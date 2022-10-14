ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 1

Related
newsfromthestates.com

Collins, Maine industry groups donate to PAC funding extremist candidates

A right-wing group with a mission of creating a conservative majority in Augusta has spent over $190,000 in the 2022 election cycle, demonstrating the power of the recently formed PAC, which has ties to politicians who have pushed conspiracy theories about the state’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers along with myths about election fraud and other extremist beliefs.
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Auto 'right to repair' coalition launching state ballot referendum for next year

A coalition of independent auto repair shop owners, employees and others have begun collecting signatures for a statewide referendum, with the goal of putting it on next year's ballot. The proposal would require automakers to make wireless repair and diagnostic information available to independent shops in Maine. Only car manufacturers...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

Fact checking Maine political ads leading up to Election Day

The Maine race for governor has unleashed a torrent of television and digital ads, many containing dubious claims, omissions of context, or outright falsehoods. Fact checking these messages is a cumbersome, time-consuming task, but here’s our best shot. With less than a month until Election Day, here are several...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

The legacy of Maine statesman Edmund Muskie, including the Clean Water Act that passed 50 years ago

In his long career in public service, Edmund Muskie’s was best known for his leadership on environmental issues, including the Clean Water Act—which was passed 50 years ago this week. We’ll discuss the legacy of this Maine statesman, including his life and impact in Maine, his achievements as U.S. Senator and Secretary of State, and his bid to become President.
MAINE STATE
coast931.com

Maine GOP candidate apologizes for comparing regulators to rapists

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) A former Navy SEAL who’s seeking to unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree apologized for comparing federal fisheries regulators to rapists, saying the statement was “over the top.”. Republican Ed Thelander was called out during a debate Wednesday evening for remarks he made earlier in...
MAINE STATE
mainepublic.org

The history and impact of the Clean Water Act since its passage 50 years ago

Fifty years ago, the passage of the Clean Water Act aimed to prevent and reduce pollution in our nation’s waters and to set wastewater standards. Maine’s Senator Edmund Muskie, along with many of our state environmental leaders, played vital roles in ensuring the success of this landmark legislation. We’ll learn about what led to the Clean Water Act, and what its impact has been in Maine over the past half century.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy