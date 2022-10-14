So mad about this I had him and his sister in my class at the summer program when they was younger I always loved them they have a wonderful family the father is incredible when I tell u he raised his children to the best of his ability great dad he loved them unconditionally but he put his foot down to make sure these streets would never get his kids he definitely lead the way and they followed and grew up to be wonderful children they also worship at my Uncle David Church he didn't deserve this please come on y'all speak out if u know something it's so sad because he didn't deserve this he wasn't about these streets please give his family the closure they need don't let there hearts bleed like that they are good people prayers to the family and for them as well God will work it out🙏🙏
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Hidden NJ Deli Serves Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenMarlton, NJ
2 Wawa Facilities Will Be Closing Soon In PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
Grand Opening of Ashlynn DistilleryJessica CacaceMorrisville, PA
A living cat was transformed into a telephone by two scientistsSaurabhPrinceton, NJ
NJ Farmers' Markets, Orchards Voted Among Best in the USAMorristown MinuteBergen County, NJ
Comments / 6