Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
Related
wbrz.com
6 adults, 3 students charged for brawl at Westdale Middle School
BATON ROUGE - Police officers were called in to help after a large fight broke out at a middle school early Monday afternoon. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said a fight broke out among students shortly before 2 p.m. at Westdale Middle School. After the fight was broken up,...
wbrz.com
Rapper Mystikal asking judge to reconsider bond in Ascension rape case
PRAIRIEVILLE - Louisiana-based rapper Mystikal is asking a judge to allow him to bond out of jail while he awaits trial for an alleged rape at his Ascension Parish home. Attorney's representing the musician, whose real name is Michael Tyler, presented several motions Monday, including a request to reinstate bond. Tyler, who has a previous conviction for sexual assault, has been jailed without bond since July, when he was first accused of the attack.
wbrz.com
More teens arrested for homicide in East Baton Rouge in 2022 than all of 2021
BATON ROUGE - Ebony Hulbert helps run A&G Grocery on Terrace Avenue. The Scotlandville native says in the last four years she's been here, crime has exploded. "When it came close to home in front of my building, it really kind of shook me and got me more into knowing what needs to be done in the community," Hulbert said.
wbrz.com
Police still investigating Allie Rice's killing; loved ones hoping for answers
BATON ROUGE - Weeks after LSU Student Allie Rice was shot and killed on Government Street, very little information on a suspect has been revealed. Many who know her, from friends and family to coworkers at The Shed, are still grieving her loss. "It's been an emotional month. We're keeping...
wbrz.com
Burglar shot during Livingston home invasion released from hospital, booked into jail
WALKER - A burglar who was shot after she accidentally woke up an armed homeowner while breaking into a house was released from the hospital and booked into jail Sunday. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said residents woke up around 2 a.m. after hearing a "popping" sound under the carport at their home on Friendship Road. The department said one of the homeowners then grabbed a gun and shot the female intruder, who was also armed.
wbrz.com
Man arrested for stalking, violating protective order; flying drone over victim's home
MORGAN CITY - A man who has been previously arrested for violating a protective order was arrested again Saturday for flying a drone over the victim's home and recording video. According to the Morgan City Police Department, the victim noticed a drone flying over their home and called the police....
wbrz.com
Woman shot by girlfriend's teenage son early Monday morning off Greenwell Springs Rd.
BATON ROUGE - One person is injured after a shooting early Monday morning at an apartment complex off Greenwell Springs Road. Sources say the shooting happened near 11300 Greenwell Springs Road around 12:30 a.m. Monday, at the Mallard Crossing apartment complex. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the victim was shot by her girlfriend's 17-year-old son.
wbrz.com
Man allegedly rammed his vehicle into patrol unit twice while fleeing Livingston deputies
WATSON - A man was arrested after he allegedly crashed his vehicle into a sheriff's office patrol unit twice while fleeing from Livingston deputies overnight. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Scott McGowan, 52, fled from deputies in his vehicle while they were approaching him on Old Live Oak Drive in Watson.
wbrz.com
Man arrested after accidental shooting hurts 5-year-old girl
BATON ROUGE - A 5-year-old girl was taken to a hospital Monday afternoon when she was hurt in an accidental shooting. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the child was shot around 1:30 p.m. on N 49th Street, just off Gus Young Avenue. Police arrested 24-year-old Antoine Muse for negligent injuring and illegal use of a weapon.
wbrz.com
Man left his truck behind after crashing into apartment building, tried to say it was stolen
BATON ROUGE - Deputies say a man tried to lie about crashing his truck into a building, even though his shoes were found at the scene and he was still covered in blood and debris when investigators went to talk to him. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office reported that...
wbrz.com
Police identify man stabbed to death on Airline Highway early Monday morning
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed in a stabbing early Monday morning along Airline Highway. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the stabbing happened around 12:15 a.m. near the intersection of Airline Highway and North Foster Drive. Officers said 39-year-old Anibal Antonio Galeas Mancia was found dead with...
wbrz.com
BRPD: Child among those hurt in three separate shootings early Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE - A child was among those hurt in three separate shootings early Sunday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the first shooting happened on Plank Road around 1:10 a.m. The second happened on North Foster Drive around 2 a.m. A third shooting happened on North 38th Street around 3:45 a.m.
wbrz.com
Parade rolls through Port Allen in hopes to stop gun violence, raise awareness
PORT ALLEN - Bags of beads were hung up on several floats early Saturday morning while marching bands warmed up, but these floats were decorated a little differently than your average holiday parade. Each float represents a person killed by a bullet. One of the floats commemorates 24-year-old Queasha Hardy,...
wbrz.com
Man in minor car accident beaten while trying to talk to other driver
PRAIRIEVILLE - A man involved in a minor auto accident was beaten and left on the side of the road Sunday. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the accident happened around 8 p.m. along Causey Road. Deputies said the victim was attacked after the accident while trying to talk...
wbrz.com
St. Gabriel man arrested for hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian while walking along highway
BELLE ROSE - A man walking along a Louisiana highway was hit and killed early Sunday morning, but his body was not found until hours after the crash. According to State Police, 54-year-old David Gilbert of White Castle was walking along LA-998 when he was hit by a car around 1:30 a.m. Troopers were notified of the body around 8 a.m.
wbrz.com
Car crashed into house after being struck by gunfire
BATON ROUGE - Police officers are investigating on Monarch Avenue after a car was shot and crashed into a home Sunday afternoon. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the accident happened around 5:45 p.m. Officers said shots were fired at a car, hitting the vehicle and an occupant. After the shooting, the car crashed into a home near the corner of Monarch and Winchester avenues.
wbrz.com
White Castle man killed in hit-and-run crash while walking along highway
BELLE ROSE - A man walking along a Louisiana highway was hit and killed early Sunday morning, but his body was not found until hours after the crash. According to State Police, 54-year-old David Gilbert of White Castle was walking along LA-998 when he was hit by a car around 1:30 a.m. Troopers were notified of the body around 8 a.m.
wbrz.com
Stormwater fee-estimating map incomplete days before vote, parish reveals as government sells property charge
BATON ROUGE – An estimating tool launched by the East Baton Rouge Parish government showing what property owners could pay if an upcoming fee is approved to fund flood control is incomplete less than two weeks before Metro Council is set to vote on the measure, WBRZ has learned.
wbrz.com
Reckless driving damages 130-year-old cemetery in Zachary for the fourth time
ZACHARY - A reckless driver left significant damage at a 130-year-old cemetery Wednesday, and the pastor of the affiliated church says this isn't the first time it's happened. More than 100 feet of fence were taken down at the Greater Oak Grove Baptist Church Cemetery after a careless driver took it out.
wbrz.com
Metro Council member says he plans to vote no on Stormwater Utility Fee proposed by Mayor Broome
BATON ROUGE- Metro Council member Dwight Hudson told WBRZ Monday that he plans to vote against the Stormwater Utility Fee proposed by the mayor's office. "I have a philosophical issue that we would put something on somebody's property tax bill without having a vote on it," Hudson said. The proposed...
Comments / 0