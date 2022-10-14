Read full article on original website
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
Battersea Power Station opens after decades of decay
Looming over the River Thames, Battersea Power Station lay derelict for decades. On Friday, though, the reinvention of one of London's truly iconic buildings is complete as it opens to the public for the first time. Transforming this beloved Art Deco edifice into a shopping and leisure complex has been...
Peter Tobin: Serial killer's ashes scattered at sea
Serial killer Peter Tobin's ashes have been scattered at sea after no-one came forward to claim his body. Tobin, who died last week aged 76, was convicted of raping and murdering Polish student Angelika Kluk, 23, and hiding her body under the floor of a Glasgow church in 2006. He...
Rebecca Steer: Murder appearance over woman killed in Oswestry hit-and-run
A man has appeared in court charged with murdering a 22-year-old woman who died after being hit by a car. Rebecca Steer was struck when the vehicle mounted a kerb in Oswestry, Shropshire, during the early hours of Sunday. Stephen McHugh, 27, of Artillery Road in Oswestry, also faced a...
GWR train driven too fast after 123mph Oxfordshire trolley crash
A train that smashed into an abandoned work trolley at 123mph should not have travelled so fast to a station afterwards, investigators have said. The Great Western Railway (GWR) train dragged it for a mile (1.6km) near Challow, Oxfordshire, in October 2021. No passengers were injured. The train was damaged...
Why 93-year-old Battersea Power Station is set to be London’s hottest attraction
London’s iconic Battersea Power Station building officially opens to the public today following a transformational eight-year restoration, stacked with exciting restaurants, bars and shops.The Power Station, the earliest part of which was built in 1929, has been revamped as a leisure complex, with shops, restaurants and bars, as well as access to its control rooms for history and science buffs.The world-famous building is on the south bank of the Thames, close to Vauxhall station and the Nine Elms residential area, which has been highly developed in recent years. The site closed fully as an operational power station in 1983.The...
Police launch major search operation for walker, 50, who vanished while walking in Snowdonia yesterday
A major search operation is underway for a 50-year-old walker who went missing in Snowdonia National Park yesterday. North Wales Police say they are growing 'increasingly concerned' for the safety of Steven Geoffrey Brown who was last seen at approximately 1pm on Saturday. The 50-year-old from Altrincham, Greater Manchester has...
Woman attacked in Bristol park before being raped in flat
A woman was attacked in a park before being taken in a taxi to a flat and raped, police have said. The woman, aged in her 20s, was assaulted in Brandon Hill Park, Bristol, after being followed from a bar in Clifton. After the attack, on Sunday, 17 July, she...
Boy, 11, is Blackpool crime spree ringleader, MP says
An 11-year-old boy who attacked a police officer is the "ringleader" of a crime spree, an MP has said. Conservative MP Scott Benton said a gang of youths had committed "hundreds of crimes" in Blackpool in recent weeks. He said police attempts to bring the ringleader to justice had been...
M20: Two women killed in crash on hard shoulder
Two women have died in a four-vehicle crash on the hard shoulder of the M20 in Kent. It happened on the coastbound carriageway between junctions 1 and 2 at about 08:20 BST on Monday. Kent Police said a grey Infiniti Q30 Sport, a black BMW X5, a black Volkswagen Golf...
Wollaton Park: Stag put down after walker injured
A stag has been put down after a walker was taken to hospital following an incident in a park in Nottingham. The member of the public was injured by a deer in Lime Tree Avenue at Wollaton Park at about 08:15 BST on Sunday. Nottingham City Council confirmed the park...
Transport for London preparing injunction over Just Stop Oil protests
Transport for London is preparing to apply for an injunction against Just Stop Oil activists after a fortnight of protests in the capital.Members of the campaign group sprayed paint over an Aston Martin showroom and blocked Park Lane in central London in their latest action on Sunday morning.The activists, who have been calling for the Government to halt all new oil and gas licences and consents, are staging protests every day in October.Cabinet Ministers Suella Braverman and Nadhim Zahawi met the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, and leaders of the Metropolitan Police and TfL to discuss the disruption.Stunts have included...
Father and toddler killed in lorry crash on A10 named
A 22-year-old man and his toddler daughter who were killed when their car collided with a lorry will be forever missed, their family has said. William Jesson and 18-month-old Eve, from Dagenham, east London, died at the scene on the A10 near Chittering, Cambridgeshire, on Saturday. A female passenger in...
Mudeford beach hut goes on market for £440,000
The cost-of-living crisis does not appear to have affected the market for beach huts with one going on sale for £440,000. The Mudeford wooden cabin on Dorset's coast is being advertised for more than many pay for a four-bedroom house. The average price for a home in the county...
Ashley Wadsworth murder: Mother funds emergency bleed kit in Chelmsford
The mother of a Canadian girl stabbed to death by her boyfriend in Essex has funded a potentially life-saving first aid bleed kit for a pub, in her memory. Ashley Wadsworth, 19, was murdered by Jack Sepple, 23, on 1 February, at their flat in Chelmsford. Her mother, Christy Gendron,...
Cumbria is ahead of the river curve
The project to allow the River Aller to spill out and create streams, pools and boggy areas is “said to be a first for the UK” (‘Like a computer reset’: Exmoor river to be liberated in pioneering project, 14 October). The second programme in Simon Reeves’ BBC TV series The Lakes features similar projects in Cumbria that are well under way, making a huge positive impact by reducing the likelihood of flooding in Carlisle.
M25 Dartford Crossing closed as protesters climb bridge
Two people who scaled the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge, causing its closure, are Just Stop Oil supporters, the protest group said. Police closed the bridge, which connects the M25 between Essex and Kent, after reports of climbers at about 03:50 BST. Just Stop Oil said it was part of a...
Doncaster: Public consultation over UK's biggest battery farm
A huge battery storage centre is planned for the site of a former power station in South Yorkshire. The company behind the Thorpe Marsh scheme near Doncaster said it would store 2.8GW of electricity to be used at times of peak power demand. Developers the Banks Group said it would...
Train smashed into trolley at 123mph
A passenger train travelling at 123mph smashed into an industrial trolley left on the tracks during maintenance work.The incident involved a Great Western Railway service as it sped through Challow, Oxfordshire, on its journey from London Paddington to Swansea, South Wales, a report by the Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) stated.No-one was injured in the collision, which happened shortly after 6am on October 21 last year, but the train was damaged and the trolley was destroyed.We‘ve published our report into a collision between a passenger train and a hand trolley at Challow, Oxfordshire, 21 October 2021. The report also refers...
