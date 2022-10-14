ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

So mad about this I had him and his sister in my class at the summer program when they was younger I always loved them they have a wonderful family the father is incredible when I tell u he raised his children to the best of his ability great dad he loved them unconditionally but he put his foot down to make sure these streets would never get his kids he definitely lead the way and they followed and grew up to be wonderful children they also worship at my Uncle David Church he didn't deserve this please come on y'all speak out if u know something it's so sad because he didn't deserve this he wasn't about these streets please give his family the closure they need don't let there hearts bleed like that they are good people prayers to the family and for them as well God will work it out🙏🙏

94.5 PST

Drunk pair from NJ disrupt Kevin Hart’s standup routine

An intoxicated man and woman from Paterson along with a Pennsylvania woman were charged after disrupting comedian Kevin Hart's show at a Pennsylvania casino on Sunday night. Hart's team notified Wilkes-Barre police that the comedian's show at the Mohegan Sun was being interrupted by rowdy members of the audience who were smoking and would not comply with the hotel staff's orders to leave, according to Wilkes-Barre police.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
nj1015.com

Official: 2 workers struck, killed by train on Camden, NJ bridge

CAMDEN — Two construction workers were struck and killed by a train on a bridge between Pennsylvania and New Jersey, authorities said. The Delaware River Port Authority said the two were struck by a PATCO Speedline train at about 9:20 p.m. Friday on the Ben Franklin Bridge between Philadelphia and Camden, New Jersey.
CAMDEN, NJ
Paterson Times

3 people hurt, including 16-year-old, in Paterson shooting

Three people were wounded in an early Saturday morning shooting in Paterson, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. The victims, 19-year-old Sunbury, Pennsylvania man; 32-year-old Passaic City resident; and a 16-year-old juvenile, were struck by gunfire on Madison and Essex streets at around 1:40 a.m. All sustained non-fatal...
PATERSON, NJ
NJ.com

Fatal shooting in N.J. town under investigation, police say

Detectives in Union County are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday night in Union Township. The shooting occurred about 7 p.m. on Hendricks Drive., according to police and Township Administrator Donald Travisano. The identity of the victim and additional details were not immediately available on Monday. The Union County...
PIX11

Video: Deer chases person in the middle of Rutgers’ campus

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (PIX11) – A video was captured on the campus of Rutgers University, showing someone being chased down by a deer Friday afternoon. In the video above, you see a woman running down College Avenue on the Rutgers New Brunswick campus, trying to escape a deer. Morgan Lazarus, who filmed the crazy incident, […]
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
News 12

Multiple New Jersey schools swatted with hoax active shooter calls

At least eight districts across New Jersey were put into lockdown on Friday after receiving threatening phone calls. Police departments in Barnegat, East Brunswick, Freehold, Hamilton, Hardyston, Jackson, Newark and Jackson received calls that there were shooting incidents at schools in those towns. The schools were placed on lockdowns and shelters in place. The calls were quickly determined to be hoaxes. No shootings occurred.
NEWARK, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Multiple ‘Swatting’ Calls Lock Down Several NJ Schools

Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told the Townsquare News Network that threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson, and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Shooter Threats, Lockdowns at South Jersey Schools Friday

They call them "swatting" incidents. That's the name that's been given to the craze of calling in a bogus threat, many times a threat including a shooter, to a certain location, in this case, a school. Several swatting incidents happened Friday at South Jersey schools, causing lockdowns, police responses, and...
VINELAND, NJ
94.5 PST

Insidious Zelle Money App scams target NJ consumers

More than $490 billion in money transfers were processed by Zelle money payment app in 2021, and while the vast majority were legitimate and secure, the number of scams using the app has been rising. In Jersey City on Tuesday, several New Jersey victims told their stories. Alex Carranzana says...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS Philly

Swatting incidents reported at schools across New Jersey

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- Several schools in South Jersey spent a lot of the day on lockdown after a series of swatting incidents. Swatting is when numerous police are called to respond to a tragic incident that turns out to be a hoax.In this case, multiple agencies were told that there were active shooter situations going on at several schools including Vineland High School and Lower Cape May High school.
VINELAND, NJ

