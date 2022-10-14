Read full article on original website
kitco.com
Gold price in danger as U.S. 10-year Treasury yield breaches 4%
(Kitco News) The gold market is ending the week down nearly $90 from its October highs as investors renew their expectations of a very aggressive Federal Reserve into the year-end. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields crossed above 4% on Friday, while the U.S. dollar index neared 20-year highs after this...
Reuters
U.S. Treasury asks major banks if it should buy back bonds
Oct 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department is asking primary dealers of U.S. Treasuries whether the government should buy back some of its bonds to improve liquidity in the $24 trillion market.
NASDAQ
TREASURIES-U.S. long-term yields edge higher in choppy trading; gilts, Fed still in focus
NEW YORK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields on the long end of the curve turned higher on Monday, in a flows-driven market with generally thin volume, as investor worries eased a bit after new finance minister Jeremy Hunt reversed most of Prime Minister Liz Truss's economic growth plan.
US News and World Report
Credit Suisse Places U.S. Asset Management Arm for Sale - Source
(Reuters) -Credit Suisse Group AG recently launched a process that could see its U.S. asset management arm sold, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday, as the troubled Swiss bank seeks to reshape its business after multiple scandals. Initial expressions of interest from potential buyers are due in...
US News and World Report
Credit Suisse Looks for Capital From Mideast, Top Banker to Leave
ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG has approached at least one Middle Eastern sovereign wealth fund for a capital injection, a source said, while some funds are looking at the scandal-hit Swiss bank's businesses as potential investment opportunities. Abu Dhabi and Saudi Arabia were weighing up, through their sovereign...
‘The economy will crumble’: Another billionaire investor calls on the Fed to pull back its interest rate hikes
Barry Sternlicht is the latest billionaire to criticize the Federal Reserve over its string of interest rate hikes, saying “the economy will crumble” if rates aren’t lowered. The CEO of investment firm Starwood Capital Group said Tuesday on CNBC’s Squawk Box that the Fed should pause after...
JP Morgan boss Jamie Dimon says the US is the 'swing producer' of oil, not Saudi Arabia, and urges it to pump more oil days after the OPEC announced a production cut
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon says the US should pump more oil, amid the global energy crisis. Energy prices have gained sharply after major exporter Russia invaded Ukraine in February. The US has huge energy reserves but exports are hitting their upper limits. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the US should...
Time Is Running out to Buy I Bonds With Historically High Interest Rates
All good things must come to an end. Series I Savings Bonds, aka I bonds, have been paying out a record-setting interest rate in recent months, but time is running out to lock in that rate. The composite interest rate for the newly fashionable I bonds hit 9.62% in May,...
The Fed will be more aggressive with rate hikes into early 2023 after September's inflation shock, Barclays says
The Federal Reserve could push up its benchmark interest rate past 5% in 2023, Barclays said Thursday as September's hotter-than-anticipated inflation report prompted it to change its projections for the central bank's policy moves. "We now expect more aggressive, front-loaded hikes by the Fed in the next few meetings," Jonathan...
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: October 17, 2022 | Rates likely to remain high until inflation slows
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Hot economic data from the past...
kitco.com
U.S. economy is slowing, but the Fed will continue to raise rates, keeping gold prices down - Heraeus
(Kitco News) - The U.S. economy continues to lose momentum and the threat of a recession continues to grow; however, the Federal Reserve will continue to tighten its monetary policies, which could keep gold prices lower for longer, according to one precious metal firm. Although gold prices have managed to...
msn.com
Hot U.S. inflation is boosting market expectations for a 5% or higher fed-funds rate in a matter of months
With inflation showing no signs of letting up, expectations are building in financial markets for a 5% fed-funds rate by March that’s likely to bring more volatility across equities, bonds and currencies. Barclays sees the benchmark U.S. interest-rate target getting to 5% to 5.25% by February — from a...
Wall Street strategists are throwing in the towel and cutting their S&P 500 price targets. That's often a good sign for the stock market.
More and more Wall Street strategists are throwing in the towel and cutting their year-end price target. JPMorgan, Oppenheimer, and BMO are the latest Wall Street bulls to lower their expectations. Wall Street strategists getting less bullish on the stock market has served as a contrarian buy signal in the...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-China's State Banks Seen Acquiring Dollars in Swaps Market to Stabilise Yuan - Sources
SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) -China's state banks stepped up their intervention to defend a weakening yuan on Monday, with banking sources telling Reuters these banks sold a high volume of U.S. dollars and used a combination of swaps and spot trades. Six banking sources told Reuters the country's major state-owned banks were...
CNBC
Jamie Dimon says expect 'other surprises’ from choppy markets after U.K. pensions nearly imploded
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says investors should expect more blowups after a crash in U.K. government bonds last month nearly caused the collapse of hundreds of that country's pension funds. "My experience in life has been when you have things like what we're going through today, there are going...
FOXBusiness
Fed interest rate hike: Other central banks raising rates
The Federal Reserve is set to announce another hefty interest rate hike on Wednesday as it battles to tame stubborn inflation that began as the U.S. emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerated following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. However, several other central banks across the globe are facing the same...
CNBC
What Cramer is watching Friday — Wells Fargo crushes it, bond yields sink on flat retail sales
Capitulation; short squeeze, wrong side of the trade? You sure don't hear anyone say the Federal Reserve is fooling around anymore. U.S. stock futures rise after mixed bank earnings. Bond yields drop after unexpectedly flat September retail sales. Thursday's huge turnaround rally saw the. swing about 5% from its session...
JPMorgan profits fall; bank stores cash for coming downturn
NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s third quarter profit fell by 17% from a year earlier, as the bank set aside roughly a billion dollars to cover potential losses in an economic recession that CEO Jamie Dimon has said could come in six to nine months.
kitco.com
Gold price modestly down as U.S. dollar rebounds
(Kitco News) - Gold prices are modestly lower in early U.S. trading Tuesday, once again pressured by a stronger U.S. dollar on the foreign exchange market. The main fixation of gold and silver traders remains the daily price direction of the U.S. dollar index. December gold was last down $5.60 at $1,658.30 and December silver was up $0.001 at $18.72.
kitco.com
Despite downtrend, there is still plenty of value in gold market - Franklin Templeton
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The gold market continues to struggle to hold consistent gains above $1,700 an ounce, and while prices have...
