up, through their sovereign...
Markets Insider

JP Morgan boss Jamie Dimon says the US is the 'swing producer' of oil, not Saudi Arabia, and urges it to pump more oil days after the OPEC announced a production cut

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says the US should pump more oil, amid the global energy crisis. Energy prices have gained sharply after major exporter Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The US has huge energy reserves but exports are hitting their upper limits. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the US should...
FOXBusiness

Fed interest rate hike: Other central banks raising rates

The Federal Reserve is set to announce another hefty interest rate hike on Wednesday as it battles to tame stubborn inflation that began as the U.S. emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerated following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, several other central banks across the globe are facing the same...
kitco.com

Gold price modestly down as U.S. dollar rebounds

(Kitco News) - Gold prices are modestly lower in early U.S. trading Tuesday, once again pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar on the foreign exchange market. The main fixation of gold and silver traders remains the daily price direction of the U.S. dollar index. December gold was last down $5.60 at $1,658.30 and December silver was up $0.001 at $18.72.

